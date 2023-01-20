✕ Close Bryan Kohberger appears in court in Idaho for the first time

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A court in Idaho has extended a gag order issued earlier this month prohibiting law enforcement officials from revealing information about the murders of four University of Idaho students and the arrest of their accused killer Bryan Kohberger.

On Thursday Latah County Chief Magistrate extended the previous order to the duration of the entire court proceedings until a verdict is reached.

It has also barred victims’ families from giving out any information relating to the case.

Meanwhile, authorities have seized a trove of evidence from Kohberger’s Washington apartment - but several key items, including the murder weapon, remain unaccounted for.

Among the evidence seized items with “reddish or brown stains”, a computer tower and a disposable glove, according to search warrant records released on Wednesday.

Investigators also seized mattress covers and the dust container of a vacuum cleaner.

Mr Kohberger is accused of the fatal stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.