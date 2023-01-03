✕ Close Idaho: Police arrest man for murder of four university students

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger’s parents are likely to face the families of victims at the extradition hearing today.

Mr Kohberger’s parents and two sisters will attend the hearing, but won’t be permitted to visit him while they are at the court, according to public defender Jason LaBar.

Steve Goncalves, the father of Kaylee Goncalves, told News Nation that he will at the hearing to look the suspect “in the face and let him know this is not going away anytime soon”.

Meanwhile, the suspect is “eager to be exonerated” after being charged with the murder of four University of Idaho students. Mr Kohberger would voluntarily return from Pennsylvania to Idaho to face the charges, his attorney said.

“Mr Kohberger is eager to be exonerated of these charges and looks forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible,” Mr LaBar told CNN.

Police arrested the Washington State University criminal justice PhD student on Friday and charged him with the 13 November murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho.