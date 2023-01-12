Idaho murders – latest: Bryan Kohberger to appear in court today as students return to Moscow
Bryan Kohberger is charged with the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin
Bryan Kohberger appears in court in Idaho for the first time
Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger is set to appear in court today charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students in a brutal 13 November knife attack.
A status hearing for the 28-year-old criminology PhD student is scheduled for 8am PT on Thursday in Latah County Courthouse in Moscow.
His court appearance coincides with the start of the spring semester at the University of Idaho, with many students returning to campus for the first time since the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
Several students spoke out about their relief that the suspect is now behind bars, with sophomore Ryder Paslay telling KXLY that he “breathed [a] sigh of relief and I’m pretty sure my mom did the same thing” when news broke of Mr Kohberger’s arrest.
The accused killer is not expected to enter a plea at Wednesday’s hearing but is said to be planning to fight the allegations.
During his extradition from Pennsylvania to Moscow, he reportedly made small talk about the case to officers.
“He did say, ‘It’s really sad what happened to them,’ but he didn’t say anything more. He’s smarter than that,” a law enforcement source told People.
Bryan Kohberger changed licence plates on his white Hyundai Elantra days after Idaho murders
The suspect’s car had Pennsylvania plates when it was pulled over by police in Moscow, Idaho, in August, according to a citation from the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
A review of documents on CarFax by Newsweek showed that Mr Kohberger changed the registration from Pennsylvania to Washington on 18 November, five days after four students were found stabbed to death in a Moscow home.
A public information request with the Washington State Department of Licensing by The Independent confirmed the car was registered in the state on 19 November.
The Independent’s Bevan Hurley has the story:
Bryan Kohberger changed licence plates on Hyundai Elantra days after Idaho murders
License plates on the 2015 Hyundai Elantra at the centre of the murder inquiry were registered in Washington state just days after quadruple homicide
Alan Dershowitz shares thoughts about Bryan Kohberger’s potential defence
In an interview with Law&Crime’s Sidebar podcast, Mr Dershowitz, known for representing high-profile defendants including O.J. Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein and Julian Assange, broke down Mr Kohberger’s potential defence following the release of an affidavit linking him to the murders.
“The document narrows in on Kohberger, so the defence’s first step should be to begin developing their own evidence,” Mr Dershowitz said during the podcast. “You always assume your client is guilty, and then you work back from there.”
He added: “I’m going to surprise people when I say that a good criminal defence lawyer always starts with a presumption of guilt, not a presumption of innocence.”
“If you assume your client is innocent, you’ll make mistakes. You’ll allow searches. You will allow him to speak to the police. Then you always keep in mind the possibility of a plea bargain.”
“This is difficult in a case like this where there were so many deaths and so brutal that the lawyers, whoever they are, really have their work cut out for them.”
Mr Dershowitz also said that Mr Kohberger’s attorneys are tasked with explaining the physical evidence linking their client to the murders, in a way that “presents the possibility of innocence or at least reasonable doubt.”
Bryan Kohberger did not attend vigil, new footage shows
In the wake of Bryan Kohberger’s arrest on charges for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, social media sleuths began scouring video of a 30 November vigil for the slain students to see if the suspect may have been present.
The armchair detectives - who have been poring over alleged clues in the case for weeks - seized on a specific clip showing the back of a tall man with brown hair, making wholly far-fetched claims that he could be Mr Kohberger.
The baseless speculation has now been discredited by new footage from Inside Edition, which appears to show the face of the same man the online commenters identified as Mr Kohberger from the back. It is clear on the outlet’s video that the man is not Mr Kohberger.
The vigil rumours marked the latest wild theory to go viral online, only to be swiftly debunked.
Bryan Kohberger’s Idaho murders arrest affidavit was meant to give answers. Instead, it raises these new questions
For nearly eight weeks, the families of four slain University of Idaho students have waited in agony for answers about the unspeakable killings.
Hopes of finally getting some clarity finally came last week with the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old criminal justice PhD student at Washington State University.
On 5 January, the probable cause affidavit outlining what led authorities to charge Mr Kohberger was made public, revealing horrifying details about the 13 November murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in the college town of Moscow.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp explores some of the questions left unanswered.
Bryan Kohberger’s Idaho murders arrest affidavit raises these new questions
Why did the surviving roommate wait eight hours to call 911 after seeing the killer? Who was the intended target? Is Bryan Kohberger the stalker Kaylee Goncalves complained about? Rachel Sharp reports on the questions still unanswered in the case
Will Bryan Kohberger get the death penalty?
