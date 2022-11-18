Idaho murders - live: Students’ autopsies released as surviving roommates may be ‘key’ to solving case
Four friends were killed after returning home from nights out in Moscow, Idaho
Autopsy findings have been released for the four University of Idaho students murdered in an off-campus home, officially ruling their deaths homicides by stabbing.
Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt confirmed that each victim suffered multiple stab wounds with “a larger knife”, describing their injuries as “pretty extensive”.
DNA samples have been taken from the crime scene as the hunt for the killer or killers continues, with no suspects named and no arrests made five days into the investigation.
Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found dead inside a home in the small college town of Moscow, Idaho, at around midday on Sunday.
Police were called to the home to a report of an unconscious individual and arrived to find the horror crime scene. Two surviving roommates were in the home at the time of the killings and were still there when officers arrived.
Idaho State Police spokesman Aaron Snell said that the two female students could be “the key to this whole thing”.
Kaylee Gocalve had big plans for her future before she was murdered
Goncalves was a senior majoring in general studies at the University of Idaho. She was one month shy of completing her degree.
Her family said that after college, she planned to travel to Europe.
“She had everything going for her, absolutely everything,” her sister, Alivea Goncalves told NBC’s TODAY show. “She had her job lined up. She had worked really hard for it.”
Timeline: What we know so far
Officials in the small town of Moscow, Idaho, have been a little cryptic about what happened to four University of Idaho students who were murdered last weekend.
So far, neither the suspect nor the murder weapon have been traced and the police have cautioned the small town of 25,000 people to remain vigilant.
So what exactly happened in the hours before and after the students’ bodies were discovered?
Here’s the best timeline we currently have.
Victim’s sister urges students to leave Moscow
Family members of the victims hit out at law enforcement over their response.
Kaylee Goncalves’ sister Autumn Goncalves urged people to leave the small town as the killer remains at large.
“No one is in custody therefore no one is safe,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “If you have friends, family or loved ones in Moscow our family encourages you to get them home,” she added.
Idaho police search for Ka-Bar knife
Scott Jutte, the general manager of Moscow Building Supply, revealed that officers have turned up multiple times searching for Ka-Bar knives.
The combat knives typically have a six-inch-long blade with a smooth edge on one side and a serrated edge on the other. They became popular with the US military after first being adopted by the US Marines during the Second World War.
While Ka-Bar is actually the name for the brand Ka-Bar Knives Inc, the name is now used to describe any knife of a similar blade pattern.
Mr Jutte described the blades as being “similar to the knife Rambo has” – referring to the Sylvester Stallone character.
“They were specifically asking whether or not we carry Ka-Bar-style knives, which we do not,” he said of the officers.
Ethan Chapin’s family decries law enforcement ‘lack of information'
Family members of the victims have hit out at law enforcement over their handling of what information is released to the public.
Chapin’s father Jim Chapin urged the local police to release further information about the killings.
“There is a lack of information from the University of Idaho and the local police, which only fuels false rumors and innuendo in the press and social media,” Mr Chapin said.
“The silence further compounds our family’s agony after our son’s murder. For Ethan and his three dear friends slain in Moscow, Idaho, and all of our families, I urge officials to speak the truth, share what they know, find the assailant, and protect the greater community.”
Victim’s body had ‘bruises’, says father
Jeff Kernodle, the father of slain University of Idaho student Xana Kernodle, said his daughter had “bruises” on her body which indicates that she put up a fight against the killer.
“Bruises, torn by the knife,” Mr Kernodle told CBS 5.
“She’s a tough kid. Whatever she wanted to do, she could do it.”
Victims last seen alive in footage just hours before murders
In the early hours of Sunday morning, Maddison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were seen stopping by a local food truck for a late-night bit to eat.
Twitch footage, seen by The Independent, captured the two best friends arriving at the food truck at around 1.41am.
An unidentified man appears to be walking with them, before he steps back as they approach the truck.
Mogen and Goncalves go up to the truck and order food, while the man stands a few feet behind them – before pulling his hood over his head.
Over the next 10 minutes, the group of young people and students are seen laughing and chatting away as they wait for their orders.
The man is seen chatting and laughing to another man in the line, while Mogen and Goncalves appear to laugh and joke with each other and take photos.
When their food is ready, Mogen and Goncalves leave together, walking away from the truck and turning left.
The Independent’s Io Dodds and Rachel Sharp have the story:
FBI joins investigation into murder of four students
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has joined the probe into the fatal stabbing of the four University of Idaho students, as detectives admit the killer or killers are still at large.
Moscow police chief James Fry said the FBI has joined the Latah County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho State Police to investigate the murders.
“Currently, we have 25-plus investigators working this case,” he said.
University’s security issued knife threat two months ago
The warning, described as a “Threat with Knife”, reported that a group of students had been walking through the campus when the man threatened them with a knife.
“The Moscow Police Department received a report that a group of students was walking between the Steam Plant parking lot (Lot #14) and the Student Recreation Center on Paradise Path and were threatened by a person with a knife,” it read.
The assailant was described as a white male aged 18 to 22 years old, who was dressed in all black.
No one was harmed in the incident but officials felt the need to alert students and staff to the threat.
Surviving roommates could be ‘key’ to solving case, says police
Idaho State Police spokesperson Aaron Snell said that the two surviving roommates could be the “key” to solving the case of the fatal stabbing of four University of Idaho students.
“Potentially they are witnesses, potentially they are victims,” Mr Snell told ABC News.
The two roommates were present at the house when the four students were stabbed to death. However, they were left unharmed and there was not held hostage, police revealed earlier this week.
The spokesperson said the two roommates have been “working and talking with detectives, and they have been cooperative”. He added that the roommates were not the 911 caller.
