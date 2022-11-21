Idaho murders - live: Police reveal ‘multiple’ friends were in the house when 911 call made
Police refuse to reveal identity of caller but say the call was made from a phone belonging one of the victims' roommates
Authorities have revealed that other “friends” were present in the house when the 911 call was made where four University of Idaho students were found murdered.
“There was other friends that had arrived,” Moscow police Chief James Fry said at a press conference.
“Honestly, I’m not quite sure [how many] at this time.”
While continuing to refuse the identity of the caller, police said that the call was made from a phone belonging to one of their roommates.
Authorities had previously refused to give any details about who placed the call just before noon on 13 November, hours after victims Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin are believed to have been killed.
The three female victims shared the home with two roommates who were at home at the time of the killings but apparently were unaware of the violence.
Nearly a week later, no suspects have been identified.
Police ask for patience
Moscow police have urged the community to be patient as they continue to search for information while investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students as they slept in a house near campus last Sunday.
“We know that people want answers — we want answers, too,” Idaho State Police Colonel Kedrick Wills said.
“Please be patient as we work through this investigation. We owe this to these young kids. To these young adults. We owe it to them. And we’re absolutely dedicated to make sure that that happens.”
Moscow police chief James Fry said authorities have received nearly 650 tips and conducted 90 interviews.
“It’s a complex and terrible crime,” he said, “and it will take some time to resolve.”
Parents of Idaho murder victims speak out on ‘worst nightmare’ coming true
Jeffrey Kornodle, the father of one of four students at the University of Idaho found stabbed to death at the home three of them shared, has told The Independent he is growing frustrated with speculation around the mysterious murder of his daughter, 20-year-old Xana Kernodle.
Xana, her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, and roommates Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, both 21, were stabbed to death inside a home in the small college town of Moscow at around midday on Sunday. No arrests have been made in the investigation and authorities have released very few details about the murders.
Moscow Police initially said there was no threat before backtracking from the remarks and asking the community in the college town to remain vigilant. Chief James Fry said during a press conference on Wednesday that more than 25 investigators from the FBI, the Latah County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho State Police have joined the case.
Mr Kornodle said that the FBI was “not saying anything,” as of Thursday and called the tragedy his “worst nightmare.”
Andrea Blanco has the story.
Idaho murder victim’s father describes ‘worst nightmare’ as FBI remains silent
Exclusive: Jeffrey Kornodle tells The Independent that he is growing frustrated with speculation around the mysterious murder
Which suspects have been eliminated from Idaho murder investigation?
Police have offered their latest update on the investigation into the murder of four University of Idaho students last weekend, though details like a suspect, murder weapon, or motive remain illusive.
Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were believed to have been killed in the early morning hours of 13 November at an off-campus residence.
Moscow, Idaho police announced on Saturday that an anonymous “private party” drove Goncalves and Mogen home. (Police had previously described them taking an Uber home.)
“At this time, detectives have investigated the private party driver who took Kaylee and Madison home on November 13th and do not believe he is involved in this crime,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.
Read on for more details.
Police show key detail in Idaho college murders 911 call as driver dropped as suspect
Update helps reveal timing of 911 call
Police still hunting for murder weapon in Idaho campus homicide
Investigators are now exploring the possibility that more than one killer is responsible for the murders of four University of Idaho students, as police are on the hunt for a military-style knife believed to have been used in the brutal stabbings.
Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were all found dead in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, last Sunday.
All four victims were killed with an “edged weapon such as a knife” – with the murder weapon nowhere to be found and the killer or killers still at large with no no arrests made and no suspects named four days on from the grisly crime.
Rachel Sharp has more.
Idaho police search for Ka-Bar knife in murders of four university students
All four victims were killed with an ‘edged weapon such as a knife’ – with the murder weapon nowhere to be found and the killer still at large four days on from the brutal crime
Idaho murder victim’s parents explain delays in police investigation ‘mess'
The investigation into the killing of four University of Idaho students last week is moving slowly because the killer left behind a “mess” of evidence, according to one of the victim’s parents.
