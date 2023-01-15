Idaho murders – update: Bryan Kohberger’s chilling past comments come to light
Bryan Kohberger is charged with the murders of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow on November 13
Bryan Kohberger appears in court in Idaho for the first time
Chilling online comments made by suspected killer Bryan Kohberger when he was a teenager have resurfaced, revealing how he felt “blank”, had “no emotion” and felt “little remorse” years before he allegedly murdered four University of Idaho students in a brutal knife attack.
Back in 2011, when he was 16, Mr Kohberger spoke about his mental health struggles in an online forum and described seeing “nothing” when he looked at his own family.
“As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less,” he wrote.
More than a decade later, he is facing the death penalty for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin back on 13 November.
On Friday, the Youtube channel Chronicles of Olivia released a sit-down interview with the Goncalves family recorded two days before Mr Kohberger’s arrest on 30 December. The family remembered Kaylee as a hardworking young woman who had taken summer courses to graduate ahead of time.
Mr Kohberger appeared in court on Thursday, where he agreed to waive his right to a speedy preliminary hearing and his next court date was scheduled for 26 June.
Victim’s childhood best friend says she wants answers
Xana Kernodle’s childhood best friend has spoken out to say that she wants answers about her murder.
“I still think there are a lot of answers that I would like. Until I get those, I still am going to be a little hung up on this. So, it’s just about the answers, I guess,” Sydney Gribnitz told NewsNation.
Ms Gribnitz said that she was in shock when she heard that the friend she described as “one of the funniest people I’ve ever met” had been brutally killed.
“It definitely was a shock. We were really, really close in middle school, not as much recently,” she said.
“I guess just because I live in Florida. We were really far apart, but I always knew I could count on her. It’s just a lot.”
Ms Gribnitz and her father – who used to be Kernodle’s gymnastics coach – have now set up a fundraiser in the slain 20-year-old’s honour.
Ethan Chapin remembered as ‘carefree’ young man who ‘touched countless lives'
The mother of one of the four University of Idaho students killed in November has penned a touching post in tribute to her son.
Ethan Chapin’s mother Stacy Wells Chapin remembered her son as a loving and carefree young man who touched countless lives before he was brutally murdered on 13 November. Chapin’s girlfriend, Xana Kernodle, and her roommates, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, were also killed in the attack.
The grieving mother went on to fondly remember her son’s “unwavering foundation”
“He loved unconditionally, he was loyal to all, he was inclusive, carefree, happy, just the best person you could ever meet. The stories are endless and amazing. He touched lives we had no idea existed. Ethan was incredible,” she said.
Bryan Kohberger called Idaho murders a ‘crime of passion’, neighbour says
Washington State University PhD student Bryan Kohberger stands accused of brutally stabbing Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in the college town of Moscow on 13 November. It took seven weeks for Mr Kohberger to be linked to the killings, resulting in his arrest late last month.
One of Mr Kohberger’s neighbours in Pullman, Washington, a few miles across the Idaho border from Moscow, has now come forward to claim the suspect mentioned the killings to him soon after they occurred, when very few details about the investigations were available to the public.
“He brought it up in conversation,” the neighbour told CBS News on Wednesday. “[He] asked if I had heard about the murders, which I did. And then he said, ‘Yeah, seems like they have no leads. Seems like it was a crime of passion.’”
The neighbour’s account bears contrast to those of Mr Kohberger’s classmates, who have said he was unwilling to discuss the case.
Bryan Kohberger’s alleged chilling comments as a teenager
Mr Kohberher, 28, has been charged with four counts of murder in the brutal 13 November stabbings of University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. A report by the New York Times on Wednesday offers new insight into the alleged murderer’s troubled teenage years and his struggle to feel emotion from a young age.
The Tapatalk profile behind the chilling posts from 2011 was linked to the Washington State University PhD criminology student with the help of recollections from former friends of Mr Kohberger, and a username match with an email account used by him, according to the Times.
