Bryan Kohberger – update: Idaho murder victims appear to have ‘no connection’ to criminology student suspect
Bryan Kohberger is accused of murdering Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November
Bryan Kohberger appears in court in Idaho for the first time
The four University of Idaho students murdered in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, had no known connection to their suspected killer Bryan Kohberger, according to an attorney for one of the victim’s families.
“No one knew of this guy at all,” Shanon Gray, who represents the family of victim Kaylee Goncalves, told Business Insider.
Mr Kohberger, a criminal justice PhD student at Washington State University (WSU), is charged with the murders of Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
The four students were found stabbed to death back on 13 November, with the affidavit revealing that a surviving roommates came face to face with the masked killer inside the home in the early hours of the morning.
Throughout the seven-week investigation that followed, Mr Kohberger continued with his studies at nearby WSU. Classmates have now revealed that they noticed a change in behaviour from the suspect, with the usually chatty student falling “completely silent” when the killings were discussed in class.
On 30 November, the 28-year-old was arrested at his family home in Pennsylvania. He is scheduled to next appear in court on 12 January for a status hearing.
Idaho murder victims had no connection to Bryan Kohberger, says attorney
His comments come as prosecutors in Idaho are yet to reveal a motive for the brutal quadruple murders or what connection – if any – they believe Mr Kohberger had to any of the victims.
The affidavit, released last week, revealed how cellphone data suggests that the suspect stalked the home of the victims at least 12 times between June and the night of the murders.
Idaho murders victim’s parents call for death penalty for accused killer Bryan Kohberger
The grieving parents of one of the slain University of Idaho students have called for the death penalty for the man accused of stabbing her and her three friends to death in a brutal knife attack.
Kaylee Goncalves’ parents Steve and Kristi Goncalves spoke to NewsNation on Thursday night just hours after they came face to face with their daughter’s accused killer Bryan Kohberger for the first time in court in Idaho.
Mr Goncalves said that justice for his daughter would mean the death penalty for the 28-year-old criminology PhD student, saying that “he has to pay” for what he allegedly did to Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
Bryan Kohberger faces the death penalty or life in prison for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin
Bryan Kohberger’s Idaho murders arrest affidavit raised more questions than answers
Why did the surviving roommate wait eight hours to call 911 after seeing the killer?
Who was the intended target?
Is Bryan Kohberger the stalker Kaylee Goncalves complained about?
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports on the questions still unanswered in the case:
Bryan Kohberger’s Idaho murders arrest affidavit raises these new questions
Students return to Moscow this week
Students are returning to Moscow this week after the holidays for the start of the spring semester.
Classes will resume on Wednesday 11 January following the winter break.
Before Bryan Kohberger’s arrest, the university offered students the option of remote learning if they were afraid to return to campus.
Now that the suspect is behind bars, it remains to be seen if more students will return to in-person learning.