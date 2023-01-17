Idaho murders – update: Bryan Kohberger attorney reveals why college stabbings case can be ‘attacked’ in court
Bryan Kohberger is charged with the murders of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow on November 13
Bryan Kohberger appears in court in Idaho for the first time
The attorney who represented Bryan Kohberger before his extradition from Pennsylvania has voiced his belief that the case against the murder suspect could be “attacked”.
Jason LaBar told local outlet WFMZ that he believes the circumstantial evidence against the 28-year-old PhD student is “strong” but “individually taken, the evidence could be attacked”.
The attorney, who no longer represents Mr Kohberger now he is back in Idaho facing murder charges, added that he told his client not to divulge any details about the case to him.
Mr Kohberger is next scheduled to appear in court on 26 June, for a preliminary hearing on charges of murdering Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
The four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in a student rental home on 13 November in the small college town of Moscow.
New details continue to emerge about the suspect, with his chilling online comments and posts resurfacing. In one disturbing rap song which appears to have been shared by Mr Kohberger on Soundcloud, he referred to himself as a “devil” and warned “don’t f*** with us, you underestimate”.
Grieving father reveals he was not able to finish reading affidavit for Bryan Kohberger’s arrest
Ben Mogen had been clinging onto hope that the murderer who violently stabbed his daughter to death alongside her friends Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin would be brought to justice.
Finally, seven weeks on from the 13 November slayings, an investigator broke the news to him that a suspect – Bryan Kohberger – had finally been arrested and charged with their murders.
Mr Mogen spoke out about the moment that he learned about the break in the case on ABC’s “Good Morning America” last week.
“He said, ‘Ben, this is the moment we’ve been waiting for,’” he said the officer told him.
“I just broke down, and I just cried.”
Read the full story.
Bryan Kohberger should ‘get an F in criminology’ over ‘damning’ Idaho murders affidavit, prominent criminal defence attorney says
Duncan Levin, the former assistant district attorney in the Manhattan DA’s office and attorney at Levin & Associates who has represented clients including Harvey Weinstein and Anna Delvey, spoke exclusively to The Independent about the strength of the criminal case against the 28-year-old PhD student.
Based on the evidence outlined in the probable cause affidavit, Mr Levin said that Mr Kohberger did a poor job of “covering his tracks” and that the prosecution has a “very strong case” against him.
“In short, he should get an F in criminology class,” he said. “He did not do a good job of covering his tracks.”
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the story:
Bryan Kohberger should ‘get an F in criminology’ over Idaho murders, attorney says
EXCLUSIVE: Prominent criminal defence attorney Duncan Levin speaks to The Independent about the strength of the criminal case against the 28-year-old PhD student
Bryan Kohberger ‘claimed to feel little remorse’ as a teen, alleged posts reveal
Bryan Kohberher, 28, has been charged with four counts of murder in the brutal 13 November stabbings of University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
A report by the New York Times on Wednesday offers new insight into the alleged murderer’s troubled teenage years and his struggle to feel emotion from a young age.
The Tapatalk profile behind the chilling posts from 2011 was linked to the Washington State University PhD criminology student with the help of recollections from former friends of Mr Kohberger, and a username match with an email account used by him, according to the Times.
Mr Kohberger had previously been described by high school friends as an intellectually gifted teen who often struggled to socialise and fit in.
Some close to Mr Kohberger have also come forward saying he went from being awkward and bullied to developing an addiction to heroin and becoming a “bully” during his junior year of high school, according to a CBS News report.
But the posts from the online discussion forum, purportedly made when he was 16 years old, appear to reveal Mr Kohberger’s concerns about his suicidal ideation, challenges with a disorder he described as “visual snow” — a disorder that causes people to see static, and inability to connect with his relatives.
“I feel like an organic sack of meat with no self worth,” one post reads. “As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less.”
Bryan Kohberger devoted his life to studying crime. The Idaho murders have turned the tables
Bryan Kohberger became a household name upon his 30 December arrest in Pennsylvania for the killings of four University of Idaho students.
People from his past - though shocked - build a picture of a bullied loner who could be aggressive; fellow students from his time in Idaho describe a criminology zealot who ‘creeped people out.’ As he faces trial accused of shocking crimes, The Independent’s Sheila Flynn asks: Who really is Bryan Kohberger?
Bryan Kohberger devoted his life to studying crime. Now, the tables have turned
Bryan Kohberger became a household name upon his 30 December arrest in Pennsylvania for the killings of four University of Idaho students. People from his past - though shocked - build a picture of a bullied loner who could be aggressive; fellow students from his time in Idaho describe a criminology zealot who ‘creeped people out.’ As he faces trial accused of shocking crimes, Sheila Flynn asks: Who really is Bryan Kohberger?
