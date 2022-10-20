Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A janitor has allegedly been caught on video dipping his genitals into a woman’s water bottle, and now the married mother of two claims she has an STD.

Lucio Diaz, 50, is facing charges of indecent assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to ABC.

“This individual is a sick man,” the woman, 54, told ABC13 in Houston, Texas. She wished to remain anonymous.

She noticed a bad smell in the water dispenser at her job in a doctor’s office. Following the August incident, she decided to only drink from her own water bottles.

But last month, she thought her own water had been mixed with urine. According to court records, a urinalysis confirmed her suspicion.

She said footage from a camera in her office shows the janitor when he “pulls out his penis and puts his penis in my bottle, basically rinses his penis in the water”.

“I learned I acquired (a sexually-transmitted disease) for which he also tested positive for,” she told ABC. “He gave me an STD I will have for the rest of my life. Nothing is going to change it. Nothing will make it better for me. In fact, I feel like, for the rest of my life, I will have to be careful.”

According to court records, Mr Diaz is in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He’s a Mexican national with unclear immigration status, ABC noted.

The woman said that the janitor kept working at the building where the doctor’s office is located despite the management being made aware of the situation.

“They have a duty to protect their tenants, and they wholly failed in those responsibilities,” the woman’s lawyer, Kim Spurlock, told ABC.

Altera Fund Advisors owns the building. CEO Terry Quinn said in a statement that “our management company immediately cooperated with the police department in this matter as soon as we were made aware of this potential issue by our tenant. They were advised by the police to not alert or approach the alleged perpetrator so that he could be arrested. He was arrested when he returned to the building”.

The Houston Police Department’s Major Offenders Division said that others could also have been affected, adding that Mr Diaz could face additional charges.

“I want this to go to trial. I want him to be exposed for who he is, and I want him to pay for what he’s done to me and then be deported,” the victim told ABC.