Idaho murders – live: Moscow investigators still waiting for results from university stabbings crime scene
Follow for live updates on the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow
Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said his investigators are still waiting for crime lab results from evidence collected at the scene where four University of Idaho students were murdered last month.
“We don’t want to rush that, we want to ensure that they’re taking their time to get all of that right,” Mr Fry said in a sit-down interview with CBS affiliate KREM 2 News on Tuesday. “Real life and the movies are a lot different. You know, in the movies, they have all [the results] back in an hour.”
“We don’t get that in real life, so we’re going to be patient,” he added.
Mr Fry said he could not say whether DNA had been found at the scene.
Forty-six days on from the killings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.
On Tuesday, Moscow Police said in a statement that they believe someone knows something that could help lead investigators to the killer.
“Investigators believe someone has information that adds context to what occurred on the night of the murders,” police said, urging the public to continue to submit tips, photos and videos “whether you believe it is significant or not”.
‘Someone’ knows something, police say
Investigators trying to solve the murders of four University of Idaho students have said that they believe someone knows something that could help lead investigators to the killer.
On Tuesday, Moscow Police released an update where they appeared to suggest that individuals may be holding back information that could help in the case.
“Investigators believe someone has information that adds context to what occurred on the night of the murders and continue requesting additional pictures, video, and social media content,” the statement said.
“Our focus remains on the investigation, not an individual’s activities displayed in the tip. Whether you believe it is significant or not, your information might be one of the puzzle pieces that help solve these murders.
“Digital submission of tips and leads will not be publicly disclosed due to our ongoing commitment to keep information private and details may be pertinent to the ongoing criminal investigation.”
In total, 46 days have passed since the killings, with no arrests made and no suspects identified.
Police in Moscow are coming under increasing pressure to catch the killer, with questions mounting about the investigation and the abilities of detectives working the case.
Idaho professor suing TikToker over college student murders is ruled out as suspect by Moscow police
Investigators have ruled out a University of Idaho professor as a suspect in the quadruple murder of four students after she filed a lawsuit against a TikToker who baselessly accused her of being involved in the brutal crime.
On Tuesday, Moscow Police released an update where they acknowledged the legal battle between the professor and the internet sleuth and confirmed that the academic is not connected to the unsolved killings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
“At this time in the investigation, detectives do not believe the female associate professor and chair of the history department at the University of Idaho suing a TikTok user for defamation is involved in this crime,” police said in an update on Tuesday.
“The Moscow Police Department will not provide a statement about the ongoing civil process.”
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the story:
Moscow police rule out professor who is suing TikToker over Idaho murders
TikTok user Ashley Guillard made a series of videos in early December baselessly accusing Professor Rebecca Scofield of being involved in the murders
Will the Idaho college murders become America’s next cold case?
A month has now passed since four University of Idaho students were found brutally murdered in their beds, and police in the small university town of Moscow appear no closer to solving the case.
Not a single arrest has been made. No suspects have been identified. And the murder weapon is nowhere to be found.
With each day that passes, fears grow that the investigation is going cold and that the mass murderer who violently stabbed Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin to death will continue to walk free.
According to FBI data, just 54 per cent of homicides were cleared through arresting and charging the suspected killers in 2020 – marking the lowest murder clearance rate on record.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp and Josh Marcus explore a troubling trend in America’s homicide clearance rates - and what happens to the families and communities left without answers
Moscow store manager says Kaylee Goncalves shared fears about potential stalker
The man told NewsNation on 15 December that Goncalves and Madison Mogen had visited his business about three weeks before they were killed along with fellow University of Idaho students Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin inside the young women’s off-campus rental home on 13 November.
He said that Goncalves and Mogen would always come together with two other girls. The last time the group was at the store, he said, he had asked them if they were travelling together in an attempt to stay safe.
“One of them more or less openly says, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve had one of our friends be stalked before so that is why we travel in a group like this,” the man said, adding that Mogen was who voiced the concerns while she motioned to Goncalves.
“You could tell they were all obviously trying to keep Kaylee safe and be there for her as good friends.”
Moscow Police said weeks ago that they had looked extensively at reports that Goncalves had a stalker, but were unable to link that line of investigation to the murders. The criminal probe entered its second month this week with the killer still at large.
Moscow chief defends agency against criticism
Six weeks on from the brutal stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus rental home in Moscow on 13 November, the killer remains at large.
Amid growing tension between the victims’ loved ones about the lack of information being released and doubts raised on whether the local department has the resources and experience to handle the probe, the chief of police said he will keep lead oversight of the investigation.
