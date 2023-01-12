Idaho murders – update: Bryan Kohberger’s comments about student stabbings revealed as Tinder date speaks out
Bryan Kohberger is set to appear in court for a preliminary status hearing on 12 January
Bryan Kohberger appears in court in Idaho for the first time
Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger spoke about on the murders of the four University of Idaho students as he was extradited from Pennsylvania back to Moscow to face charges, it has been revealed.
A law enforcement source told People that the 28-year-old criminology PhD student made small talk about the case to officers, saying that it was “sad what happened” to Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
“He did say, ‘It’s really sad what happened to them,’ but he didn’t say anything more. He’s smarter than that,” the source said.
The revelation comes as a woman who says she once went on a Tinder date with Mr Kohberger claimed he was “very pushy” with her and said she now wonders if it “could have been so much different”.
Now, Mr Kohberger is charged with four counts of murder and one charge of burglary over the 13 November stabbing attack in Moscow. He is set to appear in court for a status hearing on 12 January.
Will Bryan Kohberger get the death penalty?
Accused killer Bryan Kohberger may face the death penalty for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
The 28-year-old criminal justice PhD student is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary over the 13 November attack.
Under Idaho state law, he faces the death penalty or life in prison on each murder charge.
Goncalves’ parents have already said that they support him receiving a death sentence, saying that life imprisonment is not enough for his alleged crimes.
Bryan Kohberger devoted his life to studying crime. The Idaho murders have turned the tables
Bryan Kohberger became a household name upon his 30 December arrest in Pennsylvania for the killings of four University of Idaho students.
“People from his past - though shocked - build a picture of a bullied loner who could be aggressive; fellow students from his time in Idaho describe a criminology zealot who ‘creeped people out,” Sheila Flynn writes.
Bryan Kohberger devoted his life to studying crime. Now, the tables have turned
Bryan Kohberger became a household name upon his 30 December arrest in Pennsylvania for the killings of four University of Idaho students. People from his past - though shocked - build a picture of a bullied loner who could be aggressive; fellow students from his time in Idaho describe a criminology zealot who ‘creeped people out.’ As he faces trial accused of shocking crimes, Sheila Flynn asks: Who really is Bryan Kohberger?
Victim’s childhood best friend says she wants answers
Xana Kernodle’s childhood best friend has spoken out to say that she wants answers about her murder.
“I still think there are a lot of answers that I would like. Until I get those, I still am going to be a little hung up on this. So, it’s just about the answers, I guess,” Sydney Gribnitz told NewsNation.
Ms Gribnitz said that she was in shock when she heard that the friend she described as “one of the funniest people I’ve ever met” had been brutally killed.
“It definitely was a shock. We were really, really close in middle school, not as much recently,” she said.
“I guess just because I live in Florida. We were really far apart, but I always knew I could count on her. It’s just a lot.”
Ms Gribnitz and her father – who used to be Kernodle’s gymnastics coach – have now set up a fundraiser in the slain 20-year-old’s honour.
Woman claims Bryan Kohberger ‘very pushy’ during Tinder date years ago
A woman who says she once went on a Tinder date with Bryan Kohberger has claimed he was “very pushy” with her and said she now looks back on the incident and wonders if it “could have been so much different”.
In a TikTok video, Hayley claims that she matched with Mr Kohberger on the online dating app about seven years ago when she was a psychology student at Penn State Hazelton and he was studying psychology at a nearby school.
She says that she agreed to go to the movies with him one night.
“My interactions with Bryan were very brief. I don’t know much about him,” she says in the video.
After the movie, however, she says he invited himself back to her apartment and things took a bizarre turn.
Hayley told the New York Post that Mr Kohberger “kept trying to touch” her and became “very pushy”.
“He like, completely changed once we were in my dorm so I’m glad I was able to get away,” she said.
“He was very pushy when it came to coming back in my dorm with me. But I didn’t get like scary vibes or anything from that. I just thought he was a stage five clinger because he said he wanted to spend more time with me.”
When she confronted him about him “trying to touch me”, she says he “got super serious” and tried “to gaslight me into thinking that he didn’t touch me, which is weird”. Her account can’t be verified.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had ‘no connection’ to victims, family lawyer says
The suspect arrested in the murders of four University of Idaho students had no connection with the victims, a lawyer for one of the grieving families has said.
Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle did not appear to have personally met Washington State University (WSU) criminal justice PhD student Bryan Kohberger prior to their 13 November slayings, the Goncalves family lawyer told Insider on Monday.
