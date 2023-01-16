Idaho murders – update: Bryan Kohberger’s chilling past comments come to light
Bryan Kohberger is charged with the murders of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow on November 13
Bryan Kohberger appears in court in Idaho for the first time
Chilling online comments made by suspected killer Bryan Kohberger when he was a teenager have resurfaced, revealing how he felt “blank”, had “no emotion” and felt “little remorse” years before he allegedly murdered four University of Idaho students in a brutal knife attack.
Back in 2011, when he was 16, Mr Kohberger spoke about his mental health struggles in an online forum and described seeing “nothing” when he looked at his own family.
“As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less,” he wrote.
More than a decade later, he is facing the death penalty for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin back on 13 November.
On Friday, the Youtube channel Chronicles of Olivia released a sit-down interview with the Goncalves family recorded two days before Mr Kohberger’s arrest on 30 December. The family remembered Kaylee as a hardworking young woman who had taken summer courses to graduate ahead of time.
Mr Kohberger appeared in court on Thursday, where he agreed to waive his right to a speedy preliminary hearing and his next court date was scheduled for 26 June.
New explanation emerges about mystery 911 call alerting police to Idaho student murders
The 911 call alerting law enforcement to the murders of the four University of Idaho students has long been shrouded in mystery after Moscow Police said that the caller initially reported “an unconscious individual” in the home.
The call was made from the cellphone of one of the two surviving roommates at around 11.58am on 13 November, with the dispatcher speaking to multiple people.
Officers arrived at the home to find a bloody scene, with Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin all dead from multiple stab wounds.
Since then, questions have persisted around why the caller reported an “unconscious individual” when officials described the crime scene as one of the worst they had ever seen.
A potential reason for the mysterious 911 call has now been revealed in Air Mail’s article “The Eyes of a Killer”.
The Independent has the story:
New explanation emerges about mystery 911 call alerting police to Idaho murders
It is possible that the dispatcher assigned the generic label of ‘unconscious person’ to the call while speaking to the students who were panicked by the bloody scene
Who is Bryan Kohberger?
As a criminal justice PhD student at Washington State University, Mr Kohberger lived just 15 minutes from the victims over the Idaho-Washington border in Pullman.
He had moved there from Pennsylvania to begin his studies in August and has just completed his first semester.
Before this, he studied criminology at DeSales University – first as an undergraduate and then finishing his graduate studies in June 2022.
While there, he studied under renowned forensic psychologist Katherine Ramsland who interviewed the BTK serial killer and co-wrote the book Confession of a Serial Killer: The Untold Story of Dennis Rader, the BTK Killer with him.
He also carried out a research project “to understand how emotions and psychological traits influence decision-making when committing a crime”.
On 30 December, he was arrested in an early-morning raid on his family home in the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania, where he had gone to spend the holidays.
He was extradited back to Idaho and his white Hyundai Elantra was seized by investigators.
The murder weapon – a fixed-blade knife – is yet to be found.
Now, he is facing life in prison or the death penalty for the murders that have rocked the small college town of Moscow and hit headlines around the globe.
Madison Mogen’s father reveals what he did when he learned of Bryan Kohberger’s arrest
Ben Mogen had been clinging onto hope that the murderer who violently stabbed his daughter to death alongside her friends Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin would be brought to justice.
Finally, seven weeks on from the 13 November slayings, an investigator broke the news to him that a suspect – Bryan Kohberger – had finally been arrested and charged with their murders.
Mr Mogen spoke out about the moment that he learned about the break in the case on ABC’s “Good Morning America” this week.
“He said, ‘Ben, this is the moment we’ve been waiting for,’” he said the officer told him.
“I just broke down, and I just cried.”
Bryan Kohberger’s former classmates allege suspected killer was bullied before becoming a bully himself
Bryan Kohberger’s former friends claim he was a bully in high school
Former high school classmates of the man accused of murdering four students at the University of Idaho have alleged that suspected killer Brian Kohberger was bullied before becoming a bully himself and allegedly using heroin.
The former classmates made the comments on an episode of 48 Hours titled “The Idaho Student Murders” aired last week on Paramount+.
One former classmate knew Mr Kohberger in college at Washington State University, and recalled him being opinionated but otherwise “comfortable around other people,” according to a CBS News report about the episode.
“He was very quick to offer his opinion and thoughts,” Mr Roberts said. “He would describe things in the most complicated, perhaps academic way possible.”
