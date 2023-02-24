House where four Idaho students murdered to be torn down

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The house where four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered will be torn down as a “healing step” it has been announced.

Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kerndole and Ethan Chapin were all tabbed to death in an off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested on 30 December at his family home in Pennsylvania. He is now in custody at Latah County Jail in Idaho, awaiting his 26 June preliminary hearing after being charged with the quadruple slaying.

In a statement on Friday, officials said that the owner of the house where the murders took place has given it to the university and that they hoped to demolish it “this semester.”

The university said that doing so “removes the physical structure where the crime that shook our community was committed” and “removes efforts to further sensationalize the crime scene.”

Mr Kohberger was linked to the murders through DNA found on a knife sheath left behind at the scene, cellphone data and surveillance video of what prosecutors believe to be his white Hyundai Elantra leaving the scene after the slayings.

One of the victims’ surviving roommates was also able to partially describe the killer to investigators after she came face to face with him in the aftermath of the murders.

The murder weapon – a fixed-blade knife – was not recovered during the searches and it is still unclear where it may be.

As a criminal justice PhD student at WSU, he lived just 15 minutes from the victims over the Idaho-Washington border in Pullman. He had moved there from Pennsylvania and began his studies there in August, having just completed his first semester before his arrest.