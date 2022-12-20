Idaho murders – update: Victim’s family ‘questions whether Moscow police can handle quadruple stabbings’
Father of Idaho murder victim says ‘means of death’ do not match
An attorney for the family of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves has expressed doubts about whether local police can solve the crime.
The Goncalves family have previously shared their frustration at what they described as a lack of communication between Moscow police and the families of the victims.
“We want to let them know that we were holding them accountable for their decisions,” attorney Shannon Gray, who was retained by the Goncalves to act as a liaison between the family and the police department, told the Today show this week.
“I’m not sure they are capable of handling a quadruple murder ... And if they are in over their heads, then acknowledge that and turn the investigation over to someone who is more versed in handling these types of matters.”
More than six weeks after the quadruple murder of Goncalves, her roommates Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin inside an off-campus rental home in Moscow on 13 November, the killer remains at large.
No murder weapon has been found and no suspects have been named by police.
New video shows Idaho students discussing mystery man named ‘Adam’
Newly-obtained surveillance footage has come to light purportedly showing two of the slain University of Idaho students walking through downtown Moscow discussing a mystery individual named “Adam” just hours before they were brutally murdered.
The video captures Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen walking together with a man in the early hours of 13 November.
The man appears to be the same individual – known in social media circles as “hoodie guy” – who the two best friends were with when they stopped by late-night food spot the Grub Truck.
Police have already ruled him out as a suspect in the murders.
Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves’ father denies calling Moscow police ‘cowards’
Kaylee Goncalves’ father Steve Goncalves, one of the most vocal family voices in the media, told Fox News on Saturday that he understands that investigators “have their hands full” with the case.
It marked a change of tune for the father, who has repeatedly criticised police in the five weeks since Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.
“I want kids to understand that this is such a big case that these guys have their hands full,” he said.
“I wanted to go out there and tell everyone that the Goncalves’ family supports the local police officers so much so that we want them to be able to work on this case.”
Idaho murders victim Kaylee Goncalves’ father denies calling Moscow police ‘cowards’
‘I want kids to understand that this is such a big case that these guys have their hands full,’ Steve Goncalves said of police
These 12 questions could hold the key to solving the Idaho murders.
Details about the murders that shook the small college town of Moscow, Idaho, remain scant, the murder weapon is nowhere to be found and there are huge gaps in the timeline of the last known movements of two of the victims.
Investigators have admitted that they are stumped by the killings in the small, notoriously safe college town and still have no suspects or persons of interest on their radar.
For the past few weeks, officials have given little in the way of updates on the case – this silence and absence of information only serving to trigger an avalanche of online rumours and conspiracy theories among internet sleuths.
Here, The Independent takes a deep dive into the mountain of unsolved questions – and the scant details we do know.
Coroner told victim’ teen sister horrifying details about her death, mother says
Kaylee Goncalves’s mother Kristi Goncalves shared her anguish over the case in an interview with the Today Show on Thursday, more than a month after her daughter was stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.
Ms Goncalves revealed that some of the most gruesome details the family knows about the case came from a conversation between her younger daughter, who is 17, and Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt.
Earlier this week, Kaylee’s father Steve Goncalves described how the coroner had told the family that the victims suffered “big open gouges”.
Ms Mabbutt had given that description to Kaylee’s little sister over the phone, Ms Goncalves said.
“[Ms Mabbutt] asked her: ‘Are you sure you want to know this?’ And my daughter, thinking that she did, for whatever reason, said ‘Yes,’” Ms Goncalves said. “And she proceeded to tell her.”
‘Patterns’ in college killing tips could help them find mystery car, police say
Police investigating the murders of four University of Idaho students last month said that patterns identified through tips have led them closer to finding a vehicle that could be key in solving the crime.
In a press release last week, Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said that investigators are sorting through 22,000 registered 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantras.
Last week, authorities asked for the public’s help in locating a vehicle of that model seen near the scene of the quadruple stabbings.
The department said that the occupants of the car could have critical information about the brutal stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on 13 November. The probe entered its second month on Tuesday with no suspects named by police.
