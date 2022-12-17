Idaho murders — live updates: Moscow stabbings probe won’t slow down during holidays as police scour video
Police investigating the murders of four University of Idaho students have said they will not slow down their pace through the holidays.
Nearly five weeks after Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death on 13 November, authorities have not named a suspect, found the murder weapon, or identified a motive.
In a Friday update, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said investigators will continue to follow leads for the rest of the year, adding that students going home for winter break is not expected to affect the pace of the probe.
The update followed reports that police scoured a 24-mile radius for surveillance videos from the hours preceding the killings and afterward.
Among the videos retrieved purportedly showed a white Hyundai Elantra near the home on the night of the killings. Police have spent more than a week searching for the car’s occupant or occupants, who they said may have “criticial” information on the case.
Investigators are sorting through 22,000 registered 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantras similar to the one seen on the footage.
Family of University of Idaho murder victim announce tribute scholarship fund
In a statement to The Independent on Friday, Xana Kernodle’s family said they’ve decided to start a memorial endowment in partnership with the University of Idaho to keep her legacy alive.
Kernodle, her roommates Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin were killed inside the young women’s off-campus rental home in Moscow on 13 November. A month on from the brutal stabbings, the killer remains at large.
“We are asking anyone who is willing and able to donate any amount they are comfortable with. Please know that no donation is too small,” the family said. “We sincerely thank you in advance from the bottom of our hearts.
“At the very least, we hope to create some good out of such a terrible and heartbreaking situation.”
Read the full story:
Family of University of Idaho murder victim announce tribute scholarship fund
Xana Kernodle’s family said they’ve decided to start a memorial endowment in partnership with the University of Idaho
Idaho police say ‘patterns’ in college killing tips could help them find mystery car
In a press release on Thursday, Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said that investigators are sorting through 22,000 registered 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantras. Last week, authorities asked for the public’s help in locating a vehicle of that model seen near the scene of the quadruple stabbings.
The department said that the occupants of the car could have critical information about the brutal stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on 13 November. The probe entered its second month on Tuesday with no suspects named by police.
“Through our tips, through our leads, and some of the evidence that came in, we started to identify patterns,” Capt Lanier said in a video statement.
He added: “We understand that even though sometimes there is a fascination with a particular case, some people simply don’t watch the news and may not know what we’re looking for.
The Independent has the story:
Idaho police say 'patterns' in college killing tips could help them find mystery car
Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier says investigators are sorting through 22,000 registered 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantras that fit into the search criteria
Unsolved deaths are prompting rumours, Idaho State Police trooper says
Online forums with thousands of members are full of people speculating about possible motives, doxxing the victims’ friends and acquaintances and even outright labelling some people as murderers.
“People are going down these rabbit holes, and they’re hyper-focusing on one individual and attacking that individual,” Tauna Davis, an Idaho State Police trooper who is helping the Moscow Police Department handle the influx of media interview requests, told the Associated Press.
“You’re attacking, most likely, an innocent person.”
Moscow store manager says Idaho murder victim shared fears about potential stalker
A store manager in Moscow, Idaho has said that Kaylee Goncalves voiced fears about a potential stalker before she and three other students were killed.
The man told NewsNation that Goncalves and Madison Mogen had visited his business about three weeks before they were killed along with fellow University of Idaho students Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin inside the young women’s off-campus rental home on 13 November.
The Independent has the story:
Moscow store owner says Kaylee Goncalves shared fears about potential stalker
The vape shop manager said two of the students killed had visited his business about three weeks earlier
Moscow police scoured 24-mile radius for video in relation to university stabbings
Police investigating the murder of four University of Idaho students scoured a 24-mile radius for surveillance footage from the night of the stabbings.
Moscow investigators travelled to the nearby towns of Troy and Kendrick for the footage that could help in the investigation into the slayings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, according to a Fox News Digital report.
The Independent has the story:
Moscow police scoured 24-mile radius for video in relation to university stabbings
Moscow investigators travelled to the nearby towns of Troy and Kendrick for footage that could help in the investigation
Victim’s mother says she learned about Hyundai Elantra development through press release
Kristi Goncalves, whose 21-year-old daughter Kaylee Goncalves was stabbed to death in her off-campus rental home in Moscow on 13 November, appeared on the Today Show on Thursday and spoke of her family being “left in the dark” as her daughter’s killer remains at large.
Ms Goncalves raised issue with the manner in which families have been kept in the loop - revealing that she learned about the largest recent development at the same time as the general public.
Last week, police issued a statement seeking help tracking down the occupant or occupants of a white Hyundai Elantra that was seen near the crime scene around the time of the killings. Investigators said the occupants could have information about the crime.
Ms Goncalves said she didn’t know authorities were seeking that vehicle until reading that press release.
The grieving mother added that despite miscommunication problems between law enforcement and the victims’ families, the Goncalves’ support investigators’ work in the probe.
Mystery car ‘spotted in surveillance footage of victims’ neighbourhood'
Kane Francetich, who lives just 0.3 miles from the murder scene in Moscow, Idaho, said detectives had reached out to him on 14 November, a day after the four students were brutally murdered in their beds.
Since last week, police have asked for the public’s help in tracking down the occupant or occupants of a white Hyundai Elantra in connection to the case.
The Independent’s Shweta Sharma has the story:
White car spotted in video of homeowner staying near Idaho student victims
It is unclear if the car, described as ‘light coloured’ by homeowner, is same one police is looking for
Speculation around bodycam continues despite Moscow police confirming no link to murders
Rumours continue to swirl around body-camera footage recorded on the night four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered - despite police confirming days ago that the video was unrelated to the killings.
Last week, Moscow Police shut down speculation around the footage that showed an officer speaking to individuals less than a mile away from the off-campus home where Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were stabbed to death on 13 November.
The department told The Independent at the time that the incident on the footage - described as an “alcohol offense” was in no way connected to the murders. Police also said that a white car in the background was not the vehicle investigators are seeking information about — a conspiracy then proliferating on Reddit channels that have amassed more than 134,000 members.
“Investigators working on the current homicide case are aware of the footage, they have reviewed it and all the details associated with it and have determined it is not related,” Moscow Police said.
Everything we know about the 911 call
The 911 call was made at 11.58am on 13 November and originated from the phone of one of the two roommates who survived the attack.
A dispatcher was told there was “an unconscious individual.”
Authorities have since revealed that other “friends” were present in the house when the 911 call was made after they were “summoned by the roommates”.
“The surviving roommates summoned friends to the residence because they believed one of the second-floor victims had passed out and was not waking up,” a statement by Moscow PD read.
“Multiple people talked with the 911 dispatcher before a Moscow Police officer arrived at the location. Officers entered the residence and found the four victims on the second and third floors.”
Police have refused to reveal who made the 911 call and will not release the audio.
When pressed by The Independent on why the call could not be released, the department said: “The contents are exempt from public disclosure because the records are active investigatory records which, if released, would interfere with enforcement proceedings...”
It is unclear what the roommates and “other friends” discussed in the call and what led them to describe a victim as merely “unconscious”. It is also unclear what the roommates and friends saw inside the home before placing the 911 call.
‘Army of analysts’ actively sorting through tips in University of Idaho murder probe, police say
'Army of analysts' actively sorting through tips in University of Idaho murder probe
In a press release on Monday, the Moscow Police Department said it continues to investigate the brutal stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin inside their off-campus rental home on 13 November.
“We have literally an army of analysts sorting through videos that have been submitted to the FBI tip website,” Moscow Police Department Captain Roger Lanier said. “We’ve been trying to use those videos to garner new information. There is hours and hours of video.”