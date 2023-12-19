Idaho murder victim’s family slams decision to demolish home

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The family of one of the slain University of Idaho students has condemned the decision to demolish the house where the murders took place before suspect Bryan Kohberger goes on trial.

Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and two other female students lived in the property at 1122 King Road, just a few minutes walk from the college campus in Moscow.

But, on 13 November 2022, the home turned into a horrific crime scene when Goncalves, Mogen, Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin were brutally stabbed to death inside.

Last week, the University of Idaho, which owns the property, announced that the property will now be torn down, with a scheduled demolition date of 28 December.

In a statement, the university said that the house only stands as a “grim reminder” of the quadruple homicide.

But some of the victims’ families have slammed the decision, questioning why the university wants to destroy “one of the most critical pieces of evidence in this case”.

Goncalves’ family said in a statement to NewsNation that they believe they believe the house could carry a lot of evidentiary importance to the case – but feel that their pleas for it to stay standing until the murder trial are being ignored.

“It’s like screaming into a void,” the family said.

The house where the four victims were murdered is set to be torn down (Getty Images)

“Nobody is listening and everyone tells you how sorry they are for the decision, but the families’ opinion isn’t a priority.”

Mr Kohberger, who has been in custody since 30 December 2022, was originally slated to go on trial this October but the trial was postponed indefinitely.

The prosecution and the defence have both visited the murder scene ahead of its demolition, and there is the possibility that 3D imaging could be used to recreate the crime scene at trial.

But, Goncalves’ loved ones say they can’t reconcile why authorities wouldn’t leave the “real thing” standing until the trial.

Yet, not all of the victims’ families are against the demolition.

Chapin’s mother Stacy Chapin told NewsNation that the family supports the decision to tear the house down.

The families are pleading that the house stays up until after Kohberger’s trial (AP/Monroe County Correctional Facility/Handout)

“We’re supportive of the decision to take down the King Street house for the good of the university, its students, including our own kids, and the community of Moscow,” she said.

The demolition is currently scheduled for just three days after Christmas and two days before the one-year anniversary of the Mr Kohberger’s arrest.

“It is the grim reminder of the heinous act that took place there,” University of Idaho President Scott Green said in a statement announcing the demolition.

“While we appreciate the emotional connection some family members of the victims may have to this house, it is time for its removal and to allow the collective healing of our community to continue.”

Mr Green added that the FBI had created a visual aid by scanning the house which could be used as evidence in the trial.

The property, which was donated to the school by the owner following the murders, was previously planned to be demolished but the move was blocked in July.

Demolition plans were then moved until at least October.

Mr Kohberger, a criminal justice PhD student at Washington State University, was charged with the four murders after his DNA was found on a knife sheath that the killer left behind at the scene, according to the affidavit.

At his arraignment, he refused to enter a plea, meaning a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

He also waived his right to a speedy trial, meaning that his original trial date was scrapped – and no new date has yet been set.