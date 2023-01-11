Idaho murders - update: Bryan Kohberger vigil rumours debunked as links to student victims still unknown
Bryan Kohberger is set to appear in court for a preliminary status hearing on 12 January
Bryan Kohberger appears in court in Idaho for the first time
The four murdered University of Idaho students had no known connection to their suspected killer Bryan Kohberger, according to an attorney for one of the victim’s families.
“No one knew of this guy at all,” Shanon Gray, who represents the family of Kaylee Goncalves, told Business Insider.
Mr Kohberger, a criminal justice PhD student at Washington State University (WSU), is charged with the murders of Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He is set to appear in court for a status hearing on 12 January.
Rumours about the suspect have swirled for more than a week since his arrest in Pennsylvania, including baseless claims that footage showed him in attendance at a vigil for the victims.
Those claims were debunked on Monday when Inside Edition published new video confirming that the person in question was not Mr Kohberger.
Meanwhile, Mr Kohberger’s classmates at WSU have alleged that they noticed a change in his behaviour following the 13 November killings, with the usually chatty student falling “completely silent” when the case was discussed in class.
Rumours about Bryan Kohberger attending Idaho murders vigil debunked
Rampant online speculation that the suspect arrested in the Idaho murders was in attendance at a vigil for the victims has been debunked by newly-emerged footage.
The armchair detectives - who have been poring over alleged clues in the case for weeks - seized on a specific clip showing the back of a tall man with brown hair, making wholly far-fetched claims that he could be Mr Kohberger.
The baseless speculation has now been discredited by new footage from Inside Edition, which appears to show the face of the same man the online commenters identified as Mr Kohberger from the back. It is clear on the outlet’s video that the man is not Mr Kohberger.
The Independent has the story:
‘Blood-stained’ mattresses removed from murder home
Investigators were seen on Friday removing mattresses with apparent blood stains from the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered in November.
The removal involved a bed frame and at least two mattresses, on which dark stains were visible through plastic wrap, the New York Post reports.
Forensic work has been winding down for weeks at the home where Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were killed.
Grieving parents demand death penalty for murder suspect
Kaylee Goncalves’ parents Steve and Kristi Goncalves spoke to NewsNation last week just hours after they came face to face with their daughter’s accused killer Bryan Kohberger for the first time in court in Idaho.
Mr Goncalves said that justice for his daughter would mean the death penalty for the 28-year-old criminology PhD student, saying that “he has to pay” for what he allegedly did to Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
“If you want to play god’s role, you’re gonna have to go answer to him,” he said.
The devastated father said that he will eventually “forgive” his daughter’s killer but said that life in prison is not enough for his alleged crime.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the story:
Bryan Kohberger’s former friends claim he was a bully in high school
Former high school classmates of the man accused of murdering four students at the University of Idaho have alleged that suspected killer Brian Kohberger was bullied before becoming a bully himself and allegedly using heroin.
The former classmates made the comments on an upcoming episode of 48 Hours titled “The Idaho Student Murders” set to premiere Saturday on Paramount+.
One former classmate knew Mr Kohberger in college at Washington State University, and recalled him being opinionated but otherwise “comfortable around other people,” according to a CBS News report about the episode.
“He was very quick to offer his opinion and thoughts,” Mr Roberts said. “He would describe things in the most complicated, perhaps academic way possible.”
Craig Graziosi has the story for The Independent:
Kaylee Goncalves’ sister believes Bryan Kohberger followed investigation online
The sister of murdered student Kaylee Goncalves has said that she suspects the accused killer wouldn’t have been able to resist following the investigation online so that he could watch “his circus” unfold.
Bryan Kohberger has spent years studying criminal justice and at the time of the murders was a criminology PhD student at Washington State University.
According to the affidavit, he appears to have stalked the home of the victims at least 12 times prior to the 13 November slayings.
“A lot of that comes from the fact that he had visited the home so many times before, late at night and early hours. He’s presented this pattern of behavior,” she told NewsNation.
“He went back to the home the morning of, before police had been called, I think to see if his circus, so to say, had started to unfold,” she said.
“I think he would not have been able to refrain from engaging with the online communities, the theories, the conspiracies, and everything in between.”
The evidence linking Bryan Kohberger to the Idaho murders
It is currently unclear if any evidence was found on Mr Kohberger’s Hyundai Elantra which was seized by authorities at the time of his arrest.
