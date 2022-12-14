Idaho murders – live: Reddit rumours lead to ‘death threats’ as Moscow marks one month since killings
Follow live updates on the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students
Father of Idaho murder victim says ‘means of death’ do not match
Police investigating the murder of four University of Idaho students warned on Wednesday that online sleuths making “death threats” could face criminal charges.
In an update to mark the one-month anniversary of the brutal stabbings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, Moscow Police Department Captain Roger Lanier reflected on the “emotional highs and lows’ of the investigation.
Mr Lanier reiterated that the FBI, Moscow PD, and Idaho State Police continue to sift through thousands of tips received since the quadruple murder on 13 November.
“Just look at social media and the rumours that fly out there,” Mr Lanier said.
“A small [piece] of information that has speculation added to it just takes its own life on the internet and starts rumours and then we find ourselves not only tracking those rumours down and trying to quell them but also, we see that tips that come in are more geared toward the rumours.”
He continued: “The unfortunate part of it is the effect that it’s had on the victim’s families, on the college students and friends of the victims, some of whom have had death threats and constant harassment by various media outlets ... In many ways, it just revictimizes folks who have experienced trauma.”
The department warned that sleuths who continue to make threats could face criminal charges.
It is now a month since the four victims were brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home. No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.
Police blame online Reddit sleuths for creating ‘huge distraction’
Investigators trying to track down the killer of four University of Idaho students have blamed internet sleuths for creating a “huge distraction” from the murder case, claiming the rampant online rumours make it hard for law enforcement to “stay on track”.
“Tracking down rumours and quelling rumours about specific information and specific events that may not have happened is a huge distraction,” Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said on Monday.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the story:
Idaho police blame online sleuths for creating ‘huge distraction’ from murder case
Finger-pointing from Moscow police comes as case is at centre of huge online obsession
Could these questions be the key to solving the Idaho murders?
Investigators have admitted that they are stumped by the killings in the small, notoriously safe college town and still have no suspects or persons of interest on their radar.
For the past month, officials have given little in the way of updates on the case – this silence and absence of information only served to trigger an avalanche of online rumours and conspiracy theories among internet sleuths.
The Independent takes a deep dive into the mountain of unsolved questions – and the scant details we do know:
These 12 questions could hold the key to solving the Idaho murders
With each piece of information revealed or theory debunked, dozens more questions emerge. Sheila Flynn, Rachel Sharp and Andrea Blanco report on the murders that have rocked the small town of Moscow
Neighbour of King Road home says ‘front door was left wide open’ after the killings
Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were killed between 3am and 4am on 13 November, Moscow Police have previously said.
The group had arrived home before 2am and were found dead by law enforcement around noon after a 911 call about an “unconscious person” was made from the phone of one of the surviving roommates nearly nine hours later.
Chapin and Kernodle’s bodies were found on the second floor while Mogen and Goncalves were found inside a room on the third floor. The two surviving roommates were on the first floor during the stabbings and are believed to have slept through it.
Now, a neighbour of the victims has come forward with information about the crime scene, telling Fox News Digital that they saw the victims’ front door, which opens to the first level of the house, wide open around 8.30am on the day of the attack.
Man arrested last week in Moscow is not a suspect, say police
A convicted killer was arrested on battery charges just a mile away from the scene where four University of Idaho students were murdered in November.
The man, 39-year-old James Leonard, is not considered a suspect in the brutal stabbings last month, Moscow Police have said. Leonard was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly beating his wife and underage daughter before injuring himself with a knife, a criminal complaint obtained by Fox News Digital revealed.
Leonard, who was convicted of a fatal shooting in 2007, is also being legally represented by Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt, who went on national television to reveal that Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were likely sleeping when they were killed inside their off-campus rental home on 13 November.
The Independent’s Andrea Blanco has the full story:
Man arrested a mile from University of Idaho stabbings not linked to the murders
James Leonard, 39, is not considered a suspect in the brutal stabbings last month
Police seek help in finding car seen near Idaho stabbing site
Police are asking for help finding the occupant of a car that was seen near where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death last month, saying that person could have “critical information” about the case.