Kaylee Goncalves’ longtime boyfriend creates Instagram account for their dog
Goncalves’ mother Kristi Goncalves shared that Jack DuCoeur is behind an Instagram account dedicated to Murphy, the pet dog found inside the home when police made the grim discovery on 13 November.
The dog was handed over to animal services and was later released to Mr DuCoeur.
Although the couple had recently broken up ahead of Goncalves’ move to Texas, they had remained friendly, their relatives have said.
On the account’s first post on Monday, Mr DuCoeur posted a picture of the Labradoodle with the caption: “Missing my mom every day, but trying to live my best life. I got to admire her beauty in the sky this evening.”
“This is a throwback photo of me. My mom loved this one,” another post read.
The account already has more than 10,000 followers, with people commenting heartfelt messages.
“This hurts my heart. You’re a good boy Murphy. So happy you and your Dad have each other,” an Instagram user wrote. “You’ll be best pals for life. Much love and sympathy to everyone mourning Kaylee.”
Attorney says Bryan Kohberger’s family will support him at June hearing
The attorney who represented Bryan Kohberger in Pennsylvania has said that the suspect’s family plans to support him at his June hearing in Moscow.
Mr Kohberger is next scheduled to appear in court for his preliminary hearing on 26 June.
Attorney Jason LaBar, who only represented him as he was extradited from Pennsylvania to Idaho, told WFMZ that it has been “very difficult” for Mr Kohberger’s family as he said he has advised them not to comment on the case.
“They understand the situation that he’s alleged to have committed these murders, and they understand that there’s four families suffering loss of their loved ones. They pray every day,” he said.
“It’s very difficult for them.”
Mr LaBar would not confirm whether or not the family believes he is innocent saying: “You know, they’ll let it play out, unfold in court.”
He added: “Obviously, the American criminal justice system isn’t perfect. It has its flaws, but it is the best system in the world, in my opinion, and the basis of that, the foundation of that, is the presumption of innocence and it’s the Commonwealth in Pennsylvania, in Idaho, it’s the prosecution’s job to prove someone actually committed the crime.”
Bryan Kohberger’s classmate says he would ‘stare’ in class
A former classmate of accused killer Bryan Kohberger has claimed that he would “stare” at her and her friends in class.
Madison, who was on the same criminology course at DeSales University in Pennsylvania as Mr Kohberger in 2018, told NBC’s Dateline that, while she remembered his “prominent eyes”, he did not make conversation with her.
“He would stare at us. He definitely had very prominent eyes,” she said.
“I would always catch him staring at us. He wouldn’t ever really try to ‘talk’ to us.”
She added that he would “give every single detail that he possibly could to help further his point” when answering questions in class.
“It was always, like, ‘Oh, Bryan’s answering this question. This is gonna take up the whole entire class,’” she said.
Despite his sometimes unusual behaviour, Madison said she was shocked when she learned that he had been arrested for a brutal quadruple homicide. “It definitely took me by shock,” she said.
VOICES: I lived through an attack similar to the Idaho murders. We must defend the survivors
Like two roommates in the Idaho murders case, Alanna Zabel also survived an attack at a student home.
The incident took place more than 2,000 miles away in Buffalo, and nearly 31 years ago, but one thing remains consistent: survivors deserve a space free of judgement to process their emotions.
“While I personally didn’t see our attacker, as one of the surviving Idaho housemates did, I am sure that both she and her other roommate are devastated just the same,” she writes.
Read Alanna’s piece for The Independent:
I lived through an attack similar to the Idaho murders. We must defend the survivors
A homicide detective sat me down and said, ‘Listen,’ while he closed his eyes. ‘Listen and the scene will talk to you. It will tell you what happened’
Revealed: The tragic reason an Idaho murders victim returned to Moscow after moving out of her student home
Idaho murders victim Kaylee Goncalves had already moved out of the home where she and three other students were brutally murdered – but tragically returned to Moscow to visit her best friend that fateful weekend.
Goncalves’ parents told NBC’s “Dateline” that the 21-year-old had recently left the student rental property on King Road, Moscow, ahead of her upcoming graduation that December and a move to Austin, Texas, for a new job at a tech firm.
Read the full story here:
Revealed: Tragic reason an Idaho murders victim returned to Moscow after moving out
Best friends Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were found in the same bed together in Mogen’s room, with a knife sheath left behind by the killer next to their bodies
VOICES: The eerie online world of the Idaho murders case
“While America has long been fascinated with true crime, the shocking brutality and seeming randomness of the Moscow murders sent the internet sleuth community into overdrive.
“Conspiracy theories and rumours have dominated the investigation with thousands of people joining social media groups to discuss their take on what transpired and why.”
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp writes:
The eerie online world of the Idaho murders case
Even now Bryan Kohberger is in police custody, the online rumour mill shows no signs of winding down