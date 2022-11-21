✕ Close Video shows mystery man with slain Idaho students

Law enforcement officials are seeking surveillance footage from “two areas of interest” in the city of Moscow as part of the ongoing investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students.

Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death inside the home the three female students shared in the early hours of 13 November.

Two fellow housemates were in the home at the time but were unharmed.

More than one week on from the killings, investigators continue to be baffled by the case, with no arrests made and no suspects identified.

In a press conference on Sunday, police urged members of the public to come forward with any tips or footage in parts of the city between 3am and 6am on 13 November. They have not revealed the reason for the particular window of time.

New details have also emerged about the 911 call alerting police to the quadruple murders. Other “friends” were present in the home when the call was made from the cellphone of one of the surviving roommates, police said.