Idaho college murders - live updates: Moscow police deny victims were gagged as ‘mess’ of evidence revealed
Follow latest updates about the murders of four Idaho students
Investigators have confirmed that the mystery 911 call alerting police to the four murdered University of Idaho students was not made by their killer.
Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death inside an off-campus home in the early hours of 13 November.
Hours later, police responded to a 911 call for an “unconscious individual” and found the victims dead on the second and third floors.
More than one week on from the killings, investigators continue to be baffled by the case, with no arrests made and no suspects identified. On Sunday, police admitted that they have no idea if the killer is still at large within the community or has fled the area, despite the overwhelming “mess” of evidence they left behind.
Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier denied reports that the victims had been found tied and gagged and said that any information circulating about the identity of the 911 caller was mere speculation.
Two surviving roommates who were in the home at the time of the murders, a male seen on Twitch video that also featured Goncalves and Mogen at a food truck hours before they died, and an individual who drove the two of them home that night are not considered suspects, police said.
Boyfriend of Idaho murder victim has had world ‘turned upside down’
Madison Mogen, 21, had been in a relationship with fellow Idaho university student Jake Schriger for around a year.
His mother, Stacy Schriger, described the young couple as being like “peanut butter and jelly” and the pair often posted loving photos of each other on their social media accounts.
On 13 November, Mogen was brutally stabbed to death along with three friends inside her college home, in an attack that officials are describing as “personal”.
Ms Schriger told The New York Post that her son’s “world has been turned upside down” by the news of his girlfriend’s savage murder.
She revealed that Mogen was close with the family and she had been looking forward to the young couple both coming to spend Thanksgiving with her later this month.
“We were expecting her for Thanksgiving,” she said. “Whenever we talked on the phone, she always said, ‘I love you.’”
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the story:
Dog was skinned, filleted three miles from scene of the murders
Three weeks ago, Jim and Pam Colbert’s 12-year-old mini Australian shepherd was killed when they let it outside their backyard.
“We called the sheriff’s department and the supervisor said that Buddy had been skinned,” Ms Colbert told the Daily Mail.
She continued: “It was like a deer that someone had hunted. They cut him around the neck and just skinned him. His little legs had fur and his little face had fur, but the rest of him was just skinned.”
Kaylee Goncalves called ex-boyfriend seven times before she was killed
Kaylee Goncalves, 21, was found stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, at a home where the three women lived in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.
Goncalvez’ sister Alivea came forward over the weekend about her phone activity on the night of the murders. She said that her sister had called her ex-boyfriend seven times the night she was killed but he had missed the calls because he was sleeping.
“At 2.26am, Kaylee starts to call [redacted]” Ms Goncalves told Inside Edition. “Kaylee calls [redacted] six times between 2.26 am and 2.44am. From 2.44am to 2.52am Maddie calls [redacted] three times, then Kaylee makes a final call to him at 2.52am.”
Ms Goncalves gave the first name of the man in question, but The Independent has redacted it to avoid undue speculation. On Sunday, Moscow Police said that the man was not considered a suspect in the investigations.
She also told The New York Times that her family “stand behind Jack 100% and know he absolutely had nothing to do with this at all.”
The Independent’s Megan Sheets has the story:
A week on from the murders, questions keep mounting
The quadruple murder of Xana Kernodle, 20, Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21, on 13 November shocked the small college town of Moscow.
Much of the brutal stabbings remains a mystery, with police refusing to release details in order to protect the investigation.
Among the mystery surrounding the case is how the killer was able to subdue the four victims without waking up them or the surviving roommates. The bodies were found on the second and third floors.
Police have admitted they continue to investigate the evidence to piece together what exactly happened on the night of the slayings.
Surviving roommates ‘summoned friends’ to the home before 911 call
According to the authorities, two of the surviving roommates of the victims “summoned friends to the residence because they believed one of the second-floor victims had passed out and was not waking up”.
“At 11.58am, a 911 call requested aid for an unconscious person. The call originated from inside the residence on one of the surviving roommates’ cell phone,” Moscow city’s police department wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday without revealing the identity of the caller.
“Multiple people talked with the 911 dispatcher before a Moscow Police officer arrived at the location. Officers entered the residence and found the four victims on the second and third floors,” the department added.
Moscow city police chief James Fry claims over 600 tips received by authorities
Authorities continue efforts to track killer
The Moscow Police Department said that the contents of three dumpsters on King Road to locate possible evidence have been seized.
The department has also contacted local businesses with inquiries about fixed-blade knife sales similar to the one used in the killings.
More than 600 tips have been received and are currently being processed or have already been investigated and cleared.
Ninety individuals who may have information about the murders have been interviewed.
Victim’s father describes tragedy as his ‘worst nightmare'
Jeffrey Kernodle, the father of one of four students at the University of Idaho found stabbed to death at the home three of them shared, told The Independent the tragedy is his “worst nightmare.”
Xana, her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, and roommates Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, both 21, were stabbed to death inside a home in the small college town of Moscow at around midday on Sunday.
“How can you protect your kid? You keep them at home and don’t let [them] go to college? They’re not gonna stay at home like that,” Mr Kornodle told The Independent on Thursday. “So, it’s really mind-boggling. It’s just completely unthinkable and it’s the worst nightmare.”
The Independent’s Andrea Blanco has the story:
Timeline of the murders
Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves were found dead at a house near the University of Idaho campus on Sunday, mere hours after posting smiling photographs on Instagram.
So far, neither the suspect nor the murder weapon have been traced and the police have cautioned the small town of 25,000 people to remain vigilant.
So what exactly happened in the hours before and after the students’ bodies were discovered?
The Independent’s Io Dodds and Rachel Sharp have a timeline of the events:
Police rules out roommates, ex-boyfriend as suspects
Addressing rampant speculation online, Moscow police said on Sunday that a mysterious man captured on a food truck’s web camera with Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen is not suspect.
Authorities also ruled out Goncalves’ ex-boyfriend, who she called seven times before she was killed and the two roommates who were in the apartment at the time of the slayings. Investigators have warned the public against online rumours about the murders, advising the community to only listen to official sources.
The Independent’s Josh Marcus has the story:
Xana Kernodle fought her killer, father says
Autopsy findings, released on Thursday, revealed that Xana Kernodle, 20, Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were all stabbed multiple times with a large knife.
Jeffrey Kernodle said that his daughter had defensive wounds from the attack that took her life.
“Bruises, torn by the knife. She’s a tough kid,” Mr Jeffrey told CBS5.
Speaking with The Independent, Mr Kernodle said that the tragedy was his ‘worst nightmare.’
