Idaho murders – latest: Bryan Kohberger rumours denied by Moscow restaurant as experts explain evidence
Kohberger is accused of the fatal stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November
Bryan Kohberger appears in court in Idaho for the first time
A restaurant where two of the Idaho murders victims worked has denied rumours that Bryan Kohberger ate there in the weeks before the brutal stabbings.
A former employee of the Mad Greek restaurant in Moscow, where Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle were servers, claimed to People that Kohberger visited at least twice and ordered vegan pizza.
The eatery firmly dismissed that claim in a Facebook post on Friday, calling it “completely fabricated information”.
It comes after a court in Idaho extended a gag order issued earlier this month prohibiting law enforcement officials from revealing information about the murders of four University of Idaho students and the arrest of their accused killer.
On Thursday, Latah County Chief Magistrate extended the previous order to the duration of the entire court proceedings until a verdict is reached.
It has also barred victims’ families from giving out any information relating to the case.
Meanwhile, authorities have seized a trove of evidence from Kohberger’s Washington apartment - but several key items, including the murder weapon, remain unaccounted for.
A record of evidence recovered during the apartment search was unsealed on Wednesday, revealing the seizure of 15 items including hairs, receipts, a computer tower, a disposable glove and items with peculiar stains.
The record reignited a frenzy of speculation online - despite its simplicity and lack of conjecture.
But what significance, if any, can actually be gleaned from the list? The Independent spoke to two experts - Dr Monte Miller, a former crime scene investigator and forensic expert for the Texas Department of Public Safety; and former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer - for their takes on each item.
All the items seized from Bryan Kohberger’s home
Police investigating the murder of four Idaho students seized a string of items from suspect Bryan Kohberger’s apartment, including possible hair strands, a disposable glove, items with red and brown stains and a computer, according to a newly unsealed search warrant.
According to the search warrant unsealed on Wednesday, these are the items seized from his apartment:
- One nitrite type black glove
- 1 Walmart receipt with one Dickiestag
- 2 Marshalls receipts
- Dust container from Bissell PowerForce” vacuum
- 8 possible hair strands
- FireTV stick with cord/plug
- 1 possible animal hair strand
- 1 possible hair
- 1 possible hair
- 1 possible hair
- 1 possible hair strand
- 1 computer tower
- 1 collection of dark red spot (collected without testing)
- 2 cuttings from uncased pillow of reddish/brown stain (larger stain tested)
- 2 top and bottom mattress covers packaged separately with multiple stains(one tested)
Kaylee Goncalves had already moved out of the murders home
Idaho murders victim Kaylee Goncalves had already moved out of the home where she and three other students were brutally murdered – but tragically returned to Moscow to visit her best friend that fateful weekend.
Goncalves’ parents told NBC’s “Dateline” that the 21-year-old had recently left the student rental property on King Road, Moscow, ahead of her upcoming graduation that December and a move to Austin, Texas, for a new job at a tech firm.
Then, on the weekend of 12 November, she decided to go back to the college town to visit her best friend Madison Mogen.
The two young women had been inseparable since meeting in the sixth grade and Goncalves wanted to show Mogen her new Range Rover that she had saved up for and bought.
The pair also planned to go to a party together on the night of Saturday 12 November.
“These girls were best friends since sixth grade, like inseparable,” said Goncalves’ mother Kristi Goncalves.
“That was the last time that I saw Kaylee.”
In the early hours of 13 November, Goncalves, Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were all stabbed to death in the three-storey home.
She slept through an attack that nearly killed her roommate. Now, she’s defending a stranger in the Idaho murders
There are many chilling similarities between the murders of four Idaho students in November and a 1992 attack at a student home in Buffalo – none more so than the experiences of the roommates who survived.
Alanna Zabel tells The Independent’s Rachel Sharp why she feels the need to defend the surviving roommate in Idaho and how she understands the way trauma can shape reactions to such horrifying events.
Why did investigators seize Bryan Kohberger’s computer tower and Fire TV stick?
A search warrant was executed at Mr Kohberger’s apartment in Pullman, Washington, on 30 December, the same day he was arrested at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania on charges for the 13 November stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho.
A record of evidence recovered during the apartment search was unsealed on Wednesday, revealing the seizure of 15 items including hairs, receipts, a computer tower, a disposable glove and items with peculiar stains.
In addition to physical evidence, investigators could be looking into Mr Kohberger’s behaviour, including computer searches, articles he read and television he watched in the weeks leading up to and in the aftermath of the murders.
“They may be looking at what he watched. Did he watch the news? Did he watch anything connected to the murders? Did he watch shows about [crime]?” Dr Monte Miller, former crime scene investigator and forensic expert for the Texas Department of Public Safety, told The Independent.
“Some of that might go with his PhD, or could be explainable to him. [Investigators] are just trying to put the whole picture together.”
Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer echoed that assessment, adding that Mr Kohberger’s Fire TV stick could have been paired with other apps and even social media platforms.
“There could be some very important information there related particularly to his searches and social media,” she added.
Investigators also searched the Washington State University office used by the suspect, a graduate student and teaching assistant in criminology, but did not seize any items.
