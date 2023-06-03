Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Investigators have been issued search warrants for Idaho quadruple murder accused Bryan Kohberger’s social media accounts, court records show.

The Latah County Prosecutor’s Office requested information on Mr Kohberger’s digital footprint from TikTok, Strava, Reddit, Google, and Snapchat, according to documents obtained by Insider.

Detectives said there was “probable cause” that the accounts could contain information relating to the November 2022 slayings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle at the girls’ off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho.

They asked for Mr Kohberger’s profiles, usernames, messages, photos, search history, and anyone he followed or unfollowed on the platforms, according to documents seen by Insider.

Search warrants have also been issued for Mr Kohberger’s internet activity and phone records, according to ABC News.

Police also want to examine the four victims’ social media accounts, ABC News reported.

Mr Kohberger, a 28-year-old crominology student, was arraigned on four charges of first-degree murder and one charge of burglary during a court appearance last month.

He stood silent and refused to enter a plea when asked to by the judge, who entered not guilty pleas on his behalf. He is due to face trial in October.

Prosecutors have not revealed whether they will seek the death penalty.

Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, in a photo taken hours before they died (Instagram/Kaylee Goncalves)

Mr Kohberger was arrested at his parent’s home in Pennsylvania on 30 December, more than six weeks after the grisly slayings had left the university town of Moscow in fear.

In January, People reported that Mr Kohberger followed three of the victims on Instagram, and repeatedly messaged one of the women.

Investigators told the magazine that the victims did not follow Mr Kohberger back, and the messages had gone unanswered and may not have seen them. The account has since been deleted.

Details of Mr Kohberger’s history of drug abuse and psychological issues have emerged from friends and former classmates.

In posts a decade ago on the online forum Tapatalk, an account appearing to belong to Mr Kohberger spoke of his depression, dissociation and being able to do “whatever I want with little remorse,” according to a New York Times report.