Since early December, investigators had been asking for the public’s help in tracking down a white Hyundai Elantra which had been spotted at the crime scene at the time of the murders.
Investigators ultimately traced the vehicle to Mr Kohberger, with surveillance footage capturing the car driving from the direction of his home in Pullman, Washington state, to the King Road home in the early hours of 13 November – and then back again, the affidavit reveals.
The murder weapon – a fixed-blade knife – is yet to be found.
Other chilling details about the murders were also revealed in the affidavit, showing how cellphone records had also been used to tie Mr Kohberger to the crime.
Investigators believe that Mr Kohberger turned his cell phone off on the night of the murders in order to try to avoid detection.
However, cellphone data shows that Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack.
The affidavit for his arrest, released on Thursday, reveals that investigators had used DNA obtained from the trash at his parents’ home to match Mr Kohberger to DNA evidence left behind at the crime scene.
The killer had left a tan leather Kabar knife sheath, which featured the United States Marine Corps symbol, inside the bloodied home, lying on Mogen’s bed next to the victim’s butchered body.
Male DNA on the sheath matches that of Mr Kohberger, the affidavit states.
Bryan Kohberger changed licence plates on his white Hyundai Elantra days after Idaho murders
The suspect’s car had Pennsylvania plates when it was pulled over by police in Moscow, Idaho, in August, according to a citation from the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
A review of documents on CarFax by Newsweek showed that Mr Kohberger changed the registration from Pennsylvania to Washington on 18 November, five days after four students were found stabbed to death in a Moscow home.
A public information request with the Washington State Department of Licensing by The Independent confirmed the car was registered in the state on 19 November.
The Independent’s Bevan Hurley has the story:
Why Bryan Kohberger’s search warrant will not be immediately released
After Mr Kohberger’s 30 December arrest in Pennsylvania, a search began at his apartment in Pullman, Washington, for evidence that could potentially further link him to the murders of four University of Idaho students.
The search warrant that authorised law enforcement to proceed with the search was sealed until 1 March 2023, local news station KREM reported.
Documents filed in Whitman County Superior Court state that “premature public disclosure of the details of this law enforcement investigation will create a serious and imminent threat to effective law enforcement, and could result in the premature end of this investigation which could create a threat to public safety.”
Bryan Kohberger applied to police internship months before murders
The criminology PhD student charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students had applied for an internship with the local police department within months of the murders, according to an unsealed arrest affidavit.
“Kohberger wrote in his essay he had interest in assisting rural law enforcement agencies with how to better collect and analyze technological data in public safety operations,” the affidavit states.
The Independent’s Sheila Flynn has the full details:
BTK compares his crimes to Idaho murders
BTK killer Dennis Rader has said that he sees similarities between himself and Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of murdering four Idaho students.
Rader, who was convicted of murdering 10 in Wichita, Kansas, told TMZ in a jailhouse email that he can relate to Mr Kohberger’s “dark mind” and believes he may have been motivated by “Fantasy Homicide” to kill – much like himself.
“[Mr Kohberger] may have killed by Fantasy Homicide. Which I did!” he wrote.
While Rader confessed to killing his victims in order to fulfill his sexual fantasies, a motive has not yet been revealed for the 13 November murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
Mr Kohberger has not yet entered a plea in Idaho court but is said to be planning to fight the allegations.
According to his affidavit, the suspect may have stalked the victims’ home at least 12 times prior to the murders.
BTK wrote in his email that he thinks Mr Kohberger would lie in wait for the victims and stalked them and their student home in Moscow, writing that this was ”much like I did”.
He went on to point out similarities between one of his own attacks and the quadruple murder that Mr Kohberger is now charged with.
In 1974, Rader murdered four members of the Otero family, strangling them to death in their Wichita home.
“Murder four, much like the Oteros, up close and personal stabbed,” he wrote in the email comparing the two crimes.
It previously emerged that BTK and Mr Kohberger have an eerie connection.
Mr Kohberger gained a Master’s degree in criminology in 2022 from Pennsylvania’s DeSales University, where he was taught by Dr Katherine Ramsland.
Dr Ramsland is the leading academic authority on the BTK killings and wrote the 2016 book Confession of a Serial Killer: The Untold Story of Dennis Rader, the BTK Killer, drawing on hundreds of hours of interviews and phone conversations with the serial killer to delve deep into his psyche.