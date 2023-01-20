Idaho murders – update: Bryan Kohberger dined at Moscow restaurant where victims worked ‘at least twice’
Mr Kohberger is accused of the fatal stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November
Bryan Kohberger appears in court in Idaho for the first time
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger allegedly ate at the restaurant where two of the victims worked in the weeks before the brutal stabbings at a house on King Road in Moscow.
A former employee of the Mad Greek restaurant, where Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle worked as servers, said Kohberger visited at least twice and ordered vegan pizza, People reports.
The revelation comes after a court in Idaho extended a gag order issued earlier this month prohibiting law enforcement officials from revealing information about the murders of four University of Idaho students and the arrest of their accused killer.
On Thursday Latah County Chief Magistrate extended the previous order to the duration of the entire court proceedings until a verdict is reached.
It has also barred victims’ families from giving out any information relating to the case.
Meanwhile, authorities have seized a trove of evidence from Kohberger’s Washington apartment - but several key items, including the murder weapon, remain unaccounted for.
Judge extends gag order in Idaho murders case stopping police releasing information about Bryan Kohberger
A court in Idaho has extended a gag order issued earlier this month prohibiting law enforcement officials from revealing information about the murders of four University of Idaho students and the arrest of their accused killer Bryan Kohberger.
The order, issued by the Latah County Chief Magistrate on 4 January, was extended on Thursday and will remain in place throughout court proceedings until a verdict has been reached or unless the mandate is modified by the court.
Judge extends gag order in Idaho murders case
Order on non-dissemination of information is extended to victims’ families
Bryan Kohberger’s chilling posts as a teen reveal how he felt ‘no emotion and little remorse’
Bryan Kohberher, 28, has been charged with four counts of murder in the brutal 13 November stabbings of University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
A report by the New York Times last week offered insight into the alleged murderer’s troubled teenage years and his struggle to feel emotion from a young age.
The Tapatalk profile behind the chilling posts from 2011 was linked to the Washington State University PhD criminology student with the help of recollections from former friends of Mr Kohberger, and a username match with an email account used by him, according to the Times.
Mr Kohberger had previously been described by high school friends as an intellectually gifted teen who often struggled to socialise and fit in. Some close to Mr Kohberger have also come forward saying he went from being awkward and bullied to developing an addiction to heroin and becoming a “bully” during his junior year of high school, according to a CBS News report.
But the posts from the online discussion forum, purportedly made when he was 16 years old, appear to reveal Mr Kohberger’s concerns about his suicidal ideation, challenges with a disorder he described as “visual snow” — a disorder that causes people to see static, and inability to connect with his relatives.
“I feel like an organic sack of meat with no self worth,” one post reads. “As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less.”
In another post, the author explored feelings of self-loathing, regretting that he was no longer the “healthy blonde-haired boy with blue eyes, and in a few years, [he then had] darker hair and darker eyes, half the body weight”.
He then proceeded to say he felt “unintelligent” and as though he was experiencing “depersonalization” and felt “little to no remorse.’
“I often find myself making simple human interactions, but it is as if I am playing a role-playing game such as oblivion; I can see what is going on, I am slightly into it, but I can pause the game and focus on my real life,” the post states.
It continues: “I view everything as I would if I was playing oblivion, pointless and full of nothing, out of reality. I am moving out of my house, my last holidays were already lived, but where was I? As my family group hugs and celebrates, I am stuck in this void of nothing, feeling completely no emotion, feeling nothing.”
“I feel dirty, like there is dirt inside of my head, my mind, I am always dizzy and confused.”
When is Bryan Kohberger’s next court hearing?
Suspected quadruple killer Bryan Kohberger appeared in court last week to waive his right to a speedy trial on charges of murdering four Idaho students.
The 28-year-old criminology PhD student made a brief appearance in Latah County Courthouse in Moscow on 12 January for a status hearing in his murder case.
Mr Kohberger spoke only to answer “yes” when asked if he understood his rights to a speedy preliminary hearing within the next 14 days and if he agreed to waive those rights. His public defender Anne Taylor then requested that his next court date be pushed back until June.
The entire week has been set aside for the hearing – when evidence of the case against Mr Kohberger will be laid out for the first time in court and he is likely to enter a plea on the charges.
His request for a delay before the next court appearance came after the defence asked the prosecution to hand over all discovery in the case in the next 14 days - including witness statements, digital media and police reports.
Ms Taylor told the judge that waiving the 14-day deadline would give the defence more time to review all the evidence in the case.
Now, the families of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin will have to wait six more months to face their childrens’ accused killer in the court.
Until then, Mr Kohberger will be held behind bars at Latah County Jail after he was ordered to be held on no bail for a second time.
Bryan Kohberger dined at restaurant where two victims worked
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger allegedly ate at the restaurant where two of the victims worked in the weeks before the brutal stabbings at a house on King Road in Moscow.
A former employee of the Mad Greek restaurant, where Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle worked as servers, said Kohberger visited at least twice and ordered vegan pizza, People reports.
Could Bryan Kohberger get a plea deal?
