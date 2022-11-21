Idaho murders - update: 911 call was not made by killer as police admit they have no idea where attacker is
Follow latest updates about the murders of four Idaho students
Investigators have confirmed that the mystery 911 call alerting police to the four murdered University of Idaho students was not made by their killer.
Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death inside an off-campus home in the early hours of 13 November.
Hours later, police responded to a 911 call for an “unconscious individual” and found the victims dead on the second and third floors.
More than one week on from the killings, investigators continue to be baffled by the case, with no arrests made and no suspects identified. On Sunday, police admitted that they have no idea if the killer is still at large within the community or has fled the area.
Officials are also still refusing to reveal who called 911 but did provide new details about the mystery call.
Police said that it was made from the cellphone of one of the two other roommates who were home at the time of the killings but left unharmed. The roommates and “other friends” were present in the home when the call was made, police said.
Support pours in for victims' families
A week on from the brutal murders of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, the community has shown an outpouring of support for the grieving families of the victims.
In a GoFundMe description for Goncalves and Mogen, they were described as sweet, loving and caring young women. They had grown up together and were longtime friends.
Chapin’s fraternity also created a GoFundMe fund to support his family after the tragedy.
Maya Hippentsiel, a family friend of the Kernodles, also created a GoFundMe page to cover funeral costs.
“... waking up and realizing it’s a day Xana won’t be in - is unbearable. So I would like to at least take some stress off of her families plate,” Ms Hippentsiel wrote.
Moscow Police dismisses online speculation about the murders
More than a week after the brutal murders that rocked the college town of Moscow, much about the circumstances surrounding the killings remains a mystery.
During a press conference on Sunday, police reminded the community to only seek updates and information from reliable sources and authorities investigating the case.
University of Idaho President Scott Greene also said that more details would be released to the families of the four slain students in the upcoming days.
“We will be communicating decisions early this week so that families can discuss and plan their individual response over the Thanksgiving break,” Mr Green said.
Roommates butchered in bed, 600 tips with no suspect, weapon or witnesses: The Idaho murder mystery that’s stumped police
The university town of Moscow, Idaho, woke up on Monday with law enforcement everywhere, students scarce and answers still elusive in the frustrating – and terrifying – investigation into the vicious quadruple murder of four college kids more than a week earlier.
The bodies of Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21, were discovered around noon on Sunday 13 November.
All four had been brutally stabbed and were found on the second and third floors of a house just two blocks from the University of Idaho campus. Chapin, a Sigma Chi fraternity member, was spending the night with his girlfriend, Kernodle; she and the other two victims lived with two more female roommates in the three-storey home on King Road.
Almost everything that happened in that residence after 1.45am last Sunday still remains a mystery – compounded by changing stories from law enforcement and wild social media speculation that has seeped into the local rumour mill.
The Independent’s Sheila Flynn reports from on the ground in Moscow, Idaho:
No suspect, weapon or witnesses: The Idaho murder mystery that’s stumped police
Almost everything that happened after 1.45am last Sunday inside the college home where four students were murdered still remains a mystery – compounded by changing stories from law enforcement and wild social media speculation that has seeped into the local rumour mill. Sheila Flynn reports from on the ground in Moscow
Around 600 tips received
To date, around 600 tips have been sent by the public to investigators on the case.
A total of 90 interviews have been conducted with individuals who may have information about the murders. Police have not revealed who these interviews have been with.
As well as the Moscow Police Department. the Idaho State Police, the FBI and the Latah County Sheriff’s Office are all assisting with the investigation.
Anyone who observed suspicious behavior, has video surveillance, or can provide relevant information about these murders, is asked to call the Tip Line at 208-883-7180 or email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us
Multiple people spoke with 911 dispatcher from home
As the mystery surrounding the 911 call continues, police have revealed that multiple people spoke with the dispatcher from the home.
On Sunday, Moscow Police revealed that the call was made from the cellphone of one of the two surviving roommates but have nor confirmed who made the call.
The two surviving roommates woke up on the Sunday and called some unidentified friends to the home because they believed that one of the victims on the second floor “had passed out and was not waking up”, police said.
After the friends arrived on the scene, one person in the group made the 911 call from inside the home. The roommates and the unidentified friends were still on the scene when officers arrived.
“Multiple people talked with the 911 dispatcher before a Moscow Police officer arrived at the location. Officers entered the residence and found the four victims on the second and third floors,” according to a police statement.
Police to hold next briefing on murders on Wednesday
Police are planning to hold the next press briefing abou the murders on Wednesday.
The news conference will be held at 1pm at the University of Idaho Alumni Lounge of the ICCU Arena.
To date, officials have held only two press conferences to update the public about the brutal unsolved murders.
Dog found ‘skinned’ weeks before murders
A local pet dog was found “skinned” just weeks before the four University of Idaho students were murdered in their college home.
Buddy, a 12-year-old mini Australian shepherd, was butchered to death by an unknown assailant last month, reported DailyMail.com.
The pup had been let out of its home in Moscow – around three miles from the scene of last week’s murder – and failed to return.
Owners Pam and Jim Colbert told the outlet that they then found the dog skinned.
“They cut him around the neck and just skinned him. His little legs had fur and his little face had fur, but the rest of him was just skinned,” said Ms Colbert.
The incident has rasied fears in the community that the two violent incidents may be linked.
911 call was not made by killer, say officials
The 911 call alerting police to the slain University of Idaho students was not made by the killer, officials have confirmed.
Questions continue to swirl around the 911 caller ever since the four students were found murdered in their off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.
Police said officers had responded to a report of an “unconscious individual” at the property and turned up to find the four victims stabbed to death in a brutal attack.
More than one week on from the killings, police are still refusing to say who placed the 911 call or why they referred to an “unconscious individual” given the brutal nature of the crime and the bloody state of the crime scene.
In a press conference on Sunday, police did however confirm that the caller is not the killer.
“I will tell you no,” officials said.
The victims
The four victims killed in Sunday’s attack were all close friends, with touching social media posts showing Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, enjoying college life together.
Chapin was a freshman and a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity, while Goncalves was a senior majoring in general studies and a member of the Alpha Phi sorority.
Both Kernodle and Mogen were members of the Pi Beta Phi sorority both majoring in marketing – the former a junior and the latter a senior.
The three young women were roommates, while Kernodle and Chapin were dating.
Mogen and Goncalves both graduated together from Lake City High School in 2019 and made the university’s dean’s list in spring 2021.
Several weeks ago, Goncalves posted a touching tribute for her “best friend” in celebration of her 21st birthday.
“swipe to watch me and @maddiemogen grow up together!!” she wrote, sharing a series of photos of the pair together.
“happy 21st maddie may🤍 I wouldn’t have wanted anyone else to be the main character in all my childhood stories. see you at the bars in 14 days, 14 minutes, and 14 seconds, i love you!!!”
Mogen replied: “I love you more than life! My best friend forever and more.”
Postponed vigil now planned for next week
A candlelight vigil originally planned for last week will now take place on the University of Idaho campus on 30 November.
The university announced the vigil on Friday.
“Please join us from where you are, individually or as a group, to help us light up Idaho. Light a candle, turn on stadium lights, or hold a moment of silence with us as we unite on campus,” it said.
The vigil was originally planned for last Wednesday but it was put on hold after terrified students fled the college town with the killer still at large.
Instead, the college said it would hold the event after the Thanksgiving break to give more people the chance to attend.
