Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger is set to appear in court today charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students in a brutal 13 November knife attack.

A status hearing for the 28-year-old criminology PhD student is scheduled for 8am PT on Thursday in Latah County Courthouse in Moscow.

His court appearance coincides with the start of the spring semester at the University of Idaho, with many students returning to campus for the first time since the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

Several students spoke out about their relief that the suspect is now behind bars, with sophomore Ryder Paslay telling KXLY that he “breathed [a] sigh of relief and I’m pretty sure my mom did the same thing” when news broke of Mr Kohberger’s arrest.

The accused killer is not expected to enter a plea at Wednesday’s hearing but is said to be planning to fight the allegations.

During his extradition from Pennsylvania to Moscow, he reportedly made small talk about the case to officers.

“He did say, ‘It’s really sad what happened to them,’ but he didn’t say anything more. He’s smarter than that,” a law enforcement source told People.