Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Human leg bones wash up in Philadelphia park

Woman found a human femur and tibia in a grassy, rocky area along the park’s waterline

Madeline Sherratt
Thursday 07 November 2024 17:05
Human bones were found in Penn Treaty Park
Human bones were found in Penn Treaty Park (Google Maps)

Two human leg bones have washed up in a Philadelphia park, sparking an investigation.

The macabre discovery was made at around 5pm on Sunday by a woman walking along the waterline of the Delaware River in Penn Treaty Park, Fishtown, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

The woman found what appeared to be human shin bones in a grassy, rocky area along the park’s waterline and contacted law enforcement.

Police said the remains were later confirmed to be a human femur and tibia, or upper and lower leg bones.

At present, who the bones belonged to, when they died and how they died remains a mystery, with police saying it is not yet clear if a crime has taken place. However, police do believe the person has been dead for a long time.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace told 6ABC: “It is unclear, the identity of the individual, sex, age, race – none of that is clear from this.”

No further evidence was found at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office will now examine the remains further.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in