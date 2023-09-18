Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The father of one of the four University of Idaho students fatally stabbed in November 2022 has told Fox News Digital that he believes the sole murder suspect, Bryan Kohberger, is receiving special treatment while awaiting trial in jail.

Kohberger has been held without bail at the Latah County Jail in Moscow, Idaho, since January, following his arrest on December 30, 2022.

Steve Goncalves, whose daughter Kaylee, 21, was slain in the attack, said, “I’ve been informed that his pretrial privileges, like his five suits, video and computer special treatment and vegan meals are unprecedented in the history of Idaho.”

When Kohberger was booked into the jail, Latah County Sheriff Richard Skiles said it had received Kohberger’s request for vegan meals and would accommodate, “but we are not going to buy new pots and pans.”

A family member had previously told the New York Post that Kohberger “went above and beyond being vegan,” saying relatives had to “buy new pots and pans because he would not eat from anything that had ever had meat cooked in them,”

Kohberger entered court initially wearing an orange jumpsuit, but in his most recent court appearance on September 13, he wore a suit and tie, which led Mr Goncalves to question who paid for it. His request for information has been denied due to a gag order in place.

“They won’t tell us,” he said. “But I witnessed the moment they agreed not to handcuff him in court.”

Prosecutors have surveillance camera evidence, cellphone records and DNA of Kohberger connecting him to the murders, according to an affidavit that CBS obtained access to.

On November 13, 2022, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin (both 20), Maddie Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves (both 21) were found dead by police after being stabbed to death with a military-style knife, in a case which has shocked the community.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

In Kohberger’s first appearance at Latah County District Court in January, he was seen wearing an orange jail jumpsuit (Getty)

The murder weapon has not been found, and 28-year-old Kohberger was arrested after a weeks-long manhunt. At the time, he was studying for a PhD in Criminology at Washington State University.

A grand jury indicted him on one burglary charge and four counts of first-degree murder, however at a court appearance on May 22, 2023, at Latah County District Court, County District Judge John Judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf, as he refused a plea deal.

Kohberger has also delayed trial proceedings indefinitely after waiving his right to a speedy trial, meaning the original October 2, 2023 date no longer stands.

Prosecutors and the defence recently attended a court hearing after both parties requested to restrict cameras in the courtroom. Kohberger’s attorney Anne Taylor told the judge the media were “focusing on his crotch”.

Meanwhile, the prosecution said that cameras “will have a substantial chilling effect on the ability of witnesses to openly, fully and candidly testify about some horrible occurrences.”