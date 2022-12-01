Idaho murders - updates: Parents vow to ‘get justice’ at vigil as university dean says he’s ‘scared’ too
Idaho student murders: Police believe four killed in ‘targeted attack’
On Wednesday, the Moscow community held vigils in honour of slain students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kerndole and Ethan Chapin, who were found butchered in their beds back on 13 November.“We’re gunna get our justice,” Steve Goncalves, Kaylee’s father, said. “We’re gunna figure stuff out. This community deserves that.”
The vigils were delayed until after the Thanksgiving break as terrified students fled the town. Police call logs analysed by The Independent reveal that, in the aftermath of the murders, locals remain on edge and have called 911 multiple times to report “suspicious” men and other disturbing incidents in the area.Meanwhile, a neighbour of the four murdered University of Idaho students has denied the “upsetting” rumours swirling about him online after Reddit sleuths cast suspicion on him in the wake of the brutal stabbings.
Student Jeremy Reagan said on Tuesday that he has “nothing to hide” but admitted that it was “upsetting being compared to a murderer” after his previous media interviews became the subject of intense online scrutiny.
Why Idaho police are backtracking on calling student murders ‘targeted'
Officials have now said that “targeted” might not be “best word” to describe the murders of four University of Idaho students – in what marks the latest walkback from investigators left baffled by the violent killings.
Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.
Two weeks on, the killer or killers are still at large with no suspects identified, no arrests made and the murder weapon still nowhere to be found.
From the outset of the investigation, authorities have insisted the attack was “targeted” – but have refused to reveal what has led them to that conclusion.
Rachel Sharp has the story.
‘Targeted’ may not be ‘best word’ for Idaho college murders
From the outset of the investigation, Moscow authorities have insisted the attack was ‘targeted’ – but have refused to reveal what has led them to that conclusion
Idaho police hit a dead end
Police in Idaho are wrapping up the investigation at the house where four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered – despite the killer still being at large and officials appearing to be no closer to solving the crime.
Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found stabbed to death inside an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.
The three female students all lived at the three-storey home on King Road together with two other roommates and Chapin was staying the night with his girlfriend Kernodle.
Two of the victims were found on the third floor of the home, with the other two on the second floor. The two other roommates were unharmed in the attack and appear to have slept through the murders.
Rachel Sharp has more.
Idaho investigation of murder house coming to end – despite no signs of killer
Two of the victims were found on the third floor of the home, with the other two on the second floor in a horror scene that officials described as ‘bloody’
‘We’re gunna get our justice’: Parents share warm memories and grief at vigil for slain Idaho students
Snow blanketed the campus of University of Idaho on Wednesday evening, as students, families, and community members joined together for a vigil remembering four students who were brutally murdered earlier this month.
It’s been more than two weeks since Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kerndole and Ethan Chapin were killed in the early hours of 13 November.
Police still have few clues as to who murdered the students or what inspired such violence, but university officials and families of the victims alike urged the community to remember the joy the slain students brought to each other and the world, and to hold close to family and friends.
“Make sure that you spend as much time as possible with those people because time is precious and it’s something you can’t get back,” Stacy Chapin, the mother of Ethan Chapin, said onstage as she choked up.
More details in our full report.
‘We’re gunna get justice’: Parents share memories and grief at Idaho murders vigil
Vigil comes as police struggle for breaks in investigation
Half-empty Idaho campus full of fear and grief after murders
In a normal year, University of Idaho students would be bustling between classes and the library, readying for the pre-finals cramming period known as “dead week.”
On Wednesday, however, a little under half the students appeared to be gone, choosing to stay home and take classes online rather than return to the town where the murders of four classmates remain unsolved, said Blaine Eckles, the university’s dean of students. Some students who were in attendance were relying on university-hired security staffers to drive them to class because they didn’t want to walk across campus alone.
The Moscow Police Department has yet to name a person of interest in the stabbing deaths of Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, Idaho; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; and Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington. The three women lived together in a rental home across the street from campus, and Chapin was there staying that night.
Rebecca Boone has the story.
Half-empty Idaho campus full of fear and grief after murders
In a normal year, University of Idaho students would be bustling between classes and the library, cramming for finals and looking forward to winter break
School holds moment of silence for slain students
University officials are now reading out the names of the four slain students: Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kerndole and Ethan Chapin.
After each name, a bell is being rung, and students are holding a moment of silence and raising lights and flashlights in the air.
Father of Madison Mogen shares happy story about Mac Miller concert with daughter
Ben Mogen, father of the murdered Madison Mogen, is sharing a touching story about seeing a Mac Miller concert with his daughter.
The two loved seeing live music together, and Maddie was disappointed when the rapper Mac Miller came to town and Ben was unable to score tickets.
Then, on the final night before the show, he won a contest and was able to take Maddie and her friends after all, including a special meet-and-greet with the artist.
“That was the happiest memory I could think of that we shared together was that,” Mr Mogen said.
‘We’re gunna get our justice,’ father of Kaylee Goncalves says
Steve Goncalves, father of the slain Kaylee Goncalves, is speaking about his daughter and her sisterly bond with best friend Madison Mogen, both of whom were killed on 13 November.
“In the end they died together, in the same room in the same bed. It’s a shame, and it hurts, but the beauty of the two always being together comforts us,” he said. “It lets us know they were with their best friends in the whole world.”
“We’re gunna get our justice,” he continued. “We’re gunna figure stuff out. This community deserves that.”
‘We are now Ethan’s voice,’ victim’s mother says
Stacy Chapin, the mother of Ethan Chapin, is now onstage.
“The hardest part is, we cannot change the outcome,” she said of what happened.
She’s describing how Ethan loved country music and spending time out on the lake in the family boat.
“It’s important that we share Ethan’s legacy and talk about the impact he made in his short 20 years,” Ms Chapin said.
“We are now Ethan’s voice.”
Ms Chapin added that the tragedy should remind people of the preciousness of spending time with family.
“Make sure that you spend as much time as possible with those people because time is precious and it’s something you can’t get back,” she said.
‘Remember them in the good times,’ university dean tells students
University of Idaho Dean of Students Blaine Eckles urged commnunity members attending a vigil for four murdered students on Wednesday evening to remember Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kerndole and Ethan Chapin for more than just their tragic deaths and to come together as a community.
“It is snowy and cold outside, but a family comes together to bring warmth when it is needed most,” he said. “It is a sad and unsettled time right now, but a family will come together to find comfort and ressurance in one another.”
The dean pointed to a wristband he got at Chapin’s memorial, urging people to “live life like Ethan did,” full of joy and laughter.
“Tell the fun stories, remember them in the good times,” Mr Eckles said. “Do not let their lives be defined by how they died, but instead remember for the fun times they had and the joy they spread when they lived.”
