The devastated father of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves has said that he “has to” believe that his daughter’s killer will be caught.
Steve Goncalves spoke to CNN on Wednesday about his determination to keep faith in the investigation as more than five weeks have passed with no arrests made and no suspects named.
When asked if he believes police will find the killer, he responded: “Yes, I have to, I have to. I couldn’t sleep if I thought…”
The Goncalves’ family has repeatedly voiced frustration with the investigation, while law enforcement continue to insist they have a handle on the case.
On Wednesday, Moscow Police Chief James Fry told NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt that the case is not going cold and denied that the victims’ families are being “left in the dark”.
Sunday will mark the six-week anniversary of the day when Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their beds in Moscow on 13 November.
More than 15,000 tips have been submitted in quadruple murder probe
Police investigating the murders of four University of Idaho students continue processing tips.
According to Moscow Police, the department, the FBI and Idaho State police were sorting through more than 7,650 emailed tips, 4,313 phone tips, 4,583 digital media submissions as of Tuesday.
More than 250 interviews have also been conducted.
“Investigators believe someone has information that adds context to what occurred on the night of the murders and continue requesting additional pictures, video, and social media content,” Moscow PD said in a statement.
“Our focus remains on the investigation, not an individual’s activities displayed in the tip. Whether you believe it is significant or not, your information might be one of the puzzle pieces that help solve these murders.”
Retracing the victims’ final hours
Despite more details becoming available in the two weeks since the murders took place, key pieces of what happened in the early morning hours of 13 November remain missing.
Police have revealed the victims’ last steps, yet the timeline becomes blurry as the second part of the night of the murders progresses.
On the night of 12 November, Goncalves and Mogen spent around three hours at Corner Club at the northern edge of Main Street.
The pair walked straight down Main Street to a red brick building that used to host the now-defunct Garden Lounge; a favourite food truck, Grub Wandering Kitchen - fondly called Grub Truck by its many local fans – often parks outside on Main Street.
Goncalves and Mogen ordered, laughed and chatted with friends as they got their pasta carbonara; according to police, they got a lift home from a “private party” and returned to King Road around 1.56am.
Kernodle and Chapin returned to King Road at around 1.45am. The young couple had gone to a party across the road at Sigma Chi.
The other two roommates at King Road – who have still not been named by authorities – had gotten home first, around 1am, and fallen asleep, according to police.
Mogen and Goncalves both made multiple calls to the same number around an hour after they got home.
Goncalves’ sister said the unanswered calls were placed to her ex-boyfriend, who’d dated her sister for years before they amicably split, still sharing a dog named Murphy. He has been ruled out as a suspect.
Authorities believe a killer or killers fatally stabbed Chapin, Kernodle, Goncalves and Mogen between 3am and 4am.
Their bodies weren’t found until nearly nine hours later, around noon on 13 November.
Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves’ father denies calling Moscow police ‘cowards’
Kaylee Goncalves’ father Steve Goncalves, one of the most vocal family voices in the media, told Fox News on Saturday that he understands that investigators “have their hands full” with the case.
It marked a change of tune for the father, who has repeatedly criticised police in the five weeks since Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.
“I want kids to understand that this is such a big case that these guys have their hands full,” he said.
“I wanted to go out there and tell everyone that the Goncalves’ family supports the local police officers so much so that we want them to be able to work on this case.”
How the white car fell on police radar
Last week, police announced that they were looking for a mystery white car in connection to the murders.
Moscow Police said that a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra with an unknown licence plate was seen near the crime scene around the time of the stabbings.
“Investigators believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding this case,” police said in a statement.
Investigators urged the public to come forward with any information, revealing that it might just be the missing “piece of the puzzle”.
Border agents along the US’s border with Canada have been notified to be on the lookout for the car and tips have been pouring in from the public ever since – so much so that the calls are now being directed to a national FBI tip line.
A local landlord has now indicated that police may have been focusing on the mystery vehicle long before releasing the details to the public and that the lead may have come from footage he handed over one day after the killings.
Kane Francetich told Fox News that investigators had reached out asking for surveillance footage from a camera on his six-unit rental building on Linda Lane in Moscow. The property is 0.3 miles from the King Road address where the killings took place.
Mr Francetich said he handed over footage from 2am to noon on 13 November.
The video captured a “white” or “light coloured” car driving past at around the time of the murders, he said.
The vehicle was travelling west on Taylor Road sometime between 2.45am and 3.15am, he said. Taylor Road is the main street which connects the home on King Road to Highway 95.
Moscow Police have not revealed whether or not this is the same vehicle they are now searching for.
Kaylee Goncalves’ father says he ‘has to’ believe Idaho college murders case will be solved
The grieving father of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves has said that he “has to” believe that his daughter’s killer will be caught.
Steve Goncalves spoke to CNN about his determination to keep faith in the investigation as more than five weeks have passed since the 13 November murders with no arrests made and no suspects identified.
