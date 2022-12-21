✕ Close Father of Idaho murder victim says ‘means of death’ do not match

Moscow police have confirmed that they are “working on” a tip about a damaged car found 500 miles away from the scene of a quadruple murder.

A white Hyundai Elantra matching the description of the mystery vehicle seen in Moscow, Idaho, at the time of the murders was reported to police in Eugene, Oregon, on 17 December.

The Eugene Police Department told The Independent in a statement that it had passed the information on to police investigating the brutal stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on 13 November.

A spokesperson for Moscow Police confirmed to The Independent that investigators are now “working on” the tip.

Amid growing tension between the victims’ loved ones about the lack of information being released and doubts raised on whether the local department has the resources and experience to handle the probe, the chief of police said o Tuesday that he will keep lead oversight of the probe.

“There have been numerous questions about leadership in this investigation. Let me be clear, this is the Moscow Police Department’s investigation, and I am the Chief of Police,” Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said in a video statement.

“The decisions are mine and mine alone. I have an excellent Command Staff, with over 94 years of combined experience, overseeing the investigation’s daily operation, and I select who runs the investigative teams.”

Six weeks after the attack that rocked the town of just 25,000, no murder weapon has been found and no suspects have been identified.