Idaho murders - live: Victim families vent anger and frustration as Kaylee Goncalves ‘stalker’ details emerge
Follow live updates on the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students
Father of Idaho murder victim says ‘means of death’ do not match
Families of the four slain University of Idaho students have voiced their frustration at the lack of updates from law enforcement three weeks into the investigation.
Steve Goncalves, whose daughter Kaylee Goncalves was brutally stabbed along with her friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin on 13 November, told the New York Post on Sunday that he is working with private investigators.
The grieving father told the outlet that one of the officers assigned to the investigation was still a teen when the last murder took place in Moscow in 2015. The Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police and the FBI are the agencies working on the investigation, which entered its third week on Sunday with no major developments.
Mogen’s stepfather, Scott Laramie, also told Fox News Digital that despite the consistent updates from law enforcement, it is frustrating that the killer is still at large.
“They update us every day. We asked them to check in with us whether they have anything or not,” Mr Laramie. “I’m just hoping they come up with something sooner than later. I just would like to have justice for these kids.”
On Monday, Moscow PD said they had tracked down the incident that likely originated Goncalves’ concerns of a stalker. The two individuals involved are not believed to have participated in the murders, authorities said.
Police offer new details about Kaylee Goncalves’ dog found at the crime scene
The dog found unharmed inside the home where four University of Idaho students were butchered in their beds did not tamper with the crime scene and was not discovered in the same room as any of the victims, it has been revealed.
Moscow Police said in an update on Monday that Murphy, the pet dog that victim Kaylee Goncalves shared with her former long-term boyfriend, was found in a room where the crimes had not been committed.
Police did not find evidence on the pet, they said.
Rachel Sharp has more:
These 11 questions could hold the key to solving the Idaho murders
Investigators have admitted that they are stumped by the killings in the small, notoriously safe college town and still have no suspects or persons of interest on their radar.
For the past three weeks, officials have given little in the way of updates on the case – this silence and absence of information only serving to trigger an avalanche of online rumours and conspiracy theories among internet sleuths.
Here, The Independent takes a deep dive into the mountain of unsolved questions – and the scant details we do know.
Unsulved murders fuel online sleuths
Relatively few details have been released in the horrific case that has left the small town of Moscow stunned and grieving for Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
The unanswered questions are fueling extensive interest in details about what happened.
The Reddit subchannels MoscowMurders and IdahoMurders have amassed more than 102,000 members who discuss the case on a daily basis.
Some posts contain information that is entirely speculative and has already been debunked by authorities, while other users have reminded that police are doing their jobs and the case is “not a 60-minute CSI crime show.”
Despite the posts being filtered as “speculation,” “information,” “questions” and “theories,” misinformation about the investigation, potential motives behind the killing and people who police have already ruled out as suspects continues to proliferate.
Moment fake reporter questions police about Idaho murders
A woman has been exposed as falsy posing as a journalist to question police about the killing of four University of Idaho students.
This footage shows the moment the “fake reporter” identified herself as being with student newspaper, The Pathfinder.
She proceeded to ask Moscow police about the murder weapon and the “possibility that the killer might be a female.”
In a Facebook statement, The Pathfinder said the woman was not affiliated with them, and they were “confused and concerned” by the incident on November 23.
Kaylee Goncalves died in same bed as her best friend Madison Mogen
Steve Goncalves, whose 21-year-old daughter Kaylee Goncalves was stabbed to death back on 13 November, gave a heartbreaking speech at a vigil for the victims last week.
He said it gave him comfort to learn that she was with best friend Madison Mogen until the very end.
Mr Goncalves told how the “absolutely beautiful” young women first met in sixth grade and became inseparable.
“They just found each other, and every day they did homework together, they came to our house together, they shared everything,” he said.
“Then they started looking at colleges, they came here together. They eventually get into the same apartment together.
“And in the end, they died together, in the same room, in the same bed.”
Police have yet to release updates about DNA results returned last week
Idaho State Police Communications Director Aaron Snell told Fox News Digital last week that investigators were starting to receive the results from forensic testing more than two weeks after Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death at an off-campus house on 13 November.
Mr Snell refused to confirm or deny if DNA that did not belong to the four victims or the two surviving roommates had been found at the crime scene as it is hoped that the forensics could finally provide some clues to lead police to the killer.
Authorities have yet to comment on the results.
Parents vow to ‘get justice’ at vigil as university dean says he’s ‘scared’ too
At a vigil on Friday, parents of the victims and university officials promise to persevere in their quest for justice.
“We’re gonna get our justice,” Steve Goncalves, father of Kaylee Goncalves, said. “We’re gonna figure stuff out. This community deserves that.”
School officials acknowledged the pain and fear in the community, as the killer remains at large.
“We don’t know how long this investigation will take and we don’t know the ‘why’ behind this horrific act, but what we do know is we will all come together,” University of Idaho dean of students Blaine Eckles
“What you are feeling is real,” he added. “The sadness. The confusion. The worry and the anxiety. It’s OK to have those feelings. I have them too.
Investigation of murder house coming to end
Three weeks into the investigation, the killer or killers are still at large with no suspects identified, no arrests made and the murder weapon still nowhere to be found.
Law enforcement have fallen under scrutiny as terrified students and residents of the small college town are racked by fear that the perpetrator could still be among them.
Despite the lack of progress in the case, Idaho State Police Communications Director Aaron Snell revealed last week that the investigation of the crime scene is coming to end.
“The collection of evidence at the house is coming to a conclusion,” he told Fox News Digital.
“It’s a very complex crime scene, and we’re doing a very thorough investigation.”
University of Idaho alumna raised $20,000 for personal alarms in wake of murders
Kerry Ulhorn, a 37-year-old former member of the Delta Gamma sorority, told The Independent that she wanted to help students feel safe in the college town after four sorority and fraternity members were stabbed to death in a brutal knife attack back on 13 November.
“The hope is that these will give the students on campus a small sense of security and also just let them know that their alumni and others deeply care about keeping them and the university that we love a safe space for them to be,” she said.
The Independent’s Io Dodds and Rachel Sharp have the story:
911 call logs reveal sightings of blood stains, knives and ‘suspicious men’
Since the bodies of Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen were discovered on 13 November in Moscow, Idaho, residents’ alarm and disquiet have become known in a flood of 911 calls.
“We understand there is a sense of fear within our community,” said the Moscow Police Department on Sunday, revealing that it had received more calls about “unusual circumstances” and requests for welfare checks in the past two weeks than in the entire month of October.
The Independent’s Io Dodds has an analysis of the 911 calls made in Moscow in the aftermath of the murders.
