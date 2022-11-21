Idaho murders - latest: Moscow police seek footage of ‘two areas of interest’ as details of 911 call emerge
Follow live updates about the murders of four Idaho students
Law enforcement officials are seeking surveillance footage from “two areas of interest” in the city of Moscow as part of the ongoing investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students.
Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death inside the home the three female students shared in the early hours of 13 November.
Two fellow housemates were in the home at the time but were unharmed.
More than one week on from the killings, investigators continue to be baffled by the case, with no arrests made and no suspects identified.
In a press conference on Sunday, police urged members of the public to come forward with any tips or footage in parts of the city between 3am and 6am on 13 November. They have not revealed the reason for the particular window of time.
New details have also emerged about the 911 call alerting police to the quadruple murders. Other “friends” were present in the home when the call was made from the cellphone of one of the surviving roommates, police said.
911 call was not made by killer, say officials
The 911 call alerting police to the slain University of Idaho students was not made by the killer, officials have confirmed.
Questions continue to swirl around the 911 caller ever since the four students were found murdered in their off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.
Police said officers had responded to a report of an “unconscious individual” at the property and turned up to find the four victims stabbed to death in a brutal attack.
More than one week on from the killings, police are still refusing to say who placed the 911 call or why they referred to an “unconscious individual” given the brutal nature of the crime and the bloody state of the crime scene.
In a press conference on Sunday, police did however confirm that the caller is not the killer.
“I will tell you no,” officials said.
Police admit they’re stumped how surviving roommates slept through slayings
Investigators have admitted that they’re stumped how the two surviving roommates managed to sleep through the brutal slayings of their three roommates and roommate’s boyfriend.
Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death inside a home in King Road, Moscow, in the early hours of the morning of 13 November.
Goncalves and Mogen had been at a bar in downtown Moscow that night while Kernodle and Chapin spent Saturday night at a sorority party on campus.
All four victims returned to the home at around 1.45am.
The three female victims lives in the home with two other female students.
Police said that the pair were also home at the time of the killings, having returned to the property at around 1am – not long before the four victims arrived.
The pair were unharmed in the violent knife attack and appear to have slept through what happened.
A 911 call was made from the property at 11.58am on Sunday from the cellphone of one of the roommates, reporting an “unconscious individual”.
In a press conference on Sunday, police said that the surviving roommates “did not wake up until later that morning”.
When pressed about how the two women managed to sleep through the violent stabbings of four individuals, officials admitted it is something investigators are also struggling to understand.
“I don’t even know that information at this point in time,” said Chief James Fry of the Moscow Police Department.
“That’s why we’re continuing to investigate.”
Police seek footage from ‘two areas of interest’ in city
Law enforcement officials are seeking surveillance footage from “two areas of interest” around the city of Moscow as part of the ongoing investigation into the murders of the four University of Idaho students.
In a press conference on Sunday, police urged members of the public to come forward with any tips or footage in certain parts of the city between 3am and 6am on 13 November.
“Investigators have determined the two areas of interests within the city and have provided maps which are on our Facebook page and on our website,” said Roger Lanier, operations captain of Moscow Police Department.
“And these are areas that they have canvassed for additional surveillance video and tips and have contacted several residents in the areas.
“The areas are generally south of Taylor Avenue to Police River Drive west of highway 95. Detectives have also canvassed several other neighborhoods looking for evidence, looking for additional surveillance video and contacting residents and speaking to them to see if they may have heard or seen something.”
On Saturday, police urged businesses and residences within the geographical area to share all outside surveillance video taken between the 3am and 6am timeframe – whether there appears to be motion and content or not.
Police have not revealed the reason for the particular window of time.
All four victims are believed to have returned to the student home by around 1.45am.
Multiple calls were made from the phones of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen to the phone of Ms Goncalves’ former longtime boyfriend between 2.26am and 2.52am. None of the calls were answered.
The time of death of the victims is believed to be around 3am or 4am, officials said last week.
Investigators could be hoping to spot the killer in surveillance footage around the city, after they left the property.
Investigators search wooded area behind victims’ home
Investigators working to solve the horror case of the four murdered Idaho students have been spotted searching the wooded area behind the victims’ home.
Photos taken on Sunday show local and federal law enforcement officers scouring through the bushes at the back of the property on King Road, Moscow, for any clues as to the brutal crime.
The search teams were reportedly working on the theory that the killer could have hidden in the woods watching the home before striking, reported Fox News.
University of Idaho victim’s injuries ‘show she fought killer’
One of the University of Idaho students murdered in her college home fought her killer to the very end in a brutal knife attack that officials are describing as “personal”.