If convicted of the four murders, Mr Kohberger faces the possibility of lethal injection, should the prosecution seek the death penalty.
In the state of Idaho, the maximum sentence for first-degree murder is death and the suspect is facing four counts of this charge.
While the Latah County prosecutor has not yet confirmed whether or not he plans to seek the death penalty in the case and he is unlikely to show his hand over the coming weeks due to the gag order now in place.
Goncalves’ parents have already said that they want their daughter’s killer to be sentenced to death saying he “has to pay” for what he has done.
“If you want to play god’s role, you’re gonna have to go answer to him,” Steve told NewsNation in early-January.
Duncan Levin, a former assistant district attorney in the Manhattan DA’s office who has no official connection to the Idaho murders case, spoke to The Independent about the strength of the criminal case and what to expect next as it makes its way through the courts.
According to Mr Levin, in a death penalty case, the only possible plea deal would be for the suspect to be given life in prison instead.
However, he said it is “too early” to tell whether this is likely in this case.
“At this point, it is too early for the two sides to have a discussion about a plea deal,” he said.
“On a death penalty case, the only plea on the table is life in prison but both sides have too much investigating ahead of them to discuss that at this time.”
Kaylee Goncalves had already moved out of murder home before the attack
Idaho murders victim Kaylee Goncalves had already moved out of the home where she and three other students were brutally murdered – but tragically returned to Moscow to visit her best friend that fateful weekend.
Goncalves’ parents told NBC’s “Dateline” that the 21-year-old had recently left the student rental property on King Road, Moscow, ahead of her upcoming graduation that December and a move to Austin, Texas, for a new job at a tech firm.
Then, on the weekend of 12 November, she decided to go back to the college town to visit her best friend Madison Mogen.
The two young women had been inseparable since meeting in the sixth grade and Goncalves wanted to show Mogen her new Range Rover that she had saved up for and bought.
Revealed: Tragic reason an Idaho murders victim returned to Moscow after moving out
Best friends Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were found in the same bed together in Mogen’s room, with a knife sheath left behind by the killer next to their bodies
Possible animal hair found at Bryan Kohberger’s home after Kaylee Goncalves’ dog spared in Idaho murders
A “possible animal hair” was among the evidence seized from the home of Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger - sparking speculation that it could belong to victim Kaylee Goncalves’ dog.
Records of evidence recovered from Mr Kohberger’s home were unsealed on Wednesday, nearly three weeks after his arrest for the 13 November stabbings of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
Included on the list of seizures was a “possible animal hair strand”. While Mr Kohberger is not believed to have a pet, one of the victims he is accused of killing, Goncalves, had a dog who was at home at the time of the murders.
Possible animal hair found at Bryan Kohberger's home after dog spared
Records of evidence recovered from Mr Kohberger’s home were unsealed on Wednesday
Kaylee Goncalves’ family remember ‘hardworking’ slain student in touching interview
In a sit-down interview with the YouTube channel Chronicles of Olivia — filmed two days before Mr Kohberger’s arrest– the Goncalves remembered their daughter as a hardworking young woman who was not afraid to go after what she wanted in life.
Among other bittersweet revelations made in the YouTube interview was that Goncalves had taken summer classes to graduate ahead of time.
“It’s almost like she knew she only had a certain amount of time on this planet and she was rushing towards [her goals],” Mr Goncalves said.
The family also spoke of the sheer fear and devastation they experienced after finding out that Kaylee was killed through a family member with connections in Moscow. They first tried to get in touch with both Goncalves and Mogen – to no avail.
When they attempted to call police in the immediate hours after the bodies were found, the family was told no information could be released at the time.
An officer eventually showed up at the door to officially inform them that their daughter had been killed.
“I kept giving [my parents] hope,” Alivea Gonclaves said. “I kept saying ‘If they were killed last night, you guys would know by now.’ I kept giving them hope.”
According to the family, they reached out to the YouTube channel because Kaylee followed it on TikTok and would often watch videos on the true crime account.
VOICES: The eerie online world of the Idaho murders case
“They were killed in a drug deal gone wrong.”
“It was revenge for bullying another student found dead months earlier.”
“A disgruntled student blamed them for him being kicked out of a fraternity.”
“A gang of frat boys decided to carry on a fight that broke out at a party earlier that night.”
The list goes on and on, Rachel Sharp writes for The Independent.
These make up only a handful of the countless rumours and conspiracy theories circulating online in the weeks after four University of Idaho students were found butchered to death in the small college town of Moscow.
Expert attorney says Bryan Kohberger should ‘get an F in criminology’
Duncan Levin, the former assistant district attorney in the Manhattan DA’s office and attorney at Levin & Associates who has represented clients including Harvey Weinstein and Anna Delvey, spoke exclusively to The Independent about the strength of the criminal case against the 28-year-old PhD student.
Based on the evidence outlined in the probable cause affidavit, Mr Levin said that Mr Kohberger did a poor job of “covering his tracks” and that the prosecution has a “very strong case” against him.
“In short, he should get an F in criminology class,” he said. “He did not do a good job of covering his tracks.”
The Independent Rachel Sharp has the story:
