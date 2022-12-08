Idaho murders - update: Police search for white Hyundai Elantra seen near Moscow murder house
Follow live updates on the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students
Father of Idaho murder victim says ‘means of death’ do not match
Moscow Police is looking to speak with the owner of a white Hyundai Elantra seen near the scene of the murders in the early hours of 13 November.
“Investigators believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding this case,” the department said in a statement on Wednesday.
“If you know of or own a vehicle matching this description, or know of anyone who may have been driving this vehicle on the days preceding or the day of the murders, please forward that information to the Tip Line.”
Moscow Police said that the vehicle, a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra with an unknown license plate, was seen in the immediate area of the 1122 King Street residence where Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, were killed.
The car was seen near the home during “the early morning hours” of 13 November, when the brutal stabbings took place.
The update is perhaps the most substantial development after weeks of reminders from law enforcement that only information that didn’t hinder the investigation would be released.
No arrests have been made, no suspects named and the murder weapon has not been recovered.
University of Idaho alumna raised $20,000 for personal alarms in wake of murders
Kerry Ulhorn, a 37-year-old former member of the Delta Gamma sorority, told The Independent that she wanted to help students feel safe in the college town after four sorority and fraternity members were stabbed to death in a brutal knife attack back on 13 November.
“The hope is that these will give the students on campus a small sense of security and also just let them know that their alumni and others deeply care about keeping them and the university that we love a safe space for them to be,” she said.
The Independent’s Io Dodds and Rachel Sharp have the story:
Ex-University of Idaho student raises $20,000 for personal alarms after murders
EXCLUSIVE: Delta Gamma alumna tells The Independent she wants to help students feel safe after four sorority and fraternity members were brutally killed
Moment fake reporter questions police about Idaho murders
A woman has been exposed as falsy posing as a journalist to question police about the killing of four University of Idaho students.
Everything we know about the murder weapon
Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt revealed that each victim was stabbed multiple times with a “large knife”, describing their wounds as “pretty extensive” and revealing that they bled out inside their student home.
“I’ve been a coroner for 16 years... we have had multiple [victim] murders in the past, but nothing, nothing like this,” she said.
Police have now revealed that they believe the murder weapon was a fixed-blade knife and confirmed that they had visited local stores to inquire about any recent purchases.
A local store owner previously said that officials had been especially interested in sales of a military-style Ka-Bar or “Rambo” knife.
No murder weapon has been found.
President of University of Idaho fraternity where Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle spent final hours speaks out
Ethan Chapin was a member of Sigma Chi and attended a party at the frat house with her girlfriend Xana Kernodle just hours before they were killed. They were at the party from 8pm to 9pm on 12 November before returning to the home where they were killed at around 1.45am.
It remains a mystery where they were in the roughly five hours between the two places.
Reed Ofsthun, president of the university’s Sigma Chi chapter, told reporters on Tuesday that the fraternity is fully cooperating with the investigation.
“As of right now, we’ve told Moscow PD, Idaho State Police and the FBI all we know,” Mr Ofsthun told NewsNation.
Read our story:
President of fraternity where two victims spent final hours speaks out
Ethan Chapin was a member of Sigma Chi and attended a party at the frat house with her girlfriend Xana Kernodle just hours before they were killed
Cars seized from murder house by authorities languish in snow
The five vehicles seized from the house where four students were murdered have now been left languishing in the snow in an outdoor parking lot.
Last week, investigators towed the vehicles – some of which belong to the victims – away from the property on King Road to a storage facility.
The vehicles had already been searched but are being held as the investigation continues.
Photos captured by Fox News have now revealed that the cars have been left in the snow exposed to the elements – as well as potential trespassers – for the past week.
Rumours and conspiracy theories debunked by investigators
While officials are remaining tightlipped about key parts of the investigation including why they believe the murders were targeted, they have debunked several online rumours and ruled out potential ties to the killings.
Moscow Police dispelled a false rumour circulating online that the four victims had been bound and gagged during the brutal attack.
The department also ruled out a connection between the murder and two other stabbings in 1999 and 2021.
Idaho college murders: The rumours and conspiracy theories ruled out
While officials are remaining tightlipped about key parts of the investigation, they have debunked several online rumours and ruled out potential ties to the killings
Murdered Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves died in same bed as her best friend
On Friday, Steven Goncalves spoke about the strong bond between his daughter Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, both killed on 13 November.
“They just found each other, and every day they did homework together, they came to our house together, they shared everything,” he said.
He added: “Then they started looking at colleges, they came here together. They eventually get into the same apartment together.”
“And in the end, they died together, in the same room, in the same bed.”
Former FBI agent says case could take ‘a long time’ to solve
Jennifer Coffindaffer, a former FBI agent who worked 25 years for the agency, told NBC News on Wednesday that it could be a long time before the murderer of four University of Idaho students is brought to justice.
“This is a case that only the most experienced crime techs can solve and answer,” Ms Coffindaffer said. “It’s going to take a long, long time.”
The veteran former agent said on Twitter that the case, which entered its third week on Sunday, could test the patience of law enforcement.
“True joint LE effort with local, state & federal authorities coming together to do everything in their power to solve this case,” she added. “This case will test patience as LE examines evidence to find the killer.”
‘We’re gunna get our justice’: Parents share warm memories and grief at vigil for slain Idaho students
During a vigil last week, Steve Goncalves, father of the slain Kaylee Goncalves, vowed to get justice for the victims.
“We’re gunna get our justice,” he continued. “We’re gunna figure stuff out. This community deserves that.”
The event concluded with a reading of the victims’ names along with a moment of silence, as students held lights and phones up in the air.
The Independent’s Jos Marcus has the story:
‘We’re gunna get justice’: Parents share memories and grief at Idaho murders vigil
Vigil comes as police struggle for breaks in investigation
Video: Idaho police to return belongings to families of victims
Moscow Police Chief James Fry, along with members of the department, have started to collect and remove some of the victims’ personal belongings from the crime scene.
The items removed are no longer needed for the investigation and will be returned to the families.
“Anyone near the residence Wednesday morning is asked to keep roads clear. Movement of the items will be done as privately as possible in an effort to maintain respect for the victims and their families,” the department said in a statement.
