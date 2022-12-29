✕ Close Idaho police target 22,000 Hyundai Elantras in mystery car search

Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said his investigators are still waiting for crime lab results from evidence collected at the scene where four University of Idaho students were murdered last month.

“We don’t want to rush that, we want to ensure that they’re taking their time to get all of that right,” Mr Fry said in a sit-down interview with CBS affiliate KREM 2 News on Tuesday. “Real life and the movies are a lot different. You know, in the movies, they have all [the results] back in an hour.”

“We don’t get that in real life, so we’re going to be patient,” he added.

Mr Fry said he could not say whether DNA had been found at the scene.

Forty-six days on from the killings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.

On Tuesday, Moscow Police said in a statement that they believe someone knows something that could help lead investigators to the killer.

“Investigators believe someone has information that adds context to what occurred on the night of the murders,” police said, urging the public to continue to submit tips, photos and videos “whether you believe it is significant or not”.