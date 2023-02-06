✕ Close Bryan Kohberger appears in court in Idaho for the first time

One of the victims in the Idaho murders reportedly fought the attacker before she was killed.

Sources close to the investigation told NewsNation that slain University of Idaho Xana Kernodle had suffered wounds to her fingers after “repeatedly grabbing” the knife from the killer during the 13 November attack.

Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin and her roommates Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were also murdered that night. Washington State University criminology PhD student Bryan Kohberger has since been charged with the slayings.

Last week, the Goncalves family’s attorney Shanon Gray appealed a gag order in the case that he described as unconstitutional and “facially overbroad and vague,” Fox News reported.

The measure bans investigators, law enforcement personnel, attorneys, members of both the prosecution and the defence, and any attorney representing witnesses, victims, or victims’ families from sharing new information about the investigation or the suspect.

The order, issued by the Latah County Chief Magistrate on 4 January, was extended on 19 January and is set to remain in place throughout court proceedings until a verdict has been reached or unless the mandate is modified by the court.