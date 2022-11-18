✕ Close Video shows mystery man with slain Idaho students

Autopsy findings have been released for the four University of Idaho students murdered in an off-campus home, officially ruling their deaths homicides by stabbing.

Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt confirmed that each victim suffered multiple stab wounds with “a larger knife”, describing their injuries as “pretty extensive”.

DNA samples have been taken from the crime scene as the hunt for the killer or killers continues, with no suspects named and no arrests made five days into the investigation.

Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found dead inside a home in the small college town of Moscow, Idaho, at around midday on Sunday.

Police were called to the home to a report of an unconscious individual and arrived to find the horror crime scene. Two surviving roommates were in the home at the time of the killings and were still there when officers arrived.

Idaho State Police spokesman Aaron Snell said that the two female students could be “the key to this whole thing”.