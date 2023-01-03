Idaho murders – update: Suspect Bryan Kohberger’s parents to face victims’ families at extradition hearing
Bryan Christopher Kohberger is accused of murdering four University of Idaho students, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow
Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger’s parents are likely to face the families of victims at the extradition hearing today.
Mr Kohberger’s parents and two sisters will attend the hearing, but won’t be permitted to visit him while they are at the court, according to public defender Jason LaBar.
Steve Goncalves, the father of Kaylee Goncalves, told News Nation that he will at the hearing to look the suspect “in the face and let him know this is not going away anytime soon”.
Meanwhile, the suspect is “eager to be exonerated” after being charged with the murder of four University of Idaho students. Mr Kohberger would voluntarily return from Pennsylvania to Idaho to face the charges, his attorney said.
“Mr Kohberger is eager to be exonerated of these charges and looks forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible,” Mr LaBar told CNN.
Police arrested the Washington State University criminal justice PhD student on Friday and charged him with the 13 November murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho.
Reacting to the arrest complaint issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor’s Office, Goncalves’ father Steve Goncalves told Fox News on Friday that it was the “first joy” his family had experienced in a while.
“To me and my family, it feels like the first joy that we have had in seven days, because it really is,” Mr Goncalves said while appearing on The Five. “You can’t even smile when you have this over your head. And it feels like a little bit of weight has been relieved, and things are on the right track, and we’re moving in the right direction.”
Andrea Blanco has the story.
“It has been more than 50 days since four students at the University of Idaho were found fatally stabbed inside a house,” writes Clémence Michallon for Independent Voices.
“Two of the victims, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, were 20 years old; the other two, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, were 21.
“For weeks, bits of information surfaced piecemeal; two of the victims had gone to a bar, then to a food truck, prior to their deaths. Investigators said they believed the attack had been targeted, but were unable to say whether ‘the target was the residence or its occupants’.”
After months of cryptic statements and unanswered questions, family and friends of the four students murdered in Idaho in November finally received the breakthrough they had been hoping for on Friday.
Bryan Kohberger’s parents to face victims’ families in court
British comedian Russell Kane says he is tired of being compared to the man charged with the November Idaho murders.
Kane apparently received “at least 100 messages” the following day from people noting the physical similarities between himself and Kohberger.
“Please stop telling me I look like a murderer in America,” the comedian wrote on Twitter, alongside a side-by-side headshot of both him and Kohberger.
Criminology graduate PhD student Bryan Christopher Kohbgerger has been charged with the murder of four University of Idaho students.
Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested by FBI agents and officers of the Pennsylvania State Police near the Pocono Mountains early Friday morning, northeastern Pennsylvania.
He is facing extradition to Idaho.
Jordan Serulnec, who owns Seven Sirens Brewing Company in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, told NBC News in a report published this weekend that Mr Kohberger was known for making inappropriate comments to female customers and staff.
The business has a system that allows staff to add notes to customers’ profiles when their IDs are scanned. After he read what his employees had written about Mr Kohberger, Mr Serulnec decided to confront the now-accused murderer.
A criminology student accused of killing four University of Idaho students was stopped by police twice as he and his father made a 2,500-mile, cross-country trip from Washington state to Pennsylvania in the vehicle that has been at the centre of the murder mystery probe, it has been revealed.
Bryan Kohberger’s family say they will support him during legal process
Bryan Kohberger’s family released a statement saying they “care deeply” for the victims and their families but will continue to support their son and brother as the legal process moves forward.
“First and foremost we care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children. There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them,” the family said in a statement released through his public defender Jason LaBar.
“We will continue to let the legal process unfold and as a family we will love and support our son and brother.
“We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions. We respect privacy in this matter as our family and the families suffering loss can move forward through the legal process.”