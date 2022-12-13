Idaho murders - update: Police vow to protect investigation as Kaylee Goncalves’ dad shares gruesome details
Follow live updates on the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students
Father of Idaho murder victim says ‘means of death’ do not match
Police have reiterated that they do have information about the murders of four University of Idaho students last months, but said seldom details will be released to the public in order to protect the investigation.
“We do have a lot of information. We are specifically keeping that information safe,” Moscow Police Department Captain Roger Lanier said in a press release Monday.
He continued: “We are not releasing details because we do not want to compromise the investigation. We owe that to the families and we owe that to the victims.”
“ We want more than just an arrest. We want a conviction.”
The remarks come on the same day of a Fox News Digital report that Kaylee Goncalves’ father Steve Goncalves had branded Moscow PD “cowards” over their handling of the homicide investigation, which entered its fifth week on Sunday with no named suspects.
Mr Goncalves told Fox that his daughter and her friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found with “big open gouges” caused by what he described as “a strong weapon”.
Mr Goncalves said that the nature of the brutal stab wounds must be the work of a “sadistic male” as he slammed law enforcement for not releasing more information to the public given the mass murderer remains at large.
“They’re just being cowards. There are girls walking around the street right now that deserve to know. They should be looking out for a sadistic male,” he said.
One month has now passed since the four students were found butchered in their beds in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November. No arrests have been made and no suspects named.
Rampant speculations after Idaho murders
These days, thanks to our 24/7 news cycle and inundation with true crime media, members of the public are increasingly consuming actual criminal investigations as a sort of entertainment, with fan theories to be traded online and audience participation encouraged.
Nowhere can this effect be seen more strongly than on the online message board Reddit.
The r/idahomurders subreddit is filled with all kinds of speculation, from theories that the University of Idaho murders were a drug deal gone ban, to wild accusations that police are carrying out a cover-up. As a reminder, if you’re looking for information about this case, turn to a trusted news organization, or social media posts coming directly from a government official or agency.
Earlier this year, Sheila Flynn had this fascinating look into the costs of America’s true crime obsession.
True crime is a guilty pleasure. Victims, families, and killers have words of warning
From podcasts to primetime, true crime content has been exploding exponentially for almost a decade, as streaming services diversify and lockdown habits increase consumption. But everyone from victims’ relatives to serial killers themselves are asking one question: Is it harmful? Sheila Flynn reports
Tensions rise between victims’ family and law enforcement
The lack of substantial developments in the case has drawn growing criticism from the victims’ families, with Kaylee Goncalves’ father Steve Goncalves calling police “cowards” for staying tight-lipped on the case.
Speaking to Fox alongside his wife, Mr Goncalves offered gruesome new details about the manner of the killings.
He said when he asked Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt how many times the victims were stabbed, he learned they had “big open gouges”.
“She says, sir, I don’t think stabs is the right word, it was like tears, like this was a strong weapon, not like a stab,” he said in reference to the conversation with Ms Mabbutt.
“She said these were big open gouges. She said it was quick. These weren’t something where you were going to be able to call 911. They were not going to slowly bleed out.”
Mr Goncalves expressed anger that police haven’t identified the gender of the suspect, given the brutality of the wounds.
“I got outraged by them not just coming out and saying this was a woman or a man because they should know by the amount of strength it took to deliver the injuries,” he said.
“They’re just being cowards. There are girls walking around the street right now that deserve to know. They should be looking out for a sadistic male.”
White Hyundai Elantra seen near the crime scene
On 7 December, police announced they are looking for the owner and occupants of a white Hyundai Elantra that was spotted near the crime scene “in the early morning hours” on the day of the murders.
It marked perhaps the most substantial update in the more than three weeks since the investigation started.
Detectives did not reveal whether the owner of the white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra is believed to be a suspect but said that “the occupant(s) of [the] vehicle may have critical information to share regarding this case.” The licence plate is unknown.
The car was “in the immediate area” of the rental home on King Road in the early hours of 13 November. The murders are thought to have taken place between 3am and 4am.
“If you know of or own a vehicle matching this description, or know of anyone who may have been driving this vehicle on the days preceding or the day of the murders, please forward that information to the Tip Line,” the department said in a statement.
A timeline of the victims’ final hours
Despite more details becoming available in the two weeks since the murders took place, key pieces of what happened in the early morning hours of 13 November remain missing.
Police have revealed the victims’ last steps, yet the timeline becomes blurry as the second part of the night of the murders progresses.
On the night of 12 November, Goncalves and Mogen spent around three hours at Corner Club at the northern edge of Main Street.
The pair walked straight down Main Street to a red brick building that used to host the now-defunct Garden Lounge; a favourite food truck, Grub Wandering Kitchen - fondly called Grub Truck by its many local fans – often parks outside on Main Street.
Goncalves and Mogen ordered, laughed and chatted with friends as they got their pasta carbonara; according to police, they got a lift home from a “private party” and returned to King Road around 1.56am.
Kernodle and Chapin returned to King Road at around 1.45am. The young couple had gone to a party across the road at Sigma Chi.
