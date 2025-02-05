The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A California man enraged over his wife’s affair chased her and another man down in his car, driving the couple off the road and to their deaths, according to police.

Just after midnight on January 26, Isaac Albert Perez, 31, allegedly traveled to Perris Hill Park in San Bernardino to confront his wife, Asia Guercy, about the extramarital affair, reports say.

Guercy and the other man, Charles Dark, were parked in a car at the park when Perez arrived. At some point after the husband confronted them, they drove away from Perez, who allegedly began chasing them in his own car.

Perez allegedly caught up to his wife and Dark and rammed their car off the road, through a chain-link fence, and into a flood control channel, according to police.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they found Guercy and her companion, Charles Dark, dead. Their causes of death have not been announced.

Perez remained at the scene of the incident until police arrived and took him into custody around 12:15 a.m. He was ultimately charged with two counts of murder, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Investigators reportedly became suspicious of foul play early in their review of the crash site. They found that Guercy had filed for a restraining order against Perez in May 2021 following an alleged domestic violence incident. Her request was denied by a San Bernardino County judge, according to the San Bernardino Sun.

Guercy's sister, Maliya, told the LA Times in an email that her sister was in the process of leaving Perez when the incident happened. She also said that her sister had suffered physical and verbal abuse from Perez.

“Her absence is a tremendous loss for our family and everyone who knew her,” Maliya Guercy said. “Despite her challenges, she always shone brightly.”

Maliya is organizing a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of her sister's funeral. On the GoFundMe page, she describes Charles Dark as her sister's "coworker."

Guercy was remembered by her sister as a "beautiful soul" with a "deep faith in God" who attended church regularly and who loved her three children. Maliya also revealed that Guercy and her sister had been in a relationship for 11 years.

Perez has pleaded not guilty to both of his murder charges. He entered his plea on Tuesday, January 28, and is due back in court Wednesday. He is being represented by a public defender.