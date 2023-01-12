✕ Close Bryan Kohberger appears in court in Idaho for the first time

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger spoke about on the murders of the four University of Idaho students as he was extradited from Pennsylvania back to Moscow to face charges, it has been revealed.

A law enforcement source told People that the 28-year-old criminology PhD student made small talk about the case to officers, saying that it was “sad what happened” to Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

“He did say, ‘It’s really sad what happened to them,’ but he didn’t say anything more. He’s smarter than that,” the source said.

The revelation comes as a woman who says she once went on a Tinder date with Mr Kohberger claimed he was “very pushy” with her and said she now wonders if it “could have been so much different”.

Now, Mr Kohberger is charged with four counts of murder and one charge of burglary over the 13 November stabbing attack in Moscow. He is set to appear in court for a status hearing on 12 January.