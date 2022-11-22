✕ Close Video shows mystery man with slain Idaho students

Investigators have confirmed that the mystery 911 call alerting police to the four murdered University of Idaho students was not made by their killer.

Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death inside an off-campus home in the early hours of 13 November.

Hours later, police responded to a 911 call for an “unconscious individual” and found the victims dead on the second and third floors.

More than one week on from the killings, investigators continue to be baffled by the case, with no arrests made and no suspects identified. On Sunday, police admitted that they have no idea if the killer is still at large within the community or has fled the area, despite the overwhelming “mess” of evidence they left behind.

Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier denied reports that the victims had been found tied and gagged and said that any information circulating about the identity of the 911 caller was mere speculation.

Two surviving roommates who were in the home at the time of the murders, a male seen on Twitch video that also featured Goncalves and Mogen at a food truck hours before they died, and an individual who drove the two of them home that night are not considered suspects, police said.