Steve and Kristi Goncalves, whose daughter Kaylee was among the four killed at an off-campus house in the early hours of 13 November, said they’ve heard from police that the crime scene is sprawling and chaotic.
“They’re telling us that there’s so much evidence that it’s going to take a lot of time to process it all,” Mr Goncalves told Fox News. “This wasn’t like a pinpoint crime. This person was sloppy.”
The parents also shared their final memories of Kaylee, whom they described as a bright and ambitious young woman who had recently bought her first car, and was planning a backpacking trip to Europe in January ahead of beginning a new job.
More details in our full story.
Idaho murder victim’s parents say police struggling with ‘mess’ of evidence
Police still searching for murder weapon and suspect
‘Other friends’ were in the house, police say
The 911 call made from the cell phone of a surviving roommate in the home where four University of Idaho students were found murdered was not the killer, authorities said on Sunday – while continuing to refuse to divulge the caller’s identity.
Other “friends” had arrived at the house by the time police responded to the 911 call last Sunday, which then led authorities to the bodies of Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; and Madison Mogen, 21.
Two other female students who lived with the victims only woke up hours after the attacks, police said. The call was placed from one of their phones; authorities did not rule out the call being placed by one of the surviving roommates.
“There was other friends that had arrived,” Chief Fry said, adding: “Honestly, I’m not quite sure [how many] at this time.”
Authorities ended the press conference without elaborating on when or why these individuals, who have not been mentioned before, arrived at the house.
They have conducted 90 interviews, police said.
Reiterating that the murders were “targeted,” authorities were also vague about any continued threats to the public.
No breakthroughs as police investigation into Idaho murders moves into second week
Police are no closer to catching the suspect who killed four University of Idaho students last weekend.
During a press conference on Sunday, officials did not disclose any suspects in the crime, and said they still hadn’t located the murder weapon.
“We are looking everywhere,” Moscow Police Department chief James Fry said. “I can’t say if the person is here. I can’t say what community the person is in.” The chief said he’s still trying to figure out how the assailant was able to kill four people in a house full of people without alerting anyone in time. “Our investigation will continue to look at all avenus of that investigation,” he said. “I cannot disclose any of that information. I dont’ even know that information at this point in time.” The closest thing to a new development was an allusion to some connection between where the victims were found and the larger findings of the investigation.
Upon being asked by a member of the media which victims were found on which floor of an off-campus rental home, Chief Fry said he couldn’t disclose that information. “All those key pieces do come into play later,” he said.
‘We all process these tragedies differently,’ Idaho University president says
University of Idaho president C Scott Green offered his condolences to the community and described how the school was shaken by the murder last weekend of four university students near campus.
“We all process these tragedies differently,” he said at a press conference on Sunday.
He describing how the university was preparing to once again offer virtual learning options, as some students wished to stay off campus until the killer could be found.
“We’re asking instructors to plan for both sets of students as we finish this semester,” he continued, adding, “We learned a lot during Covid.”
Police found ‘nothing of note’ in search for murder weapon in trash bins
Idaho police still haven’t found a murder weapon in the killing of four university students last weekend.
Captain Roger Lanier of the Moscow Police Department said at a press conference on Sunday that officers had looked through three dumpsters searching for a bladed weapon thought to be used in the slayings, but found “nothing of note.”
Idaho police have identified ‘areas of interest’ in university quadruple murder
Idaho police say they’ve identified several “areas of interest” in the investigation of the murder of four university students last weekends.
“This tragic murder has shaken the community,” Captain Roger Lanier said at a press conference on Sunday.
The two areas of interest are south of Taylor Avenue to Palouse River Drive and west of Highway 95, Captain Lanier said.
“It was likely all four victims were asleep during the attack,” he added. “Some of the vicitms had defensive wounds, and each of the victims was stabbed several times.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.