Idaho murders – latest news: Bryan Kohberger’s teen notes about having ‘no emotion’ revealed
Bryan Kohberger is charged with the murders of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow on November 13
Bryan Kohberger appears in court in Idaho for the first time
Chilling online comments made by suspected killer Bryan Kohberger when he was a teenager have resurfaced, revealing how he felt “blank”, had “no emotion” and felt “little remorse” years before he allegedly murdered four University of Idaho students in a brutal knife attack.
Back in 2011, when he was 16, Mr Kohberger spoke about his mental health struggles in an online forum and described seeing “nothing” when he looked at his own family.
“As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less,” he wrote.
More than a decade later, he is facing the death penalty for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin back on 13 November.
The 28-year-old criminology PhD student appeared in court on Thursday with several small cuts on his face, where he agreed to waive his right to a speedy preliminary hearing.
Now, his next court date is scheduled for 26 June.
Bryan Kohberger called Idaho murders a ‘crime of passion’ in a conversation with his neighbour
Washington State University PhD student Bryan Kohberger stands accused of brutally stabbing Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in the college town of Moscow on 13 November.
It took seven weeks for Mr Kohberger to be linked to the killings, resulting in his arrest late last month.
One of Mr Kohberger’s neighbours in Pullman, Washington, a few miles across the Idaho border from Moscow, has now come forward to claim the suspect mentioned the killings to him soon after they occurred, when very few details about the investigations were available to the public.
Read the full story:
Bryan Kohberger called Idaho murders a 'crime of passion', neighbour says
Kohberger’s neighbour claims the criminology student brought up the brutal slayings in casual conversation weeks before his arrest
Chilling online comments from Bryan Kohberger as a teen resurface
“As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less,” he wrote, according to the New York Times.
“I feel like an organic sack of meat with no self worth,” he added.
In another post, he wrote: “Nothing I do is enjoyable. I am blank, I have no opinion, I have no emotion, I have nothing. Can you relate?”
Kaylee Goncalves had no idea she was being stalked by ‘true evil,’ sister says
Alivea Goncalves says she realised that at the same time that she and her sister were exchanging ‘normal’, carefree messages with each other, the accused killer was likely planning his next move.
She said that the revelation that the 28-year-old criminology PhD student appears to have stalked the student home on King Road, Moscow, prior to the 13 November murders especially haunts her.
“We had no idea. She had no idea. I had no idea that true evil was genuinely watching them,” she told NewsNation.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the story:
Idaho murders victim had no idea she was being stalked by 'true evil', sister says
Alivea Goncalves says she realised that at the same time that she and her sister were exchanging ‘normal’, carefree messages with each other, the accused killer was likely planning his next move
Mother in Oregon cold case hopes Idaho murders will help find her son’s killer
The mother of a man who was stabbed in the middle of the night in 2021 along with his wife, believes that the focus on the Idaho murders might help find her son’s killer.
Online sleuths have been debating the similarities between the murders of four Idaho University students and the Oregon cold case from 13 August 2021. Myra Juetten, the mother of 26-year-old Travis Juetten, said she hoped that the Idaho case will bring attention to the stabbings of her son and his 24-year-old wife Jamilyn Juetten.
Ms Juetten said: “There’s a lot of similarities. I have no proof there’s a connection. But I’m hopeful that this will reinvigorate this case and bring attention to my son’s murder.”
The Independent’s Maroosha Muzzafar has the story:
Mother in Oregon cold case hopes Idaho murders will help find her son's killer
‘I’m hopeful that this will reinvigorate this case and bring attention to my son’s murder’
Key takeaways from the affidavit for Bryan Kohberger’s arrest
In the affidavit released last week, it was revealed that cellphone data places Mr Kohberger close to the home on King Road at around 9am on 13 November – suggesting that he returned to the scene of the crime just hours after allegedly murdering the four victims at around 4am.
As well as cellphone data, the affidavit reveals that other evidence also led them to arrest Mr Kohberger for the student murders.
Police said that his DNA was found on a knife sheath left behind at the scene by the killer.
A white Hyundai Elantra spotted at the crime scene at the time of the murders was also traced back to the suspect, the affidavit reveals.
One of the victims’ surviving roommates was also able to partially describe the killer to investigators after she came face to face with him in the aftermath of the murders.
Investigators believe the murders unfolded between 4am and 4.25am on 13 November when all four students had returned from nights out.
Two other roommates were also in the student home at the time of the attack but were left unharmed.
At around midday the next day, a 911 call was made from the phone of one of the surviving roommates alerting police to the bloody crime scene.
The affidavit has now revealed for the first time that one of the surviving roommates – Dylan Mortensen – came face to face with the masked killer as he left the home after killing her four friends.
In her terrifying account to investigators, she revealed that she heard the killer inside the home and heard what sounded like crying coming from one of her roommates.
At one point she heard a woman’s voice – believed to be either Goncalves or Kernodle – saying something to the effect of “there’s someone here”, before hearing a man’s voice saying “it’s ok, I’m going to help you”.
