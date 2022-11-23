✕ Close Video shows mystery man with slain Idaho students

Police in Idaho have said that the murder weapon used to kill four University of Idaho students is believed to be a fix-blade knife.

Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, were stabbed to death at an off-campus home on 13 November.

In the latest update, investigators said they were looking into reports that Goncalves had a stalker.

“Investigators ... have pursued hundreds of pieces of information related to this topic and have not been able to verify or identify a stalker,” Moscow police said on Facebook.

Authorities are set to give an update on the investigation at a 1pm press conference on Wednesday.

More than one week on from the killings, investigators continue to be baffled by the case, with no arrests made and no suspects identified - spurring mounting frustration from families and the community.

Police have also ruled out any connection between the murders and a 21 November incident when a woman reported a man sitting in her vehicle.