The other two roommates at King Road – who have still not been named by authorities – had gotten home first, around 1am, and fallen asleep, according to police.
A timeline of the events
Mogen and Goncalves both made multiple calls to the same number around an hour after they got home.
Goncalves’ sister said the unanswered calls were placed to her ex-boyfriend, who’d dated her sister for years before they amicably split, still sharing a dog named Murphy. He has been ruled out as a suspect.
Authorities believe a killer or killers fatally stabbed Chapin, Kernodle, Goncalves and Mogen between 3am and 4am.
Their bodies weren’t found until nearly nine hours later, around noon on 13 November.
State lawmaker lawmaker warns of ‘snowballing disaster’ if case goes cold
An Idaho state lawmaker has warned there will be a “snowballing disaster” if the killer who knifed four students to death in their beds isn’t caught.
Idaho House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, a Democrat who represents parts of Boise, told local outlet KHQ on Tuesday that, if the case isn’t solved soon, the University of Idaho will likely face “collapsing enrollment” at the college.
“I think, actually, it’s going to be a snowballing disaster if they don’t get to the bottom of it,” she said.
“I’m really concerned that we’re going to see dropping enrollment at U of I. My daughter’s best friend is there. I know folks who are there who do not want to go back.
“I think they’re going to see collapsing enrollment. They’re going to see people transferring out.”
Search for mystery white Hyundai Elantra continues
On Wednesday, Moscow Police announced that they are looking to speak to the occupant or occupants of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra which was seen near the King Road home in the early hours of 13 November,
Investigators are urging the public to come forward with any information.
It might just be the missing “piece of the puzzle”, police said.
“Tips and leads have led investigators to look for additional information about a vehicle being in the immediate area of the King Street residence during the early morning hours of November 13th. Investigators believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding this case,” police said in a statement on Wednesday.
“If you know of or own a vehicle matching this description, or know of anyone who may have been driving this vehicle on the days preceding or the day of the murders, please forward that information to the Tip Line.”
At the weekend, police said that tips have poured in about the car ever since and have directed calls to an FBI facility due to the volume.
On Saturday, officials said that they are still looking to speak to the occupants and people to continue to send in tips about the vehicle.
Neighbour of University of Idaho murder victims says ‘front door was left wide open’ after the killings
Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were killed between 3am and 4am on 13 November, Moscow Police have previously said.
The group had arrived home before 2am and were found dead by law enforcement around noon after a 911 call about an “unconscious person” was made from the phone of one of the surviving roommates nearly nine hours later.
Chapin and Kernodle’s bodies were found on the second floor while Mogen and Goncalves were found inside a room on the third floor. The two surviving roommates were on the first floor during the stabbings and are believed to have slept through it.
Now, a neighbour of the victims has come forward with information about the crime scene, telling Fox News Digital that they saw the victims’ front door, which opens to the first level of the house, wide open around 8.30am on the day of the attack.
Everything we know about the 911 call
The 911 call was made at 11.58am on 13 November and originated from the phone of one of the two roommates who survived the attack.
A dispatcher was told there was “an unconscious individual.”
Authorities have since revealed that other “friends” were present in the house when the 911 call was made after they were “summoned by the roommates”.
“The surviving roommates summoned friends to the residence because they believed one of the second-floor victims had passed out and was not waking up,” a statement by Moscow PD read.
“Multiple people talked with the 911 dispatcher before a Moscow Police officer arrived at the location. Officers entered the residence and found the four victims on the second and third floors.”
Police have refused to reveal who made the 911 call and will not release the audio.
When pressed by The Independent on why the call could not be released, the department said: “The contents are exempt from public disclosure because the records are active investigatory records which, if released, would interfere with enforcement proceedings...”
It is unclear what the roommates and “other friends” discussed in the call and what led them to describe a victim as merely “unconscious”.
It is also unclear what the roommates and friends saw inside the home before placing the 911 call.
The rumours and conspiracy theories ruled out by investigators
While officials are remaining tightlipped about key parts of the investigation, they have debunked several online rumours and ruled out potential ties to the killings.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharps outlines the conspiracies that have been debunked by investigators:
Idaho college murders: The rumours and conspiracy theories ruled out
While officials are remaining tightlipped about key parts of the investigation, they have debunked several online rumours and ruled out potential ties to the killings
Kaylee Goncalves ‘stalker incident’ isn’t connected to murders
Police in Idaho have revealed reports that one of the four University of Idaho students killed last month had a stalker.
More than three weeks after the brutal slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen on 13 November, Moscow police said the department was able to track down previously reported claims that Goncalves had complained about a stalker before her death.
In a statement, the department said on Facebook that they are aware of an “isolated” incident involving Goncalves and two men back in October. The men, who reportedly followed Goncalves into a business and as she returned to her car, are not believed to be involved in the murder, Moscow police said.
“In mid-October, two males were seen inside a local business; they parted ways, and one male appeared to follow Kaylee inside the business and as she exited to walk toward her car. The male turned away, and it did not appear he made any contact with her,” the post read.