Bryan Kohberger had 'no connection' to Idaho murder victims, family lawyer says
The Goncalves’ family attorney Shanon Gray has said “no one” was familiarised with Kohberger prior to his 30 December arrest
Bryan Kohberger to appear in court tomorrow
Bryan Kohberger will appear in court on murder charges tomorrow.
The murder suspect’s preliminary status hearing is scheduled for 8am PST on Thursday 12 January.
It had originally been slated for 10am PST but was rescheduled late last week.
A court order announcing the change revealed that there was a scheduling conflict with the original time.
“Due to scheduling conflicts, the parties stipulated to changing the time of said hearing. Therefore, with good cause, it is hereby ordered that the Preliminary Status Hearing will be held on January 12, 2023 at 8:00 am. (PST) in Courtroom I of the Latah County Courthouse,” the order reads.
Ethan Chapin’s siblings return to University of Idaho after Bryan Kohberger’s arrest
The mother of one of the four University of Idaho students killed in November has penned a touching post in tribute to her son.
Ethan Chapin’s mother Stacy Wells Chapin remembered her son as a loving and carefree young man who touched countless lives before he was brutally murdered on 13 November. Chapin’s girlfriend Xana Kernodle and her roommates Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were also killed in the attack.
The Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police and the FBI handled the criminal investigation that ultimately led to the Pennsylvania arrest of Washington State University criminal justice PhD student Bryan Kohberger on 30 December. An affidavit for Mr Kohberger’s arrest, released last week after he was extradited to Idaho, revealed that law enforcement found his DNA in a knife sheath left behind next to one of the victim’s bodies.
On Wednesday, Ms Chapin revealed that her two surviving triplets have returned to Moscow. She said she hoped they could now focus on their goals after experiencing the unthinkable tragedy and thanked law enforcement for their diligent work in supporting her family in the aftermath of the murders.
“Yesterday, we successfully dropped them off back at the University of Idaho. Hunter was very glad to be back at the fraternity and Maizie was warming up to the idea but it was so good to hear all of the girls squeal with delight upon seeing her,” Ms Chapin wrote on Facebook Wednesday.
She added: “It did this momma’s heart good to hear it!! The support from the University of Idaho and the MPD/ISP has been profound. Maizie and Hunter are rockstars and we couldn’t be more proud of them. Their job now is just [to] be kids. Start where they left off. Keep goals and aspirations in mind.”
Ethan Chapin’s scholarship fund raises $112,000
A scholarship fund established by slain University of Idaho student Ethan Chapin’s fraternity Signa Chi has raised more than $112,000.
Chapin, his girlfriend Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s roommates Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were brutally stabbed on 13 November. On 30 December, Washington State University criminal justice PhD student Bryan Kohberger was arrested in connection to the crime.
The scholarship, which was started last month by Chapin’s fraternity Sigma Chi, will be presented annually to a “deserving undergraduate member of the Gamma Eta Chapter,” recognizing Ethan’s legacy.
“We join the Gamma Eta Chapter in remembering a young man who was deeply loved and respected, as well as extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of Ethan, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen,” a statement by Sigma Chi read.
Suspect visited murder home at least 12 times before the night of the slayings
Prior to the 13 November massacre, investigators believe that Bryan Kohberger stalked the victims’ home at least 12 times.
Cellphone records show that his phone pinged in the area of the King Road home on at least twelve occasions between 23 June and 13 November when the murders took place.
The exact dates of these instances were not revealed in the documents but all bar one were in the late evening or early morning hours.
One incident was identified on 21 August, when the suspect was stopped by police just minutes from the home where he allegedly knifed the four students to death three months later.
A citation from Latah County Sheriff’s Office, obtained by The Independent earlier this week, reveals that the traffic stop took place at around 11.40pm at the intersection of West Pullman Road and Farm Road in Moscow.
The record shows he was stopped for failing to wear his seatbelt – just 1.7 miles and a five-minute drive from the victims’ student rental home.
On that occasion, Mr Kohberger’s cellphone pinged in the area of the King Road home from around 10.34pm to 11.35pm, the affidavit shows.
Prior to her death, Kaylee Goncalves had told friends and family members that she believed she had a stalker.
The details of the stalker were unknown and, throughout the murder investigation, Moscow Police said that they had been unable to confirm or deny the claims.
It remains unclear if Mr Kohberger was the stalker Goncalves was fearful of and how long he may have been surveilling the victim or victims at the home.