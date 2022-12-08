✕ Close Father of Idaho murder victim says ‘means of death’ do not match

Moscow Police is looking to speak with the owner of a white Hyundai Elantra seen near the scene of the murders in the early hours of 13 November.

“Investigators believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding this case,” the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

“If you know of or own a vehicle matching this description, or know of anyone who may have been driving this vehicle on the days preceding or the day of the murders, please forward that information to the Tip Line.”

Moscow Police said that the vehicle, a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra with an unknown license plate, was seen in the immediate area of the 1122 King Street residence where Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, were killed.

The car was seen near the home during “the early morning hours” of 13 November, when the brutal stabbings took place.

The update is perhaps the most substantial development after weeks of reminders from law enforcement that only information that didn’t hinder the investigation would be released.

No arrests have been made, no suspects named and the murder weapon has not been recovered.