Idaho murders - live: Graduation ceremony honours victims as neighbour describes ‘scream’ from day of murder
Follow live updates on the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students
Father of Idaho murder victim says ‘means of death’ do not match
Moscow Police have been inundated with tips about a mystery vehicle which could hold the key to solving the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow, Idaho.
Investigators announced earlier this week that they are searching for the occupant or occupants of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was seen “in the immediate area” of the home on King Road in the early hours of 13 November.
The time of the vehicle’s sighting matches the time that Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were stabbed to death in their beds.
The occupant of the vehicle “may have critical information to share regarding this case,” police said.
Since issuing the appeal for information, tips have poured in prompting officials to direct the tip line to an FBI call centre to keep up with demand – while border agents are also on the lookout for the vehicle.
Investigators have debunked theories that the car was spotted in police bodycam footage near the house at around 3am on 13 November. The footage was from an unrelated “alcohol” incident that is not connected to the murders, police said.
Idaho murder victim’s father turns to private investigators amid lack of updates from ‘inexperienced’ police
The father of a slain University of Idaho student has shared his frustration with how police are handling the quadruple murder as official updates and developments grow increasingly unsubstantial.
Steve Goncalves, whose daughter Kaylee Goncalves was brutally stabbed along with her friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin on 13 November, told the New York Post that he has turned to private investigators for help.
His decision to seek outside help stems from a lack of confidence in the Moscow Police Department, which has been working with the Idaho State Police and the FBI on the murders.
Mr Goncalves noted that one of the officers in the investigation was only a teenager when Moscow saw its last murder in 2015. “So they’re just inexperienced — and I don’t want anyone making mistakes in my child’s case,” he said.
Andrea Blanco has the story.
Moscow police say victim’s ‘stalker’ isn’t connected to murders
Police in Idaho have made new revelations about reports that one of the four University of Idaho students killed last month had a stalker.
More than three weeks after the brutal slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen on 13 November, Moscow police said the department was able to track down previously reported claims that Goncalves had complained about a stalker before her death.
In a statement, the department said on Facebook that they are aware of an “isolated” incident involving Goncalves and two men back in October. The men, who reportedly followed Goncalves into a business and as she returned to her car, are not believed to be involved in the murder, Moscow police said.
“In mid-October, two males were seen inside a local business; they parted ways, and one male appeared to follow Kaylee inside the business and as she exited to walk toward her car. The male turned away, and it did not appear he made any contact with her,” the post read.
Andrea Blanco has the story.
Were the Idaho murders ‘targeted’?
The family of one of the Idaho victims has claimed that law information officials have given them “vague” information about the case and whether it was just one student who was the target in the murders.
Kaylee Goncalves’ father, Steve Goncalves, said that he was “a little in denial” about the killings and is focused on getting justice for his daughter despite the lack of information.
Authorities have remained largely silent about any breakthroughs in the tragedy, in which students Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, were found dead on 13 November.
“I’ve been told it’s one [target], but then again, there’s the bigness like it’s purposely big. I’m hoping, but it confuses everyone, yeah, because nobody knows what that really means other than maybe somebody had a different kind of attack footprint,” Mr Goncalves said in an interview with CNN.
Maroosha Muzaffar has more.
Idaho victim’s family might sue police department
The grieving family of murdered University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves are considering legal action to force police to release information about the case, as tensions continue to mount between law enforcement and the victims’ families.
More than three weeks have now passed since Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were murdered in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, and police appear to be no closer to catching the killer.
No suspects have been named, no arrests made and the murder weapon – a fixed-blade knife – is yet to be recovered.
Law enforcement officials are remaining tight-lipped about several details of the brutal killings, including who may have been the target of the attack.
Rachel Sharp is following the story.
Apparently Ted Bundy’s lawyer has strong feelings about Idaho case
Ted Bundy’s former defence attorney has drawn comparisons between the serial killer’s crimes and the brutal stabbings of four University of Idaho students in November.
In an interview with Fox News Digital, John Henry Browne compared the crime scene at 1122 King Road in Moscow, Idaho, to a “de facto sorority house,” which Bundy targeted during his violent crime sprees in the 1970s.