“Through our tips, through our leads, and some of the evidence that came in, we started to identify patterns,” Capt Lanier said in a video statement.
He added: “We understand that even though sometimes there is a fascination with a particular case, some people simply don’t watch the news and may not know what we’re looking for.
Xana Kernodle’s family announce tribute scholarship fund
In a statement to The Independent on Friday, Xana Kernodle’s family said they’ve decided to start a memorial endowment in partnership with the University of Idaho to keep her legacy alive.
Kernodle, her roommates Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin were killed inside the young women’s off-campus rental home in Moscow on 13 November. A month on from the brutal stabbings, the killer remains at large.
“We are asking anyone who is willing and able to donate any amount they are comfortable with. Please know that no donation is too small,” the family said. “We sincerely thank you in advance from the bottom of our hearts.
“At the very least, we hope to create some good out of such a terrible and heartbreaking situation.”
Moscow police scoured at least 24-mile radius for video
Moscow investigators travelled to the nearby towns of Troy and Kendrick for the footage that could help in the investigation into the slayings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, according to a Fox News Digital report.
Store owners in those towns said that authorities showed up at their doors asking for surveillance video from 12 November and 13 November. Several other stores in that area including a liquor store, a coffee shop, a gym and a gas station were visited by police, per Fox.
Last week, police asked for the public’s help in tracking down the occupant or occupants of a white Hyundai Elantra in connection to the case.
Moscow store owner says Kaylee Goncalves shared fears about potential stalker
The man told NewsNation that Goncalves and Madison Mogen had visited his business about three weeks before they were killed along with fellow University of Idaho students Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin inside the young women’s off-campus rental home on 13 November.
He said that Goncalves and Mogen would always come together with two other girls. The last time the group was at the store, he said, he had asked them if they were travelling together in an attempt to stay safe.
“One of them more or less openly says, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve had one of our friends be stalked before so that is why we travel in a group like this,” the man said, adding that Mogen was who voiced the concerns while she motioned to Goncalves.
“You could tell they were all obviously trying to keep Kaylee safe and be there for her as good friends.”
ICYMI: Everything we know about the ‘messy’ crime scene
Describing the crime scene to Today, coroner Latah County Coroner Mabbutt said that there was “quite a bit of blood”.
DNA has been recovered from the home, which Mogen, Goncalves and Kernodle shared with at least two other roommates.
Those roommates were home at the time of the killings but apparently were unaware of the murders until hours later. Nearly three weeks after the killings, police revealed a sixth person may have lived at the home.
Police have taken more than 4,000 pictures of the residence after the murders. The door appeared to be unlocked with no sign of forced entry and nothing seemed to have been taken, investigators said.
The bodies were found in the victims’ beds on the second and third floors, leading authorities to believe they were asleep when killed.
At a vigil on 30 November, Goncalves’ father revealed that his daughter and Mogen were in the same bed when they were killed.
Goncalves’ parents had previously said that they had been told by authorities that the investigation is moving slowly because the killer left behind a “mess” of evidence.
Steve and Kristi Goncalves said they’ve heard from police that the crime scene is sprawling and chaotic.
“They’re telling us that there’s so much evidence that it’s going to take a lot of time to process it all,” Mr Goncalves told Fox News. “This wasn’t like a pinpoint crime. This person was sloppy.”
In an interview nearly four weeks into the case, Mr Goncalves revealed that the victims suffered “big open gouges” rather than simple stab wounds.
A neighbour told Fox that the victims often hosted gatherings at the home and had a lot of people coming in and out of the residence, which could potentially complicate crime scene analysis.
More than 10,000 tips later, still no arrest
According to ABC, Moscow Police have received more than 10,000 tips in the investigation into the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle.
The department said it continues to review digital evidence.
“There is a massive amount of digital content to review with a robust team dedicated to handling digital submissions,” a Moscow Police department statement on Friday read.
“Other members of the investigation team are dedicated specifically to email tips, while another team is assigned to Tip Line calls.