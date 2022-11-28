✕ Close Video shows mystery man with slain Idaho students

Police in Moscow are grappling with a rise in calls as the small town community remains racked by fear with the killer or killers still at large two weeks on from the murders of four University of Idaho students in a brutal knife attack.

Since 13 November – the day of the murders – Moscow Police have received 78 calls for “unusual circumstances” and 36 requests to check the welfare of loved ones, an increase from 70 and 18 respectively, for the whole of October, according to a press release shared on Sunday.

“We understand there is a sense of fear within our community,” police said.

Students are expected to return to Moscow on Monday following the Thanksgiving break but it remains to be seen how many will come back in person as – two weeks on from the 13 November murders – no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.

Investigators continue to believe that the stabbing deaths of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were targeted but have refused to reveal what evidence has led them to this conclusion.