When asked if he believes that police will find his daughter’s killer, he responded: “Yes, I have to, I have to. I couldn’t sleep if I thought…”
Murder victim’s father says he doesn’t believe mystery white Hyundai Elantra is still in Moscow more than five weeks on
The investigation into the brutal murders of University of Idaho students Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin is now in its sixth week, with the killer or killers still at large.
Every individual connected to the case so far – from two surviving roommates to a victim’s former boyfriend – has been publicly ruled out by police, leaving an echo chamber with no names to fill it.
Details about the murders that shook the small college town of Moscow, Idaho, remain scant, the murder weapon is nowhere to be found and there are huge gaps in the timeline of the last known movements of two of the victims.
Investigators have admitted that they are stumped by the killings in the small, notoriously safe college town and still have no suspects or persons of interest on their radar. For the past few weeks, officials have given little in the way of updates on the case – this silence and absence of information only serving to trigger an avalanche of online rumours and conspiracy theories among internet sleuths.
While police won’t say what they do know, they have resorted to debunking some of these online theories that they know to be incorrect.
But, with each piece of information revealed or each theory debunked, dozens more questions emerge about the case.
Here, The Independent takes a deep dive into the mountain of unsolved questions – and the scant details we do know:
Attorney for victim’s family says community will solve case
An attorney representing the family of slain student Kaylee Goncalves has said that he thinks the community will solve the murder case.
Shanon Gray told CNN that the Goncalves’ family believes that the more information law enforcement share with the public the greater the chances that the killer will be caught.
“I think Steve and I and the family think the community is going to solve the crime,” he said.
“And I think the more they ask the community to help and reach out to them, then the better the investigation will move forward.”
He added: “That’s why some of our questions in the past have been about not reaching out soon enough.
“So moving forward they’ll be able to get the resources they need and move forward and solve this crime.”
Investigators working to track down the killer of the four students have kept several details about the case under wraps – including why the murders were thought to be targeted.
This decision has pitted law enforcement against the Goncalves’ family who have spoken out about several details to the media.
Police comb through 22,000 vehicles matching mystery car
Police investigating the quadruple homicide case are combing through around 22,000 vehicles that match the mystery car spotted near the crime scene at the time of the brutal slayings.
For the last two weeks, police have been looking for a mystery white car in connection to the murders.
Moscow Police said that a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra with an unknown licence plate was seen near the crime scene around the time of the stabbings.
“Investigators believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding this case,” police said in a statement.
Investigators urged the public to come forward with any information, revealing that it might just be the missing “piece of the puzzle”.
Border agents along the US’s border with Canada have been notified to be on the lookout for the car.
Tips have been pouring in from the public ever since and Moscow Police said investigators have a list of 22,000 registered 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantras that they are now sorting through in their search for the occupant or occupants near the home at the time of the killings.
A vehicle matching the description was found in Oregon last week – but has since been ruled out as the car in question.
Victim’s father doesn’t think mystery vehicle is still in Moscow
The father of slain student Kaylee Goncalves has said that he doesn’t believe the mystery vehicle spotted near the student home at the time of the murders is still in Moscow.
For the last two weeks, the investigation has zeroed in on the search for the occupant or occupants of a white Hyundai Elantra seen near the scene of the murders in the early hours of 13 November.
Investigators believe that the individual or individuals in the car – which is a model from 2011 to 2013 and has an unknown licence plate – may have “critical information to share regarding this case” and are asking for the public’s help in tracking them down.
Border agents along the US’s border with Canada have been notified to be on the lookout for the car and tips have been pouring in from the public.
So far, police have identified around 22,000 vehicles that fit the description of the vehicle and are combing through the information for clues.
Steve Goncalves told CNN on Wednesday that he is glad police are appealing to the public to help track down the mystery car.
“I’m glad that they’re reaching out and they’re asking for the community to look for this car,” he said.
“I don’t think it’s in this town anymore so they can only work in that county.
“So sometimes you’ve got to reach out.”
Why are police searching 24 miles away?
Investigators have gathered surveillance footage from as far as 24 miles away from the rental home where four University of Idaho students were murdered, according to a report.
Fox News reported that authorities have obtained security footage from the Food City store in Kendrick – about 24 miles east of Moscow.
A manager at the store said that Idaho State Police had reached out on 30 November asking for footage from 12 November to 14 November. The manager said that they were able to hand over video covering those timeframes.
In the town of Troy – around 12 miles east of Moscow – a gas station employee revealed that law enforcement officials had also come knocking for footage but that the business was unable to help as it does not have outside cameras.
It is not clear whether investigators are honing in on those Idaho towns for any particular reason but the revelation comes amid an ongoing search for the occupant or occupants of a white Hyundai Elentra which was spotted “in the immediate area” around the King Road home at the time of the murders.