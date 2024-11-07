Human leg bones wash up in Philadelphia park

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Two human leg bones have washed up in a Philadelphia park, sparking an investigation.

The macabre discovery was made at around 5pm on Sunday by a woman walking along the waterline of the Delaware River in Penn Treaty Park, Fishtown, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

The woman found what appeared to be human shin bones in a grassy, rocky area along the park’s waterline and contacted law enforcement.

Police said the remains were later confirmed to be a human femur and tibia, or upper and lower leg bones.

At present, who the bones belonged to, when they died and how they died remains a mystery, with police saying it is not yet clear if a crime has taken place. However, police do believe the person has been dead for a long time.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace told 6ABC: “It is unclear, the identity of the individual, sex, age, race – none of that is clear from this.”

No further evidence was found at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office will now examine the remains further.