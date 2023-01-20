✕ Close Bryan Kohberger appears in court in Idaho for the first time

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger allegedly ate at the restaurant where two of the victims worked in the weeks before the brutal stabbings at a house on King Road in Moscow.

A former employee of the Mad Greek restaurant, where Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle worked as servers, said Kohberger visited at least twice and ordered vegan pizza, People reports.

The revelation comes after a court in Idaho extended a gag order issued earlier this month prohibiting law enforcement officials from revealing information about the murders of four University of Idaho students and the arrest of their accused killer.

On Thursday Latah County Chief Magistrate extended the previous order to the duration of the entire court proceedings until a verdict is reached.

It has also barred victims’ families from giving out any information relating to the case.

Meanwhile, authorities have seized a trove of evidence from Kohberger’s Washington apartment - but several key items, including the murder weapon, remain unaccounted for.