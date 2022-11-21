✕ Close Video shows mystery man with slain Idaho students

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Authorities have revealed that other “friends” were present in the house when the 911 call was made where four University of Idaho students were found murdered.

“There was other friends that had arrived,” Moscow police Chief James Fry said at a press conference.

“Honestly, I’m not quite sure [how many] at this time.”

While continuing to refuse the identity of the caller, police said that the call was made from a phone belonging to one of their roommates.

Authorities had previously refused to give any details about who placed the call just before noon on 13 November, hours after victims Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin are believed to have been killed.

The three female victims shared the home with two roommates who were at home at the time of the killings but apparently were unaware of the violence.

Nearly a week later, no suspects have been identified.