Police have reiterated that they do have information about the murders of four University of Idaho students last months, but said seldom details will be released to the public in order to protect the investigation.

“We do have a lot of information. We are specifically keeping that information safe,” Moscow Police Department Captain Roger Lanier said in a press release Monday.

He continued: “We are not releasing details because we do not want to compromise the investigation. We owe that to the families and we owe that to the victims.”

“ We want more than just an arrest. We want a conviction.”

The remarks come on the same day of a Fox News Digital report that Kaylee Goncalves’ father Steve Goncalves had branded Moscow PD “cowards” over their handling of the homicide investigation, which entered its fifth week on Sunday with no named suspects.

Mr Goncalves told Fox that his daughter and her friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found with “big open gouges” caused by what he described as “a strong weapon”.

Mr Goncalves said that the nature of the brutal stab wounds must be the work of a “sadistic male” as he slammed law enforcement for not releasing more information to the public given the mass murderer remains at large.

“They’re just being cowards. There are girls walking around the street right now that deserve to know. They should be looking out for a sadistic male,” he said.

One month has now passed since the four students were found butchered in their beds in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November. No arrests have been made and no suspects named.