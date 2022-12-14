✕ Close Father of Idaho murder victim says ‘means of death’ do not match

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Police investigating the murder of four University of Idaho students warned on Wednesday that online sleuths making “death threats” could face criminal charges.

In an update to mark the one-month anniversary of the brutal stabbings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, Moscow Police Department Captain Roger Lanier reflected on the “emotional highs and lows’ of the investigation.

Mr Lanier reiterated that the FBI, Moscow PD, and Idaho State Police continue to sift through thousands of tips received since the quadruple murder on 13 November.

“Just look at social media and the rumours that fly out there,” Mr Lanier said.

“A small [piece] of information that has speculation added to it just takes its own life on the internet and starts rumours and then we find ourselves not only tracking those rumours down and trying to quell them but also, we see that tips that come in are more geared toward the rumours.”

He continued: “The unfortunate part of it is the effect that it’s had on the victim’s families, on the college students and friends of the victims, some of whom have had death threats and constant harassment by various media outlets ... In many ways, it just revictimizes folks who have experienced trauma.”

The department warned that sleuths who continue to make threats could face criminal charges.

It is now a month since the four victims were brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home. No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.