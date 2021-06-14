A man has been shot dead in Texas after he was spotted urinating in the street by residents, police said.

Lester Fuentes-Buezo, 20, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at the block of 9000 Bunny Run Drive in Houston, Texas, last Thursday.

Police said they were informed at about 10.25 pm and rushed to the scene. Fuentes-Buezo was pronounced dead at the scene by Houston Fire Department paramedics.

Houston Police Department spokesperson Lt Ronnie Willkens said witnesses told police the victim was in the neighbourhood to buy drugs, and that an unspecified number of residents confronted him when he started urinating in the street.

“A preliminary investigation and witness statements indicated Fuentes-Buezo was seen urinating in the street and an unknown suspect got upset with him,” the department said in a statement.

“Fuentes and the suspect then got into an argument, during which both men pulled out guns. The suspect shot Fuentes-Buezo and then fled the scene.”

Police said there were at least two possible suspects in the shooting, according to Fox 5, including one who left the scene and another who went into a home on the street. A third individual has admitted involvement in the confrontation and was cooperating with investigators, Lt Willkens said.

None of their identities have been revealed by police.

The homicide division of the Houston Police Department has asked anyone with information about the case to contact them.

In a separate incident in Texas this weekend, one of 14 people injured in a shooting in downtown Austin died on Sunday. Austin Police tweeted that one suspect was in custody and a second suspect was still at large.

According to the data compiled by CNN and the Gun Violence Archive, the US has suffered 270 mass shootings this year.

The Washington Post reported in March that in 2020, gun violence killed nearly 20,000 Americans. As per the data from the Gun Violence Archive, this is more than any other year in at least two decades. An additional 24,000 people died by suicide with a gun, it said.