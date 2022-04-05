I-65 serial killer revealed decades after murder and rape spree using DNA technology

The serial killer who allegedly murdered and raped women along the I-65 corridor in the 1980s has been named as Harry Edward Greenwell, authorities said Tuesday.

Law enforcement officials from several agencies, including the FBI and Indiana State Police, said they used “investigative genealogy” to identify the man.

The “I-65 Killer”, also known as the “Days Inn Killer,” is believed to have raped and murdered three female motel clerks along Interstate 65 between Indiana and Kentucky in the late 1980s.

The case had been unsolved for decades. Authorities had already drawn up a composite sketch of the suspect after another potential victim escaped and gave them a description of a tall man with greasy grey hair and a lazy green eye.

Mr Greenwell, whose DNA came back as more than a 99% match to crime scene evidence, died in Iowa in 2013. On Tuesday, authorities said they wished they’d been able to solve the case and bring closure to families while he was still alive and could face justice.

“The animal that did this is no longer on this Earth. I’m not going to say his name. I think we need to focus on the victims today,” Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said at the multi-agency press conference.

The first woman known victim of the I-65 killer was Vicki Heath, a 41-year-old mother of two who had recently gotten engaged before she was found dead beside the trash cans behind the Super 8 Motel in Elizabethtown, Kentucky on 21 February 1987. She had been assaulted and shot twice in the head with a 38-calibre pistol.

The killer’s second and third victims were both slain on the same day: 3 March 1989.

Mary “Peggy” Gill, 24, a night auditor at a Days Inn motel in Merrillville, Indiana, was found dead in the building’s parking lot by a passing motorist. Jeanne Gilbert, 34, a mother of two who also worked as a part-time auditor at the Remington Days Inn, was also fatally shot with the same .22-calibre. The attacker had robbed both premises, making off with $426 in total.

A fourth woman working the night shift at a Days Inn motel in Columbus, Ohio, was sexually assaulted and stabbed in 1990 but managed to escape the scene. The DNA retrieved was matched to Mr Greenwell, who not only had a criminal history but had repeatedly escaped from prison.