“There have been numerous questions about leadership in this investigation. Let me be clear, this is the Moscow Police Department’s investigation, and I am the Chief of Police,” Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said in a video statement last week.
He continued: “The decisions are mine and mine alone. I have an excellent Command Staff, with over 94 years of combined experience, overseeing the investigation’s daily operation, and I select who runs the investigative teams.”
Mother of survivor of Moscow 2015 murder advises roommates of stabbing victims to seek support
The mother of a woman who survived a triple murder in Moscow back in 2015 has spoken out as the investigation into the quadruple murder of four Idaho students rumbles on.
Before the 13 November murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, Moscow had not recorded a murder since 2015.
That murder involved a gunman going on a shooting rampage inside a local Arby’s restaurant.
Three victims were killed in the attack.
Angela Davidson told NewsNation that her daughter Sydney Jones worked at the restaurant and survived the shooting that day.
She said that Ms Jones hasn’t been the same since the murders as she said her heart goes out to the families and the two surviving roommates of the 13 November attack.
“I can’t imagine the family now. And the survivors, especially what they’re going through here, not knowing who did it, and possibly having that person still out there,” she said.
Of the two surviving roommates, she urged their families to “love them, listen to them, be there for them”.
“Seek out the professional help. They may say they don’t want it, but they need it. And they are going to process it in so many different ways,” she said.
“It’s nice to have a professional on your side and the support of a mental health professional to get through this time because it’s not a quick thing. There’s a forever scar. And it’s going to be there forever.”
U of I to increase security next semester
The University of Idaho will increase its security next semester after four of its students were killed in a nearby off-campus home.
Six weeks after the fatal stabbings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow on 13 November, the killer remains at large. Police in the town of just 25,000 are still receiving tips about a Hyundai Elantra seen near the scene of the crime around the time of the slayings.
It has now been revealed that the University of Idaho plans to offer self-defence, stalking awareness, and vigilance courses to students during the upcoming spring semester. The college will also work “with fraternity and sorority chapters to bring external experts in to assess chapter facility safety and security.”
The university will allow students who do not wish to return to the Moscow campus to take online courses or attend classes at the Boise, Idaho Falls, and Coeur d’Alene campuses. Meanwhile, students who stay in Moscow will see more law enforcement and security personnel.
Victim’s father shares his determination to find his daughter’s killer
Steve Goncalves spoke to CNN about his determination to keep faith in the investigation as more than five weeks have passed since the 13 November murders with no arrests made and no suspects identified.
When asked if he believes that police will find his daughter’s killer, he responded: “Yes, I have to, I have to. I couldn’t sleep if I thought…”
He added that the family is “trying to do everything to help and we’re trying to collaborate with” law enforcement as – with the case dragging on – relations have become increasingly fraught.
University of Idaho professor sues TikToker for baselessly linking her to college student murders
A University of Idaho professor has filed a lawsuit against a woman who baselessly linked her to the brutal murders of four students in a TikTok video.
History chair Rebecca Scofield argued in the lawsuit filed last week in Moscow that TikTok user Ashley Guillard accused her of participating in a murder-for-hire plot in the killings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
On Tuesday, Moscow police addressed the incident.
“At this time in the investigation, detectives do not believe the female associate professor and chair of the history department at the University of Idaho suing a TikTok user for defamation is involved in this crime,” a statement by the department read.
“The Moscow Police Department will not provide a statement about the ongoing civil process.”
New image surfaces of victims on night of murders
A new leaked image has surfaced online appearing to show two of the slain University of Idaho students just hours before they were brutally murdered in an off-campus home in Moscow.
The surveillance image, posted on Reddit on Tuesday, shows what appears to be Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen inside the Corner Club bar in downtown Moscow in the early hours of 13 November.
In the image, which places the time at 1.32am, the two best friends appear to be mingling with others inside the bar.
Close by stands a man matching the appearance of the man dubbed “hoodie guy” who was captured on surveillance footage walking through town with the two women after leaving the club and then on footage at a late-night food truck. He has been ruled out as a suspect in the killings, with Goncalves and Mogen parting ways with him at the food truck and taking a private taxi back to their home.
Police previously revealed that Goncalves and Mogen were at the bar from around 10.30pm to 1.30am that night before visiting the food truck.
They arrived home just before 2am. Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin arrived home around the same time.
All four were then stabbed to death in their beds at around 3am or 4am.