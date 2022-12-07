✕ Close Father of Idaho murder victim says ‘means of death’ do not match

Families of the four slain University of Idaho students have voiced their frustration at the lack of updates from law enforcement three weeks into the investigation.

Steve Goncalves, whose daughter Kaylee Goncalves was brutally stabbed along with her friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin on 13 November, told the New York Post on Sunday that he is working with private investigators.

The grieving father told the outlet that one of the officers assigned to the investigation was still a teen when the last murder took place in Moscow in 2015. The Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police and the FBI are the agencies working on the investigation, which entered its third week on Sunday with no major developments.

Mogen’s stepfather, Scott Laramie, also told Fox News Digital that despite the consistent updates from law enforcement, it is frustrating that the killer is still at large.

“They update us every day. We asked them to check in with us whether they have anything or not,” Mr Laramie. “I’m just hoping they come up with something sooner than later. I just would like to have justice for these kids.”

On Monday, Moscow PD said they had tracked down the incident that likely originated Goncalves’ concerns of a stalker. The two individuals involved are not believed to have participated in the murders, authorities said.