Idaho halts Thomas Creech execution after botching lethal injection

The execution of Thomas Creech, one of the US’ longest serving death row inmates, has been halted after prison officials were unable to place intravenous lines into his system.

Creech was scheduled to be put to death Wednesday morning at 10am MST after the US Supreme Court denied three stay applications earlier in the morning which the prisoner had previously submitted. He’s been on death row since 1974.

It’s not the first time prison officials have botched a lethal injection. At least three death row inmates in Alabama recently had their executions halted after those administering lethal injection drugs were unable to place the intravenous lines into their systems.

One of those prisoners was Kevin Eugene Smith, who became the first death row inmate to be put to death with nitrogen hypoxia in his second execution attempt.

This is a developing story...