Mr Kohberger had previously been described by high school friends as an intellectually gifted teen who often struggled to socialise and fit in. Some close to Mr Kohberger have also come forward saying he went from being awkward and bullied to developing an addiction to heroin and becoming a “bully” during his junior year of high school, according to a CBS News report.
But the posts from the online discussion forum, purportedly made when he was 16 years old, appear to reveal Mr Kohberger’s concerns about his suicidal ideation, challenges with a disorder he described as “visual snow” — a disorder that causes people to see static, and inability to connect with his relatives.
“I feel like an organic sack of meat with no self worth,” one post reads. “As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less.”
In another post, the author explored feelings of self-loathing, regretting that he was no longer the “healthy blonde-haired boy with blue eyes, and in a few years, [he then had] darker hair and darker eyes, half the body weight”.
He then proceeded to say he felt “unintelligent” and as though he was experiencing “depersonalization” and felt “little to no remorse.’
“I often find myself making simple human interactions, but it is as if I am playing a role-playing game such as oblivion; I can see what is going on, I am slightly into it, but I can pause the game and focus on my real life,” the post states.
It continues: “I view everything as I would if I was playing oblivion, pointless and full of nothing, out of reality. I am moving out of my house, my last holidays were already lived, but where was I? As my family group hugs and celebrates, I am stuck in this void of nothing, feeling completely no emotion, feeling nothing.”
“I feel dirty, like there is dirt inside of my head, my mind, I am always dizzy and confused.”
The author went on to mention “regrets [he] predicts for [his] future self,” before saying he’d felt “eerie and alone” since he was 15 and did not wish to be alive anymore.
The last post made by the profile was on February 2017, with the author ominously writing that he’d come to terms with his visual snow, but adding it “could be a bad thing.”
Bryan Kohberger changed licence plates on his white Hyundai Elantra days after Idaho murders
The suspect’s car had Pennsylvania plates when it was pulled over by police in Moscow, Idaho, in August, according to a citation from the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
A review of documents on CarFax by Newsweek showed that Mr Kohberger changed the registration from Pennsylvania to Washington on 18 November, five days after four students were found stabbed to death in a Moscow home.
A public information request with the Washington State Department of Licensing by The Independent confirmed the car was registered in the state on 19 November.
The Independent’s Bevan Hurley has the story:
Key revelations in the Bryan Kohberger affidavit
Stunning new details about the murders of four University of Idaho students have been revealed in an affidavit supporting the arrest of suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger.
Mr Kohberger, a 28-year-old criminology PhD student at Washington State University, has been charged in the 13 November deaths of Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21. They were killed in a rental home just blocks from the UI campus in Moscow, Idaho, right across the state border from WSU in Pullman, Washington.
The suspect was arrested in his native Pennsylvania, then extradited to Idaho, where court documents were unsealed following his first appearance before a judge in the state.
Portions were redacted but the remaining pages revealed chilling details about the murders - among them that a surviving roommate came face to face with the killer; Kohberger’s cell phone record and police traffic stops indicate he’d been casing the home; and DNA from a knife sheath was used to forensically connect the grad student to the crimes.
Here are the biggest revelations from the documents:
Were the stabbings targeted?
From the early days of the investigation, authorities said that the attack was “targeted” – but refused to reveal what led them to that conclusion and who or what the target was.
The 19-page affidavit reveals no details about what connection – if any – Bryan Kohberger had to his alleged victims.
The victims were all students at the University of Idaho meanwhile Mr Kohberger was a criminal justice PhD student at Washington State University.
He lived just 15 minutes from the victims over the Idaho-Washington border in Pullman, having moved there to begin the PhD program in August.
Despite the proximity, there is no known connection between the victims and the accused killer. It is not clear if the victims even knew who Mr Kohberger was.
An attorney for Kaylee Goncalves’ family has said that there is no known connection between the accused killer and the victims.