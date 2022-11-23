✕ Close Video shows mystery man with slain Idaho students

Police in Idaho have revealed that an unharmed dog was found at the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered.

The Moscow Police Department released a statement on Monday saying that officers responding to the fatal stabbings at 1122 King Road last week located a dog at the residence.

The pet was unharmed and turned over to Animal Service, police said. It has since been released to a “responsible party.”

Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death at the off-campus home on 13 November.

More than one week later, investigators continue to be baffled by the case, with no arrests made and no suspects identified - spurring mounting frustration from families and the community.

On Sunday, police admitted they have no idea if the killer is still in Moscow or has fled the area, despite the overwhelming “mess” of evidence left behind.