The Moscow Police Department issued a statement last week asking for the public’s help tracking down the person or people inside a white Hyundai Elantra made between 2011 and 2013 that was near the off-campus home in the early morning hours of 13 November.
Investigators do not have the car’s license plate.
“Your information, whether you believe it is significant or not, might be the piece of the puzzle that helps investigators solve these murders,” the department wrote.
The ‘messy’ crime scene
Describing the crime scene to Today, Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said that there was “quite a bit of blood”.
DNA has been recovered from the home, which Mogen, Goncalves and Kernodle shared with at least two other roommates.
Those roommates were home at the time of the killings but apparently were unaware of the murders until hours later. Nearly three weeks after the killings, police revealed a sixth person may have lived at the home.
Police have taken more than 4,000 pictures of the residence after the murders. The door appeared to be unlocked with no sign of forced entry and nothing seemed to have been taken, investigators said.
The bodies were found in the victims’ beds on the second and third floors, leading authorities to believe they were asleep when killed.
At a vigil on 30 November, Goncalves’ father revealed that his daughter and Mogen were in the same bed when they were killed.
Goncalves’ parents had previously said that they had been told by authorities that the investigation is moving slowly because the killer left behind a “mess” of evidence.
Steve and Kristi Goncalves said they’ve heard from police that the crime scene is sprawling and chaotic.
“They’re telling us that there’s so much evidence that it’s going to take a lot of time to process it all,” Mr Goncalves told Fox News. “This wasn’t like a pinpoint crime. This person was sloppy.”
In an interview nearly four weeks into the case, Mr Goncalves revealed that the victims suffered “big open gouges” rather than simple stab wounds.
A neighbour told Fox that the victims often hosted gatherings at the home and had a lot of people coming in and out of the residence, which could potentially complicate crime scene analysis.
Will the Idaho college murders become America’s next cold case?
It’s been one month since four Idaho students were brutally murdered, and fears are growing that the case is going cold.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp and Josh Marcus explore a troubling trend in America’s homicide clearance rates - and what happens to the families and communities left without answers.
Will the Idaho college murders become America’s next cold case?
It’s been one month since four Idaho students were brutally murdered, and fears are growing that the case is going cold. Rachel Sharp and Josh Marcus explore a troubling trend in America’s homicide clearance rates - and what happens to the families and communities left without answers
‘Stalker incident’ isn’t connected to the brutal stabbing
More than four weeks after the brutal slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen on 13 November, Moscow police said the department was able to track down previously reported claims that Goncalves had complained about a stalker before her death.
In a statement, the department said on Facebook that they are aware of an “isolated” incident involving Goncalves and two men back in October. The men, who reportedly followed Goncalves into a business and as she returned to her car, are not believed to be involved in the murder, Moscow police said.
“In mid-October, two males were seen inside a local business; they parted ways, and one male appeared to follow Kaylee inside the business and as she exited to walk toward her car. The male turned away, and it did not appear he made any contact with her,” the post read.
Murder investigation has been hard on Moscow PD younger officers, captain says
Moscow PD Captain said on Tuesday that the investigation had an emotional impact on some of the younger officers in the department.
The last murder before the November stabbings in the college town of just 25,000 happened in 2015.
“It was incredibly hard for the community but it was also really hard on our officers,” Mr Lanier said on Tuesday.
“Some of them are really young and that is the first major crime scene that they had encountered, so emotionally, it was a very draining day.”
Mr Lanier went on to highlight that investigators across the US are actively following leads sent by the public every day.
Idaho murder victim retains an attorney
The family of Kaylee Goncalves told Fox News Digital that they had hired Shanon Gray, of Gray Law Criminal Defense, as their attorney.
Steve Goncalves, Kaylee’s father, said that Mr Gray will handle communications between Moscow Police Department and his family
“I have a lawyer for a reason,” Mr Goncalves said. “They talk to my lawyer now.”