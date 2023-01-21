Idaho murders – latest: Bryan Kohberger rumours denied by Moscow restaurant as experts explain evidence
Kohberger is accused of the fatal stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November
Bryan Kohberger appears in court in Idaho for the first time
A restaurant where two of the Idaho murders victims worked has denied rumours that Bryan Kohberger ate there in the weeks before the brutal stabbings.
A former employee of the Mad Greek restaurant in Moscow, where Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle were servers, claimed to People that Kohberger visited at least twice and ordered vegan pizza.
The eatery firmly dismissed that claim in a Facebook post on Friday, calling it “completely fabricated information”.
It comes after a court in Idaho extended a gag order issued earlier this month prohibiting law enforcement officials from revealing information about the murders of four University of Idaho students and the arrest of their accused killer.
On Thursday, Latah County Chief Magistrate extended the previous order to the duration of the entire court proceedings until a verdict is reached.
It has also barred victims’ families from giving out any information relating to the case.
Meanwhile, authorities have seized a trove of evidence from Kohberger’s Washington apartment - but several key items, including the murder weapon, remain unaccounted for.
What Idaho murders investigators were looking for at Bryan Kohberger’s apartment - and what they found
In a newly unsealed search warrant application, investigators outlined exactly what they were looking for at the home of the 28-year-old graduate student who was arrested in Pennsylvania last month.
First, the application, filed in Washington’s Superior Court on 29 December, gave police permission to search for “blood, or other bodily fluid or human tissue or skin cells, or items with blood or other bodily fluid or human tissue or skin cells on the items.”
It also stated that officers should look for “knives, sheaths, or other sharp tools, including any danger, dirk, or sword, and any written indicia of ownership of dame, including sales receipts.”
The Independent’s Graeme Massie has the story:
Computer, hair, glove and stained items seized from Idaho murders suspect’s home
Police investigating the murder of four Idaho students seized a string of items from suspect Bryan Kohberger’s apartment, including possible hair strands, a disposable glove, items with red and brown stains and a computer, according to a newly unsealed search warrant.
Investigators stated in the search warrant application that they hoped to find hair strands that could link the suspect to the scene of the horrific November crime in Moscow, Idaho.
They said in the application that this could be either through the four victims or through a dog that was at the rental house at the time of the slayings, reported The New York Times.
How airtight is the case against Bryan Kohberger?
It will be another six months before Bryan Kohberger and the families of his alleged victims come face to face in court again, after his preliminary hearing was postponed until the summer.
The prominent attorney Duncan Levin speaks to The Independent’s Rachel Sharp about the case against Bryan Kohberger and what to expect for the next moves from the defence and the prosecution:
News outlets join to oppose gag order in Idaho stabbing case
Twenty regional and national news organizations have formed a coalition to ask a judge to narrow a gag order in the case against a man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, The Associated Press reported.
The coalition, which includes contends that press access to law enforcement officers and other officials involved in high-stakes criminal cases provides the public with important context and a better understanding of how the criminal justice system operates.
Bryan Kohberger, 28, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary in connection with the stabbing deaths in Moscow, Idaho. Prosecutors have yet to reveal if they intend to seek the death penalty.
Neighbour says suspect called Idaho murders a ‘crime of passion’
A suspect charged with murdering four University of Idaho students allegedly brought up the case in a casual conversation with his neighbour just days after the slayings - saying he perceived it as a “crime of passion”.
Washington State University PhD student Bryan Kohberger stands accused of brutally stabbing Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in the college town of Moscow on 13 November. It took seven weeks for Mr Kohberger to be linked to the killings, resulting in his arrest late last month.
Debunked: Online rumour that suspect attended vigil for victims
Rampant online speculation that the suspect arrested in the Idaho murders was in attendance at a vigil for the victims has been debunked by newly-emerged footage, Andrea Blanco reports.
Suspect appeared in court with cuts on his face
Suspected quadruple killer Bryan Kohberger appeared in court with cuts on his face as he waived his right to a speedy trial on charges of murdering four Idaho students.
Rachel Sharp reports on the proceedings.
Voices: The eerie online rumour mill of the Idaho murders case
They were killed in a drug deal gone wrong.
It was revenge for bullying another student found dead months earlier.
A disgruntled student blamed them for him being kicked out of a fraternity.
A gang of frat boys decided to carry on a fight that broke out at a party earlier that night.
The list goes on and on. These make up only a handful of the countless rumours and conspiracy theories circulating online in the weeks after four University of Idaho students were found butchered to death in the small college town of Moscow.
Mad Greek restaurant denies Kohberger claims
The restaurant where Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle worked has responded to claims that Bryan Kohberger ate their twice in the weeks before the Idaho murders.
In a strongly-worded Facebook post on Friday, the restaurant called a People magazine report citing an anonymous worker who said Mr Kohberber visited twice “completely fabricated information”.
“The news/media should really do their due diligence before running a story with completely fabricated information. This will be my only response to this story from People… It is not true,” the post signed by Jackie Fischer read.
“This person who wants their 5 minutes of fame has now caused a whole bunch of extra work for myself and the investigators.
“I also have not forbidden employees from speaking to reporters. We all decided collectively to support the families and not share anything that could potentially harm the investigation or cause the families more stress.
“To all media/reporters/internet sleuths, etc.. please allow us to grieve the loss of our friends and co workers. This has been incredibly hard on us. With our phones ringing off the hook, reporters banging on my door at my private residence and ‘hunting’ down employees as well as showing up constantly at the restaurant, we have not been afforded the time to grieve.
“Please stop calling, messaging, knocking and showing up. I personally will not be doing any interviews or entertaining wild accusations at this time. My employees also feel the same!
“To all others, please don’t believe everything you read. If it’s not coming from the courts or the police, wait until it does or doesn’t before judging.
“To everyone who has supported myself, my family and my employees, thank you. Your kind words and support help us get through each day while we navigate these unknown times.”
Explained: Why the 911 call reported an ‘unconscious person'
The 911 call alerting law enforcement to the murders of the four University of Idaho students has long been shrouded in mystery after Moscow Police said that the caller initially reported “an unconscious individual” in the home.
Rachel Sharp explains why that was.
