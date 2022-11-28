Idaho murders – live: Police calls surge as Moscow community racked by fear two weeks on from college killings
Follow live updates on the murders of four University of Idaho students
Police in Moscow are grappling with a rise in calls as the small town community remains racked by fear with the killer or killers still at large two weeks on from the murders of four University of Idaho students in a brutal knife attack.
Since 13 November – the day of the murders – Moscow Police have received 78 calls for “unusual circumstances” and 36 requests to check the welfare of loved ones, an increase from 70 and 18 respectively, for the whole of October, according to a press release shared on Sunday.
“We understand there is a sense of fear within our community,” police said.
Students are expected to return to Moscow on Monday following the Thanksgiving break but it remains to be seen how many will come back in person as – two weeks on from the 13 November murders – no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.
Investigators continue to believe that the stabbing deaths of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were targeted but have refused to reveal what evidence has led them to this conclusion.
The murder mystery that’s stumped Idaho police
Almost everything that happened after 1.45am last on 13 November inside the college home where Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were murdered still remains a mystery.
The investigation has been compounded by changing stories from law enforcement and wild social media speculation that has seeped into the local rumour mill.
The Independent’s Sheila Flynn reports from on the ground in Idaho.
No suspect, weapon or witnesses: The Idaho murder mystery that's stumped police
Almost everything that happened after 1.45am last Sunday inside the college home where four students were murdered still remains a mystery – compounded by changing stories from law enforcement and wild social media speculation that has seeped into the local rumour mill. Sheila Flynn reports from on the ground in Moscow
ICYMI: University of Idaho students told they won’t have to return to campus until end of year after murders
The University of Idaho plans to provide accommodations for students who have left campus after the murder of four students.
University president Scott Greene said that the college plans to “be flexible through the end of the semester,” and that faculty were asked to prepare in-person and remote learning options for the final two weeks of the semester.
University of Idaho students won't have to return to campus until 2023 after murders
Faculty were asked to prepare in-person and remote learning options for the final two weeks of the semester
Police plans to keep details ‘from view’ to protect investigation
Days after saying that the public would have to “trust them” on the notion that the killings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were targeted, police have revealed why they are not sharing the rationale behind the assessment.
Aaron Snell, with Idaho State Police, told Fox News Digital on Saturday that information about the targeted murders is being handled with caution so as to not jeopardise the investigation, which has entered its second week with no arrests or major developments.
“And so if we just provide information to the public, I just don’t think that that’s going to be a wise choice,” he said.
The Independent has the story:
Idaho police will keep details 'from view' to protect Moscow murder investigation
“And so if we just provide information to the public, I just don’t think that that’s going to be a wise choice,” a spokesperson said
What happened in the Idaho murder victims’ final hours
It could have been anyone, in any US college town, on any Saturday night. That’s how typical the murdered students’ behaviour was in Moscow, Idaho, just hours before they were brutally stabbed to death.
Reporting from Moscow, Sheila Flynn outlines the four young students’ final hours:
Campus to club to crime scene: Final hours of Idaho college murder victims
They did what they’d do on any Saturday night. Could clues to the Idaho killings lie in victims’ ordinary evenings? Reporting from Moscow, Sheila Flynn outlines the four young students’ final hours
Moscow Police secured the crime correctly, according to Idaho State Police
Aaron Snell, with Idaho State Police, told Fox News Digital on Saturday that the Moscow Police Department, which had its last homicide before the 13 November slayings in 2015, had followed protocol and secured the crime scene correctly.
“I am confident that there wasn’t a compromise in the integrity of the investigation. We know that the Moscow Police Department arrived at scene,” Mr Snell told Fox. “They essentially saw what had occurred.”
“They locked it down and then additional resources came in. We have a lot of the best of the best, the best technology, the latest and greatest as far as training goes. So, indeed, I believe in the integrity of this investigation.”
University to hold candlelight vigil on Wednesday
The University of Idaho is hosting a candlelight vigil on Wednesday for the four students killed at their off-campus home on 13 November.
Moscow police said that the vigil will be held on 30 November after the brutal slayings of Xana Kernodle, 20, Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21.
The final hours of the four slain students
It could have been anyone, in any US college town, on any Saturday night. That’s how typical the murdered students’ behaviour was in Moscow, Idaho, just hours before they were brutally stabbed to death, The Independent’s Sheila Flynn reports.
She writes: “The University of Idaho campus had been busy that day, a sea of gold and silver as the Vandals prepared for a home game against the UC Davis Aggies in the 16,000-seat Kibbie Dome.
“It was 28 degrees at kickoff – the weather was listed as a daunting “ice fog” – but happy, loyal fans turned out; the Vandals’ 44-26 loss was disappointing but did not deter the students from preparing to hit the town.
“Among them were five girls living in a three-bedroom rental home on King Road, just over a mile from the stadium and only two blocks from the edge of campus.”
Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were killed just hours later.
Read Sheila Flynn’s full coverage:
Campus to club to crime scene: Final hours of Idaho college murder victims
They did what they’d do on any Saturday night. Could clues to the Idaho killings lie in victims’ ordinary evenings? Reporting from Moscow, Sheila Flynn outlines the four young students’ final hours
ICYMI: No link between University of Idaho murders and 2021 stabbing in Oregon
Police investigating the murders of four University of Idaho students ruled out a possible connection to a similar stabbing a year before.
Andrea Blanco reports:
Moscow police rules out link between Idaho murders and 2021 stabbing in Oregon
‘There does not appear to be any evidence to support the cases are related,’ police say
Parents issue a plea for the rampant rumours to stop
The loved ones of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen have tried to navigate grieve amid rampant rumours about the circumstances surrounding the killings.
“All the noise out there is really harming the families,” a friend of Kristi and Steve Goncalves, Kaylee’s parents, told The Independent. “And it’s taking the police down trails that are not real and taking them away from the ones that are.”
Police have issued similar pleas updating their social media posts repeatedly to address specific inaccuracies circulating.
They shot down reports that the skinning of a nearby pet dog was related to the murders; then they said a report of a man waiting in a woman’s car was “unfounded.”
The Independent’s Sheila Flynn has the story:
Families of Idaho murder victims beg for calm as conspiracists hijack case
More than a week after University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were brutally murdered, their loved ones are trying to grieve - but rampant rumours are getting in the way. Sheila Flynn reports from Idaho
Idaho police will keep details ‘from view’ to develop investigation
Police have said they won’t release details on why they believe the University of Idaho students were targeted, in order to protect the ongoing investigation.
Andrea Blanco reports:
Idaho police will keep details 'from view' to protect Moscow murder investigation
“And so if we just provide information to the public, I just don’t think that that’s going to be a wise choice,” a spokesperson said