Accused killer Bryan Kohberger may face the death penalty for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
The 28-year-old criminal justice PhD student is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary over the 13 November attack.
Under Idaho state law, he faces the death penalty or life in prison on each murder charge.
Goncalves’ parents have already said that they support him receiving a death sentence, saying that life imprisonment is not enough for his alleged crimes.
Bryan Kohberger devoted his life to studying crime. The Idaho murders have turned the tables
Bryan Kohberger became a household name upon his 30 December arrest in Pennsylvania for the killings of four University of Idaho students.
“People from his past - though shocked - build a picture of a bullied loner who could be aggressive; fellow students from his time in Idaho describe a criminology zealot who ‘creeped people out,” Sheila Flynn writes.
The Independent has the story:
Bryan Kohberger devoted his life to studying crime. Now, the tables have turned
Bryan Kohberger became a household name upon his 30 December arrest in Pennsylvania for the killings of four University of Idaho students. People from his past - though shocked - build a picture of a bullied loner who could be aggressive; fellow students from his time in Idaho describe a criminology zealot who ‘creeped people out.’ As he faces trial accused of shocking crimes, Sheila Flynn asks: Who really is Bryan Kohberger?
Victim’s childhood best friend says she wants answers
Xana Kernodle’s childhood best friend has spoken out to say that she wants answers about her murder.
“I still think there are a lot of answers that I would like. Until I get those, I still am going to be a little hung up on this. So, it’s just about the answers, I guess,” Sydney Gribnitz told NewsNation.
Ms Gribnitz said that she was in shock when she heard that the friend she described as “one of the funniest people I’ve ever met” had been brutally killed.
“It definitely was a shock. We were really, really close in middle school, not as much recently,” she said.
“I guess just because I live in Florida. We were really far apart, but I always knew I could count on her. It’s just a lot.”
Ms Gribnitz and her father – who used to be Kernodle’s gymnastics coach – have now set up a fundraiser in the slain 20-year-old’s honour.
Woman claims Bryan Kohberger ‘very pushy’ during Tinder date years ago
A woman who says she once went on a Tinder date with Bryan Kohberger has claimed he was “very pushy” with her and said she now looks back on the incident and wonders if it “could have been so much different”.
In a TikTok video, Hayley claims that she matched with Mr Kohberger on the online dating app about seven years ago when she was a psychology student at Penn State Hazelton and he was studying psychology at a nearby school.
She says that she agreed to go to the movies with him one night.
“My interactions with Bryan were very brief. I don’t know much about him,” she says in the video.
After the movie, however, she says he invited himself back to her apartment and things took a bizarre turn.
Hayley told the New York Post that Mr Kohberger “kept trying to touch” her and became “very pushy”.
“He like, completely changed once we were in my dorm so I’m glad I was able to get away,” she said.
“He was very pushy when it came to coming back in my dorm with me. But I didn’t get like scary vibes or anything from that. I just thought he was a stage five clinger because he said he wanted to spend more time with me.”
When she confronted him about him “trying to touch me”, she says he “got super serious” and tried “to gaslight me into thinking that he didn’t touch me, which is weird”. Her account can’t be verified.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had ‘no connection’ to victims, family lawyer says
The suspect arrested in the murders of four University of Idaho students had no connection with the victims, a lawyer for one of the grieving families has said.
Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle did not appear to have personally met Washington State University (WSU) criminal justice PhD student Bryan Kohberger prior to their 13 November slayings, the Goncalves family lawyer told Insider on Monday.
Read the full story here:
Bryan Kohberger had ‘no connection’ to Idaho murder victims, family lawyer says
The Goncalves’ family attorney Shanon Gray has said “no one” was familiarised with Kohberger prior to his 30 December arrest
Bryan Kohberger to appear in court tomorrow
Bryan Kohberger will appear in court on murder charges tomorrow.
The murder suspect’s preliminary status hearing is scheduled for 8am PST on Thursday 12 January.
It had originally been slated for 10am PST but was rescheduled late last week.
A court order announcing the change revealed that there was a scheduling conflict with the original time.
“Due to scheduling conflicts, the parties stipulated to changing the time of said hearing. Therefore, with good cause, it is hereby ordered that the Preliminary Status Hearing will be held on January 12, 2023 at 8:00 am. (PST) in Courtroom I of the Latah County Courthouse,” the order reads.