Idaho murders - live: Moscow police find no link between killings of students and 2021 stabbings in Oregon
Moscow police said they have found no viable evidence that the University of Idaho murders are linked to similar stabbings in Oregon a year before.
Authorities issued a statement on Friday that the August 2021 fatal stabbing of Travis Juettern, 26, in Salem, Oregon, is not believed to be linked to the killings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen.
“While these cases share similarities ... there does not appear to be any evidence to support the cases are related,” the statement read.
This week, similarities were drawn between the knife attack on Juetten and his wife, who survived the violence, and the 13 November quadruple murders that took place at the victims’ off-campus rental home located 400 miles away in Moscow.
Juetten’s mother had told The Independent on Thursday she hoped investigators could get answers for all five slain victims.
Surviving roommate of the four University of Idaho murder victims gets tattoo in their honour
As tributes continue to pour in for Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, and Madison Mogen more than ten days after they were stabbed to death, their roommate has chosen to immortalize their legacy on her skin, The Sun reports.
On Tuesday, the survivor posted a picture of her ink featuring angel wings and the victims’ initials — MKXE — on VSCO. The wings are reminiscent of a tattoo Mogen also had on the back of her arm.
The Independent has chosen not to name the woman to avoid undue speculation. Authorities have reiterated that the two surviving roommates are not considered suspects in the brutal stabbings and are not necessarily witnesses of the crime.
“Maddie Kaylee Xana Ethan —MKXE— Love You Always and Forever,” she captioned the picture of the tattoo,
No suspects or arrests two weeks after the brutal stabbings
On Wednesday, authorities gave a press conference with virtually no updates, but pointed out that more than 1,000 tips have been received and 190 interviews have been conducted.
Moscow Police said that thousands of pictures were taken of the crime scene and DNA was also collected. Captain Roger Lanier said that the department believes the attack was targeted but won’t release information as to why they think so.
“You’re going to have to trust on that at this point because we are not going to release why we think that,” he said.
The FBI, Idaho State Police and Moscow Police Department have allocated $1m to the case and have assigned more than 130 officers and agents and a few behavioural analysts to work on it.
Terror grips Idaho college town after quadruple murder
Parents are ordering deadbolts, teens are asking for guns and the streets are empty in Moscow, locals tell The Independent’s Sheila Flynn.
Sheila writes: “Moscow Lock Shop can’t keep up with the demand for deadbolts.”
“The calls started coming in just hours after police discovered four University of Idaho students fatally stabbed on 13 November. Then the phone started ringing even more; by Thursday, the number of calls had reached 50 in a day.”
A student estimated that about 50 per cent of the student body left campus before the Thanksgiving break, while a local tattoo shop owner told The Independent that he is offering to check people’s homes before they close their doors for the night.
Guns, deadbolts and mass student exodus: Terror grips Idaho town after murders
Parents are ordering deadbolts, teens are asking for guns and the streets are empty in Moscow. There is a killer - or killers - on the loose, ten days after four college students were murdered in their beds. Locals tell Sheila Flynn how fear is deepening as time goes by without any arrests and with little information from police
Criminal experts reveal three key missteps in the investigation
While the public and grieving families have grown frustrated over the lack of information being released and the conspiracy theories fueled by internet sleuths, respectively, a retired NYPD sergeant told Fox that Moscow Police have revealed plenty.
“Investigators have given out too much information,” Joseph Giacalone, a 20-year police veteran and professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice told the network.
Mr Giacalone went on to criticise Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt, who appeared in several interviews with media outlets across the nation and divulged what Mr Giacalone described as speculation.
Victims ‘hosted parties with lots of people coming in and out of the house,’ neighbours say
Jeremy Reagan, a third-year law student who lives near the scene of the murders that shocked the university town of Moscow last week, told Fox News that the victims would often host self-contained gatherings and added that people went in and out of the house “pretty frequently.”
“There were parties that were kind of loud,” Mr Reagan said.
“As I would take my dog in and out to go to the bathroom [and] I would see people in the windows almost every night, probably four or five nights a week ... it was kind of a party house but then again this whole neighbourhood is a party neighbourhood.”
Families of Idaho murder victims beg for conspiracists to stop
After University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were brutally murdered, their loved ones have tried to navigate grieve amid rampant rumours about the circumstances surrounding the killings.
“All the noise out there is really harming the families,” a friend of Kristi and Steve Goncalves, Kaylee’s parents, told The Independent. “And it’s taking the police down trails that are not real and taking them away from the ones that are.”
Police have issued similar pleas updating their social media posts repeatedly to address specific inaccuracies circulating.
They shot down reports that the skinning of a nearby pet dog was related to the murders; then they said a report of a man waiting in a woman’s car was “unfounded.”
Idaho murders Reddit sleuth community tops 43,000
Following a press conference on Wednesday marked by a lack of notable developments, the Reddit subchannels MoscowMurders and IdahoMurders have amassed more than 43,000 members who discuss the case on a daily basis.
In the forums, people from across the country are weighing in on the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen inside their off-campus rental home in Moscow.
Some posts contain information that is entirely speculative and has already been debunked by authorities, while other users have reminded that police are doing their jobs and the case is “not a 60-minute CSI crime show.”
Multiple people spoke with 911 dispatcher
“There [were] other friends that had arrived,” Moscow police Chief James Fry said at a press conference last week.
“Honestly, I’m not quite sure [how many] at this time.”
The call originated from the cellphone of one of the victims, which was passed around as several individuals spoke with the dispatcher.
In the call, it was reported that there was “an unconscious individual.” Police have said that the two surviving roommates ‘summoned friends” to the house because they believed one of the victims had passed out.
University of Idaho murders house: Police reveal ‘multiple’ were home for 911 call
Moscow city police chief James Fry claims over 600 tips received by authorities
Vigil for victims planned for Wednesday
The University of Idaho will host a vigil at 5pm local time on 30 November for the slain students, who were murdered in the early morning hours of 13 November.
The vigil was originally slated to be held last week but was postponed after students fled the town, fearful that a murderer is still on the loose.
With no arrests made and no suspects named 12 days into the investigation, it remains to be seen if terrified students will return after the Thanksgiving break.