Autopsy findings, released on Thursday, revealed that Xana Kernodle, 20, Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were all stabbed multiple times with a large knife – sustaining injuries that caused them to bleed out inside their home.
The deaths have been ruled homicides with the killer or killers still at large five days on from the slayings that sent shockwaves throughout the small college town of Moscow, Idaho, and caused students to abandon the campus before the Thanksgiving break.
Kernodle’s devastated father Jeffrey Kernodle said that his daughter’s injuries showed how she desperately tried to fight off the person who killed her, her boyfriend and two friends in the horror attack.
“Bruises, torn by the knife. She’s a tough kid,” he told CBS5.
Rachel Sharp reports:
Idaho university victim's injuries 'show she fought killer' during 'personal' attack
Autopsy findings revealed that Xana Kernodle, 20, Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were all stabbed multiple times with a large knife
'Multiple’ friends in Idaho murder house when 911 call was made, police say
Authorities investigating the murder of four University of Idaho students claimed “multiple” people spoke with 911 dispatchers before the police arrived at the spot and that two of the roommates of the victims were there at the residence at the time of the incident.
“At 11.58am, a 911 call requested aid for an unconscious person. The call originated from inside the residence on one of the surviving roommates’ cell phone,” Moscow city’s police department wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday without revealing the identity of the caller.
“Multiple people talked with the 911 dispatcher before a Moscow Police officer arrived at the location. Officers entered the residence and found the four victims on the second and third floors,” the department added.
Namita Singh reports:
Police reveal 'multiple' friends were in Idaho murder house when 911 call was made
Moscow city police chief James Fry claims over 600 tips received by authorities
Food truck ‘mystery man’, roommates and ex-boyfriend all ruled out as suspects in Idaho university murders
Idaho police have ruled out an ex-boyfriend, a mysterious man captured on a food truck’s web camera, and two college roomates as suspects in the shocking 13 November murder of four University of Idaho students.
Families, friends, and community members are still searching for answers in the deaths of Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, in what police believe was an attack with a “large knife.”
Initial efforts focused on investigating a man captured in surveillance footage as Mogen and Goncalves stopped in the early morning at a food truck shortly before returning to the shared home where the three women, who lived together, and Chapin, who was dating Kernodle, were killed.
Police also questioned the women’s two roommates who were home when the slayings took place, as well as what officials described as an “ex-boyfriend” of one of the victims.
“At this time+ in the investigation, detectives do not believe the two surviving roommates or the male in the Grub Truck surveillance video are involved in this crime,” the Moscow, Idaho Police Department said in a Facebook update on Friday. “Additionally, online reports of the victims being tied and gagged are not accurate. The identity of the 911 caller has not been released.”
Josh Marcus reports:
Food truck man, roommates and ex-boyfriend ruled out as suspects in Idaho murders
Investigators initially seized on surveillance footage from food truck
Timeline: What we know so far about the murder of four University of Idaho students
Officials in the small town of Moscow, Idaho, have been a little cryptic about what happened to four University of Idaho students who were murdered last weekend.
Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves were found dead at a house near the University of Idaho campus on Sunday, mere hours after posting smiling photographs on Instagram.
Here’s the best timeline we currently have.
Io Dodds and Rachel Sharp report:
Timeline: What we know so far about the murder of four University of Idaho students
Officials say the students were killed between 3am and 4am on Sunday morning, just hours after one of them posted smiling photos on Instagram
Four friends posted photos enjoying Idaho college life. Hours later they were killed. What happened?
The bodies of Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Goncalves, 21, were found inside a home close to the university campus at around midday on Sunday (13 November).
Over a week on, no arrests have been made, no suspects have been identified and no murder weapon has been found.
Rachel Sharp reports:
Four friends posted photos enjoying Idaho college life. Hours later they were killed
Five days after four students were found stabbed to death in an off-campus home, no arrests have been made and no suspects named. With authorities now walking back claims that there is no danger to the community, unanswered questions and fears continue to plague the college town. Rachel Sharp reports
Victim Kaylee Goncalves’ parents say police struggling with ‘mess’ of evidence
The investigation into the killing of four University of Idaho students last week is moving slowly because the killer left behind a “mess” of evidence, according to one of the victim’s parents.
Steve and Kristi Goncalves, whose daughter Kaylee was among the four killed at an off-campus house in the early hours of 13 November, said they’ve heard from police that the crime scene is sprawling and chaotic.
“They’re telling us that there’s so much evidence that it’s going to take a lot of time to process it all,” Mr Goncalves told Fox News.
“This wasn’t like a pinpoint crime. This person was sloppy.”
Josh Marcus reports:
Idaho murder victim's parents say police struggling with 'mess' of evidence
Police still searching for murder weapon and suspect