She then had a lucky escape as she opened her door to see what was happening and witnessed “a figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person’s mouth and nose walking towards her”.
The man walked right past her and headed toward the back sliding glass door of the home.
The description she gave – a male with bushy eyebrows who was around 5 foot 10 tall or taller and was “not very muscular but athletically built” – helped lead investigators to Mr Kohberger.
What was the motive behind the stabbings?
Investigators are yet to reveal a motive for the attack however questions are swirling about the suspect’s interest in crime and criminal justice.
At the time of the murders, Mr Kohberger was studying for his PhD and working as a teaching assistant in criminal justice at WSU.
Prior to this, Mr Kohberger studied criminology at DeSales University first as an undergraduate and then finishing his graduate studies in June 2022.
While there, he studied under renowned forensic psychologist Katherine Ramsland who interviewed the BTK serial killer and co-wrote the book Confession of a Serial Killer: The Untold Story of Dennis Rader, the BTK Killer with him.
He also carried out a research project “to understand how emotions and psychological traits influence decision-making when committing a crime”.
He reached out for participants on Reddit, with the chilling survey resurfacing in the wake of his arrest.
“In particular, this study seeks to understand the story behind your most recent criminal offense, with an emphasis on your thoughts and feelings throughout your experience,” the post said.
His fascination appears to have continued around the time of the murders when he applied for an internship with the local police department.
The affidavit reveals that he applied for an internship in fall 2022 with the Pullman Police Department and wrote in an essay how he had an interest “in assisting rural law enforcement agencies with how to better collect and analyze technological data in public safety operations”.
These questions about the Idaho murders remain unanswered
Why did the surviving roommate wait eight hours to call 911 after seeing the killer?
Who was the intended target?
Is Bryan Kohberger the stalker Kaylee Goncalves complained about?
The Independent’s Rachel Sharpreports on the questions still unanswered in the case
Bryan Kohberger devoted his life to studying crime. Now, the tables have turned
Bryan Kohberger became a household name upon his 30 December arrest in Pennsylvania for the killings of four University of Idaho students. People from his past - though shocked - build a picture of a bullied loner who could be aggressive; fellow students from his time in Idaho describe a criminology zealot who ‘creeped people out.’ As he faces trial accused of shocking crimes, Sheila Flynn asks: Who really is Bryan Kohberger?
Bryan Kohberger’s offhand comments about stabbings
A law enforcement source told People that the 28-year-old criminology PhD student made small talk about the case to officers, saying that it was “sad what happened” to Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
“He did say, ‘It’s really sad what happened to them,’ but he didn’t say anything more. He’s smarter than that,” said the source, who was involved in the accused killer’s extradition process.
Mr Kohberger seemed “really nervous” during the journey back to Moscow and spoke aloud to himself in an apparent effort to reassure himself, the source added.
“He seemed really nervous. He was narrating to himself everything that was happening,” they said.
Idaho murder victim’s mom pens touching tribute
Ethan Chapin’s mother Stacy Wells Chapin remembered her son as a loving and carefree young man who touched countless lives before he was brutally murdered on 13 November. Chapin’s girlfriend, Xana Kernodle, and her roommates, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, were also killed in the attack.
The Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police and the FBI handled the criminal investigation that ultimately led to the Pennsylvania arrest of Washington State University criminal justice PhD student Bryan Kohberger on 30 December. An affidavit for Mr Kohberger’s arrest, released last week after he was extradited to Idaho, revealed that law enforcement found his DNA in a knife sheath left behind next to one of the victim’s bodies.
On Wednesday, Ms Chapin revealed that her two surviving triplets have returned to Moscow. She said she hoped they could now focus on their goals after experiencing the unthinkable tragedy and thanked law enforcement for their diligent work in supporting her family in the aftermath of the murders.
“Yesterday, we successfully dropped them off back at the University of Idaho. Hunter was very glad to be back at the fraternity and Maizie was warming up to the idea but it was so good to hear all of the girls squeal with delight upon seeing her,” Ms Chapin wrote on Facebook Wednesday.
She added: “It did this momma’s heart good to hear it!! The support from the University of Idaho and the MPD/ISP has been profound. Maizie and Hunter are rockstars and we couldn’t be more proud of them. Their job now is just [to] be kids. Start where they left off. Keep goals and aspirations in mind.”
New explanation emerges about mystery 911 call alerting police to Idaho student murders
The 911 call alerting law enforcement to the murders of the four University of Idaho students has long been shrouded in mystery after Moscow Police said that the caller initially reported “an unconscious individual” in the home.
The call was made from the cellphone of one of the two surviving roommates at around 11.58am on 13 November, with the dispatcher speaking to multiple people.s.
Since then, questions have persisted around why the caller reported an “unconscious individual” when officials described the crime scene as one of the worst they had ever seen.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the story:
New explanation emerges about mystery 911 call alerting police to Idaho murders
It is possible that the dispatcher assigned the generic label of ‘unconscious person’ to the call while speaking to the students who were panicked by the bloody scene