Kaylee Goncalves’ family reveal potential reason why she called ex-boyfriend before Idaho murders
Kaylee Goncalves’ family has now shed new light on why she might have been calling her ex-boyfriend Jack DuCoeur in the hours before she was brutally attacked.
In a sit-down interview with the YouTube channel Chronicles of Olivia — filmed two days before Mr Kohberger’s arrest– the Goncalves said their daughter broke up with Mr DuCoeur ahead of her post-graduation move to Texas, but had later voiced concerns that she “might not ever find another Jack” and was considering getting back together with him.
Kaylee’s father Steve Goncalves said that the couple had remained friends and the slain student was looking “for every excuse for [Mr DuCoeur] to pick up the phone.”
Possible animal hair found at Bryan Kohberger’s home after Kaylee Goncalves’ dog spared in Idaho murders
A “possible animal hair” was among the evidence seized from the home of Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger - sparking speculation that it could belong to victim Kaylee Goncalves’ dog.
Records of evidence recovered from Mr Kohberger’s home were unsealed on Wednesday, nearly three weeks after his arrest for the 13 November stabbings of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
Included on the list of seizures was a “possible animal hair strand”. While Mr Kohberger is not believed to have a pet, one of the victims he is accused of killing, Goncalves, had a dog who was at home at the time of the murders.
Suspected quadruple killer Bryan Kohberger appeared in court last week to waive his right to a speedy trial on charges of murdering four Idaho students.
The 28-year-old criminology PhD student made a brief appearance in Latah County Courthouse in Moscow on 12 January for a status hearing in his murder case.
Mr Kohberger spoke only to answer “yes” when asked if he understood his rights to a speedy preliminary hearing within the next 14 days and if he agreed to waive those rights. His public defender Anne Taylor then requested that his next court date be pushed back until June.
The entire week has been set aside for the hearing – when evidence of the case against Mr Kohberger will be laid out for the first time in court and he is likely to enter a plea on the charges.
His request for a delay before the next court appearance came after the defence asked the prosecution to hand over all discovery in the case in the next 14 days - including witness statements, digital media and police reports.
Ms Taylor told the judge that waiving the 14-day deadline would give the defence more time to review all the evidence in the case.
Now, the families of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin will have to wait six more months to face their childrens’ accused killer in the court.
Until then, Mr Kohberger will be held behind bars at Latah County Jail after he was ordered to be held on no bail for a second time.
The “hairs,” “hair strands,” and “possible animal hair,” found at Bryan Kohberger’s apartment
Included on the list of seizures was a “possible animal hair strand”. While Mr Kohberger is not believed to have a pet, one of the victims he is accused of killing, Goncalves, had a dog that was at home at the time of the murders and was later found by police responding to the scene.
The Independent spoke to two experts - Dr Monte Miller, a former crime scene investigator and forensic expert for the Texas Department of Public Safety; and former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer - for their takes on each item in the list.
“The possible animal hair they’ll try to connect that to the dog left at the scene,” according to Dr Miller. “If there’s a root on that, if there is any skin on that hair, they could do a DNA test with that dog. If it’s just a hair that’s been shed and there is no skin, they would still be able to do a microscopical comparison and exclude most dogs but they wouldn’t be able to connect it necessarily to that dog.”
Ms Coffindaffer also explained that the suspect would have left behind evidence at the scene but also taken evidence with him before leaving. She said she was suprised by how little hair was listed on the search warrant record.
“I would expect those items to have been transferred to [the killer] and when he took off his clothing, that to then transfer to other clothing and items. So I was surprised not to see more items and more hairs,” she said.
Kaylee Goncalves and her dog Murphy, who was spared from the attack and later found unharmed at the scene
Dr Miller explained how the hairs collected indicated they were found separately.
“They may have collected eight hairs in a pillowcase, and collected one separately because they found it [in a different place],” he said. “And somebody, when they collected it, just wrote hair strand instead of hair. Sometimes you write things a little differently.”
The distinction between “hair” and “hair strand” was not necessarily meaningful, Ms Coffindaffer also said, as there could have been more than one log keeper that preferred one wording over the other.
She also noted that the overall amount of findings at the Washington state apartment was rather underwhelming.
“I would want to point out that it’s not really as interesting to me what is on the search warrant as what’s not on the search won’t return,” she told The Independent. “I just expected so much more information, so many more hairs. I expected fibres, I expected clothing to be taken. I had hope for shoes.”
Expert attorney says Bryan Kohberger should ‘get an F in criminology’
Duncan Levin, the former assistant district attorney in the Manhattan DA’s office and attorney at Levin & Associates who has represented clients including Harvey Weinstein and Anna Delvey, spoke exclusively to The Independent about the strength of the criminal case against the 28-year-old PhD student.
Based on the evidence outlined in the probable cause affidavit, Mr Levin said that Mr Kohberger did a poor job of “covering his tracks” and that the prosecution has a “very strong case” against him.
“In short, he should get an F in criminology class,” he said. “He did not do a good job of covering his tracks.”
