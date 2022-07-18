Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Early morning shooting in Huntley leaves two men hospitalised

Police believe the shooter targetted the house and its occupant

Graig Graziosi
Monday 18 July 2022 16:24
Myron Davies died in a fall at a quarry in Pontypool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Myron Davies died in a fall at a quarry in Pontypool (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

A gunman reportedly walked up to a house in a village on the outskirts of Chicago and shot two men, police said.

On Monday at 4:18am, the Huntley police responded to a call that shots had been fired in the village.

Police and the Huntley Fire Protection District traveled to the house where they found two men had been shot.

The men were given immediate treatment by first responders who then transported them to area hospitals. The men's conditions are unclear at this time.

According to the Daily Herald, a preliminary investigation found that the suspect drove up to the house and approached its front door before he started firing. Police do not believe the shooting was random and believe the shooter was targetting the men inside the house.

The suspect is reportedly still at large.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Huntley police at (847) 515-3511 or anonymously at (847) 515-5333.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in