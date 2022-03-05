Box of human heads and a dolly stolen from medical truck in Denver

A box of human heads and a dolly have been stolen from a medical truck in Denver, according to authorities.

Denver Police said that the incident unfolded at around 11am on Thursday morning when someone broke into a truck along 23rd Avenue in the Central Park neighbourhood.

The suspect or suspects made off with a dolly and a box containing human remains which were being transported for use in medical research.

Sources told KDVR/KWGN that the box contained human heads and was labeled as “Science Care”. It was a blue and white cardboard box measuring roughly 20 x 15 x18 inches.

It is not clear if the truck was targeted or whether the culprits knew the box contained body parts when they stole it.

Science Care is a programme where people donate bodies to science research and education.

Local residents told KDVR/KWGN that it was “pretty shocking” to hear about the gruesome theft taking place in the quiet family neighbourhood.

“Pretty shocking. I guess I don’t see too many strange things happening around here usually, but you know you never know,” said Isaac Fields.

Mr Fields said that his wife works at the University of Colorado where researchers sometimes use cadavers and so he assumed the body parts were being transported for similar purposes.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

The Independent has reached out to Denver Police for further information.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867).