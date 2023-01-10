Idaho murders - update: Bryan Kohberger vigil rumours debunked as links to student victims still unknown
Bryan Kohberger is set to appear in court for a preliminary status hearing on 12 January
Bryan Kohberger appears in court in Idaho for the first time
The four murdered University of Idaho students had no known connection to their suspected killer Bryan Kohberger, according to an attorney for one of the victim’s families.
“No one knew of this guy at all,” Shanon Gray, who represents the family of Kaylee Goncalves, told Business Insider.
Mr Kohberger, a criminal justice PhD student at Washington State University (WSU), is charged with the murders of Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He is set to appear in court for a status hearing on 12 January.
Rumours about the suspect have swirled for more than a week since his arrest in Pennsylvania, including baseless claims that footage showed him in attendance at a vigil for the victims.
Those claims were debunked on Monday when Inside Edition published new video confirming that the person in question was not Mr Kohberger.
Meanwhile, Mr Kohberger’s classmates at WSU have alleged that they noticed a change in his behaviour following the 13 November killings, with the usually chatty student falling “completely silent” when the case was discussed in class.
Suspect Bryan Kohberger ‘threw trash in Pennsylvania’s neighbour’s bin’
A law enforcement source has revealed that quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger threw out garbage in his neighbours’ bins while he was visiting family in Pennsylvania weeks after the murders.
The source told ABC News that Mr Kohberger disposed of the unspecified trash in the middle of the night. The incident took place in the days before he was arrested at his parent’s home in Albrightsville on 30 December.
Mr Kohberger was surveilled for four days before he was taken into custody, and was ultimately linked to the crime scene thanks to the use of genealogy DNA, police officials revealed in an affidavit released on 5 January.
Idaho murders victim had no idea she was being stalked by ‘true evil’
The grieving sister of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves has said that her sibling had no idea she was being stalked by “true evil” before she was brutally stabbed in an attack that sent shockwaves through the small college town of Moscow.
Alivea Goncalves spoke out for the first time since Idaho authorities released the arrest affidavit for suspected killer Bryan Kohberger, revealing chilling new details about the quadruple murder of Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
She said that the revelation that the 28-year-old criminology PhD student appears to have stalked the student home on King Road, Moscow, prior to the 13 November murders especially haunts her.
“We had no idea. She had no idea. I had no idea that true evil was genuinely watching them,” she told NewsNation.
Suspect ‘had no connection’ to victims, family lawyer says
Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle did not appear to have personally met Washington State University (WSU) criminal justice PhD student Bryan Kohberger prior to their 13 November slayings, the Goncalves family lawyer told Insider on Monday.
Following the attack that rocked the college town of Moscow, Mr Kohberger, 28, finished his semester at WSU. Weeks later, he travelled with his father from his apartment in Pullman, Washington, around nine miles west of the victims’ home, reportedly to spend the holidays with his family in Pennsylvania.
Law enforcement raided Mr Kohberger’s family home in a surprise arrest on 30 December after weeks of mounting criticism about the lack of updates in the probe. Mr Kohberger was charged with four counts of murder and extradited to Idaho — it was later revealed in the affidavit for his arrest that police linked him to the crime scene using genealogy DNA.
“No one knew of this guy at all,” attorney Shanon Gray said. “It appears from the affidavit that he was in the area of the house on several occasions ...That’s all we know.”
Washington Tulip farm sells tribute bulbs
Before Ethan Chapin moved to Idaho along with her two triplets to go to college, he lived in Washington with his family.
In the Evergreen State, Chapin worked at the Tulip Valley Farm. The tulip farm is now looking to memorialise the slain student by planting yellow and white bulbs, a mix they’ve named “Ethan’s Smile,” which will be available for purchase later this Spring.
All proceeds from sales will support Ethan’s Smile’s community gardens and scholarship funds in Chapin’s name.
Surgical gloves, trash disposal and car cleaning: Bryan Kohberger’s odd behaviour after Idaho murders revealed
Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger was caught dumping trash in his neighbours’ bins in the dead of the night in the weeks after four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered, it has been revealed.
The 28-year-old criminal justice PhD student has been charged with the 13 November murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin that rocked the small, college town of Moscow, Idaho.
The net had been closing in on Mr Kohberger for several weeks and he was placed under surveillance by law enforcement for four days leading up to his arrest at his family home in Pennsylvania on 30 December.
Kaylee Goncalves’ sister defends surviving roommate for delay in 911 call
The grieving sister of slain student Kaylee Goncalves has defended one of her sibling’s surviving roommates who has faced questions about a delay in alerting police to the murders.
Two roommates were also in the student home in Moscow, Idaho, when four students were stabbed to death in a brutal knife attack at around 4am on 13 November. The two women were left unharmed.
At around midday, a 911 call was made to report an unconscious person in the home. Police arrived to find the bloody scene.
The affidavit for Bryan Kohberger, released last Thursday, revealed that one of the surviving roommates came face to face with the masked killer as he left the home in the aftermath of the murders.
Since then, questions have arisen around why the roommate did not call 911 for another eight hours.
Goncalves’ sister Alivea Goncalves defended the roommate in an interview with NewsNation on Sunday.
“She was probably really, really scared,” she said.
“Until we have any more information, I think everyone should stop passing judgments because you don’t know what you would do in that situation.”
Will Bryan Kohberger get the death penalty?
Accused killer Bryan Kohberger may face the death penalty for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
The 28-year-old criminal justice PhD student is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary over the 13 November attack.
Under Idaho state law, he faces the death penalty or life in prison on each murder charge.
Goncalves’ parents have already said that they support him receiving a death sentence, saying that life imprisonment is not enough for his alleged crimes.
