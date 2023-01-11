✕ Close Bryan Kohberger appears in court in Idaho for the first time

The four murdered University of Idaho students had no known connection to their suspected killer Bryan Kohberger, according to an attorney for one of the victim’s families.

“No one knew of this guy at all,” Shanon Gray, who represents the family of Kaylee Goncalves, told Business Insider.

Mr Kohberger, a criminal justice PhD student at Washington State University (WSU), is charged with the murders of Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He is set to appear in court for a status hearing on 12 January.

Rumours about the suspect have swirled for more than a week since his arrest in Pennsylvania, including baseless claims that footage showed him in attendance at a vigil for the victims.

Those claims were debunked on Monday when Inside Edition published new video confirming that the person in question was not Mr Kohberger.

Meanwhile, Mr Kohberger’s classmates at WSU have alleged that they noticed a change in his behaviour following the 13 November killings, with the usually chatty student falling “completely silent” when the case was discussed in class.