The attorney who represented Bryan Kohberger before his extradition from Pennsylvania has voiced his belief that the case against the murder suspect could be “attacked”.

Jason LaBar told local outlet WFMZ that he believes the circumstantial evidence against the 28-year-old PhD student is “strong” but “individually taken, the evidence could be attacked”.

The attorney, who no longer represents Mr Kohberger now he is back in Idaho facing murder charges, added that he told his client not to divulge any details about the case to him.

Mr Kohberger is next scheduled to appear in court on 26 June, for a preliminary hearing on charges of murdering Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

The four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in a student rental home on 13 November in the small college town of Moscow.

New details continue to emerge about the suspect, with his chilling online comments and posts resurfacing. In one disturbing rap song which appears to have been shared by Mr Kohberger on Soundcloud, he referred to himself as a “devil” and warned “don’t f*** with us, you underestimate”.