Mr Browne is not involved in any way with the investigation into the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Authorities investigating the 13 November slayings have never suggested that a serial killer could be behind the crime.
“Just the randomness of it is actually something that does stand out,” Mr Browne told Fox News. “Of course, most of Ted’s misbehaviour was random. There were times when Ted would follow people and then decide not to kill them. And that was his way of exercising his grandiosity, you know, ‘I can control life here and there.’”
Andrea Blanco with the details.
Idaho police to reunite families of murdered students with their belongings as tensions grow over probe
Police in Moscow have announced that they will return some personal items belonging to the four University of Idaho students who were murdered at their off-campus home last month.
In a Facebook update, Moscow police said: “Starting Wednesday morning, December 7, 2022, and potentially into Thursday, Moscow police chief James Fry, along with members of the department, will collect and remove some of the victims’ personal belongings from the residence, which are no longer needed for the investigation, so that they can be returned to the families.
“The items will be loaded into a truck and transferred to a secure location until the families can collect the belongings. These arrangements were made in coordination with the families.”
On 13 November, Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, were found stabbed to death.
Read Sravasti Dasgupta’s full story.
Fraternity president speaks out about Ethan Chapin’s final hours
The president of the Sigma Chi chapter at the University of Idaho has said that the fraternity is cooperating with the police investigation into the brutal murders of four students.
Ethan Chapin was a member of Sigma Chi and attended a party at the frat house with his girlfriend Xana Kernodle just hours before they were killed. They were at the party from 8pm to 9pm on 12 November before returning to the home where they were killed at around 1.45am.
It remains a mystery where they were in the roughly five hours between the two places.
Reed Ofsthun, president of the university’s Sigma Chi chapter, told reporters that the fraternity is fully cooperating with the investigation.
Rachel Sharp and Andrea Blanco reporting.
Neighbours offer new details about University of Idaho murders
A neighbour of the University of Idaho students murdered in their off-campus rental home in Moscow last has revealed new details about the crime scene.
Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were killed between 3am and 4am on 13 November, Moscow Police have previously said.
The group had arrived home before 2am and were found dead by law enforcement around noon after a 911 call about an “unconscious person” was made from the phone of one of the surviving roommates nearly nine hours later.
Chapin and Kernodle’s bodies were found on the second floor while Mogen and Goncalves were found inside a room on the third floor. The two surviving roommates were on the first floor during the stabbings and are believed to have slept through it.
Andrea Blanco has the full story.
Students ‘don’t feel as safe as they used to’ after Idaho murders
The town of Moscow, Idaho, was once known as a lively, safe university community where parents were excited to send their children.
Not so after four University of Idaho students were brutally killed in November.
Numerous students fled campus after the murders, and those who stayed say things feel different.
“I’m in a sorority and we are getting a new security system in our house,” Abigail Spencer, news editor of the student paper, told The Telegraph. “A lot of students don’t feel as safe as they used to.”
Here’s our correspondent Sheila Flynn’s report from campus.
‘I am frustrated’: A student’s perspective on the University of Idaho murders
The murder of four University of Idaho students shook the small community of Moscow, Idaho, to the core.
In a column for the student newspaper, Katarina Hockema described feeling like the “fragile bubble I felt around our town” pop after the brutal killings.
“Anyone who has lived in Moscow knows that parents dream of sending their kids to this community,” she writes. “For so many families, UI is far enough away to meet a student’s need for independence, but close enough for a weekend trip home without too much trouble. Parents drop their kids off at their dorm, teary at their new empty-nester status, but relieved that they will be home for Thanksgiving.”
Ms Hockema, later in the article, describes the frustration of waiting on the police to find a killer.
“I am frustrated,” she writes. “Maddened by the cruelty and disregard for human life this person (or these people) displayed. Anxious from the lack of critical information, and the seemingly endless days with few to no updates. Anxious for my safety, as a lack of suspect and a lack of threat do not align. Saddened and heartbroken for these families, these friends, and all of those who were close to Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.”
Read the full column here.