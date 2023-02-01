Idaho murders - update: Bryan Kohberger went ‘missing’ for several hours on drive to Pennsylvania
Air Mail’s “The Eyes of a Killer” reveals that Bryan Kohberger slipped past surveillance teams during the Idaho student murders investigation
Bryan Kohberger appears in court in Idaho for the first time
Investigators working on the Idaho murders case “lost” Bryan Kohberger for several hours during the cross-country trip from his apartment at Washington State University (WSU) to his family home in Pennsylvania, it has been revealed.
Surveillance teams were tasked with keeping eyes on the 28-year-old criminology PhD student after he became a “person of interest” in the 13 November murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
But, on 13 December, when he began the journey home for the holidays with his father, FBI agents managed to lose him almost as soon as their car pulled out of the parking lot at his graduate housing.
The shocking revelation has come to light in Air Mail’s “The Eyes of a Killer: Part Two”, citing law enforcement sources who admitted that for “several alarming hours – or more” the man believed to have brutally stabbed four University of Idaho students to death had “seemingly vanished”.
Hours later, the car finally pinged miles away in Colorado and surveillance resumed.
Mr Kohberger was arrested on 30 December at his family home and is now behind bars in Moscow on murder charges.
FBI agents ‘lost’ Bryan Kohberger for hours while he was under surveillance
How strong is the case against Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger?
The prominent attorney Duncan Levin spoke to The Independent’s Rachel Sharp about the case against Bryan Kohberger and what to expect for the next moves from the defence and the prosecution.
Bryan Kohberger is believed to have followed the three female slain University of Idaho victims on Instagram
Bryan Kohberger is believed to have followed all three slain female University of Idaho victims on Instagram and “repeatedly” messaged one of them prior to the brutal stabbings, according to a report.
An investigator familiar with the case told People that the 28-year-old criminology PhD student followed the accounts of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle but neither of them followed him back.
Then, in late-October – around two weeks before the 13 November slayings – Mr Kohberger allegedly messaged one of the victims “repeatedly” on the social media platform, the source said.
It is unclear which of the three female students was the recipient or if she even saw the messages.
However, the source said that the victim did not respond to Mr Kohberger’s messages.
“He slid into one of the girls’ DMs several times but she didn’t respond,” the investigator said.
“Basically, it was just him saying, ‘Hey, how are you?’ But he did it again and again.”
Bryan Kohberger was interviewed by local police chief for internship months before Idaho murders
A criminology PhD student accused of murdering four University of Idaho students was interviewed by a local police department for an internship position months before the slayings.
New emails obtained by The New York Times show a brief exchange between Washington State University student Bryan Kohberger and the then-chief of Pullman Police Department Gary Jenkins regarding Mr Kohberger’s interview process for the research assistantship for public safety position in April 2022.
Mr Kohberger, 28, is facing four murder charges in the brutal stabbings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in an off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November. Mr Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania on 30 December before he was extradited to Idaho on 5 January.
In his email to Mr Jenkins, Mr Kohberger wrote that “it was a great pleasure to meet with you today and share [his] thoughts and excitement.” Mr Jenkins replied that it was “great to meet and talk with you as well.”
It is not clear whether Mr Kohberger was offered a position with the department.
Bryan Kohberger’s legal team receives thousands of documents and photos as evidence in Idaho murders case
Attorneys representing Bryan Kohberger have now received thousands of documents and photos as evidence in the University of Idaho murders case.
Court filings reveal that prosecutors in Moscow, Idaho, handed over the huge trove of evidence to lawyers for the 28-year-old suspected mass killer last week, including 995 pages of documents, one audio/video file, and 1,865 photos.
The evidence – which shows what led investigators to arrest the criminology PhD student for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin – came in response to the defence’s discovery request in the case.
However, the state objected to handing over some information in the case, including the identity of potential informants.
“The State objects to requests by the Defendant for anything not otherwise addressed above on the grounds that such requests are outside the scope of I.C.R. 16 and/or are not subject to disclosure under ICR 16(g) (work product and informants),” prosecutors wrote in the court filings.
Xana Kernodle’s mother says Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer had power of attorney over her as she slams ‘betrayal’
The mother of slain University of Idaho student Xana Kernodle has claimed that she gave her power of attorney to the public defender now representing her daughter’s alleged killer.
Anne Taylor, the chief of the Kootenai public defender’s office, filed on 5 January to recuse herself from representing Xana Kernodle’s mother Cara Denise Northington in order to become the lead defence attorney for Bryan Kohberger.
In an interview with NewsNation on Wednesday night, Ms Northington spoke out over the sense of “betrayal” she feels after her attorney stepped down from her case, saying she had given Ms Taylor power of attorney over her.
The Independent’s Andrea Blanco has the full story:
Idaho murder victim’s mom says she gave Bryan Kohberger lawyer power of attorney
Anne Taylor, who once represented slain University of Idaho student Xana Kernodle’s mother, is now representing Bryan Kohberger
Ethan Chapin’s mother shares how family are adjusting to ‘new normal’ after Idaho murders
In a Facebook post on Monday, Stacy Chapin said she and her husband had visited her two surviving triplets, Mazie and Hunter, at the University of Idaho over the weekend. The Chapin triplets were all enrolled at the college in the town of Moscow when Ethan was killed on 13 November.
The Independent has the story:
Ethan Chapin’s mom speaks about adjusting to ‘new normal’ after Idaho murders
Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were brutally murdered on 13 November
What is the importance of the items seized from Bryan Kohberger’s home?
The Independent spoke to two experts - Dr Monte Miller, a former crime scene investigator and forensic expert for the Texas Department of Public Safety; and former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer - for their takes on each of the items seized from Bryan Kohberger’s home.
VOICES: The eerie online world of the Idaho murders case
“While America has long been fascinated with true crime, the shocking brutality and seeming randomness of the Moscow murders sent the internet sleuth community into overdrive.
“Conspiracy theories and rumours have dominated the investigation with thousands of people joining social media groups to discuss their take on what transpired and why.”
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp writes:
The eerie online world of the Idaho murders case
Even now Bryan Kohberger is in police custody, the online rumour mill shows no signs of winding down
Xana Kernodle’s mother says she opposes death penalty for daughter’s killer
The mother of slain student Xana Kernodle has revealed that she opposes the death penalty for her daughter’s accused killer Bryan Kohberger.
Cara Northington told NewsNation that she wants the suspect to “pay for what he’s done” but is against the death penalty.
“That’s not who I am. I don’t believe in [the death penalty], but I do think that he should spend the rest of his days in prison,” she said.
Her stance comes in opposition to the parents of Kaylee Goncalves who previously said they would support the death penalty for the person responsible for killing the four students.