Bryan Kohberger’s childhood friends say he was a bully and used heroin in high school
Mr Kohberger has been extradited back to Idaho to face charges
In the wake of Bryan Kohberger’s arrest on charges for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, social media sleuths began scouring video of a 30 November vigil for the slain students to see if the suspect may have been present.
The armchair detectives - who have been poring over alleged clues in the case for weeks - seized on a specific clip showing the back of a tall man with brown hair, making wholly far-fetched claims that he could be Mr Kohberger.
The baseless speculation has now been discredited by new footage from Inside Edition, which appears to show the face of the same man the online commenters identified as Mr Kohberger from the back. It is clear on the outlet’s video that the man is not Mr Kohberger.
The vigil rumours marked the latest wild theory to go viral online, only to be swiftly debunked.
Will Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger get the death penalty?
Accused killer Bryan Kohberger may face the death penalty for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
The 28-year-old criminal justice PhD student is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary over the 13 November attack.
Under Idaho state law, he faces the death penalty or life in prison on each murder charge.
Goncalves’ parents have already said that they support him receiving a death sentence, saying that life imprisonment is not enough for his alleged crimes.
Bryan Kohberger ‘stalked’ victims 12 times before the murders
Prior to the 13 November massacre, investigators believe that Bryan Kohberger stalked the victims’ home at least 12 times.
Cellphone records show that his phone pinged in the area of the King Road home on at least twelve occasions between 23 June and 13 November when the murders took place.
The exact dates of these instances were not revealed in the documents but all bar one were in the late evening or early morning hours.
One incident was identified on 21 August, when the suspect was stopped by police just minutes from the home where he allegedly knifed the four students to death three months later.
A citation from Latah County Sheriff’s Office, obtained by The Independent earlier this week, reveals that the traffic stop took place at around 11.40pm at the intersection of West Pullman Road and Farm Road in Moscow.
The record shows he was stopped for failing to wear his seatbelt – just 1.7 miles and a five-minute drive from the victims’ student rental home.
On that occasion, Mr Kohberger’s cellphone pinged in the area of the King Road home from around 10.34pm to 11.35pm, the affidavit shows.
Prior to her death, Kaylee Goncalves had told friends and family members that she believed she had a stalker.
The details of the stalker were unknown and, throughout the murder investigation, Moscow Police said that they had been unable to confirm or deny the claims.
It remains unclear if Mr Kohberger was the stalker Goncalves was fearful of and how long he may have been surveilling the victim or victims at the home.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had ‘no connection’ to victims, family lawyer says
The suspect arrested in the murders of four University of Idaho students had no connection with the victims, a lawyer for one of the grieving families has said.
Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle did not appear to have personally met Washington State University (WSU) criminal justice PhD student Bryan Kohberger prior to their 13 November slayings, the Goncalves family lawyer told Insider on Monday.
Read the full story here:
Bryan Kohberger had 'no connection' to Idaho murder victims, family lawyer says
The Goncalves’ family attorney Shanon Gray has said “no one” was familiarised with Kohberger prior to his 30 December arrest
Victim’s childhood best friend says she wants answers
Xana Kernodle’s childhood best friend has spoken out to say that she wants answers about her murder.
“I still think there are a lot of answers that I would like. Until I get those, I still am going to be a little hung up on this. So, it’s just about the answers, I guess,” Sydney Gribnitz told NewsNation.
Ms Gribnitz said that she was in shock when she heard that the friend she described as “one of the funniest people I’ve ever met” had been brutally killed.
“It definitely was a shock. We were really, really close in middle school, not as much recently,” she said.
“I guess just because I live in Florida. We were really far apart, but I always knew I could count on her. It’s just a lot.”
Ms Gribnitz and her father – who used to be Kernodle’s gymnastics coach – have now set up a fundraiser in the slain 20-year-old’s honour.
Bryan Kohberger’s arrest affidavit raises these new questions
Why did the surviving roommate wait eight hours to call 911 after seeing the killer?
Who was the intended target? Is Bryan Kohberger the stalker Kaylee Goncalves complained about?
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports on the questions still unanswered in the case
Bryan Kohberger’s Idaho murders arrest affidavit raises these new questions
Why did the surviving roommate wait eight hours to call 911 after seeing the killer? Who was the intended target? Is Bryan Kohberger the stalker Kaylee Goncalves complained about? Rachel Sharp reports on the questions still unanswered in the case