Idaho murders – update: Court extends Bryan Kohberger gag order over families and police
Authorities seize ‘reddish-stained’ pillow, glove, Walmart receipt from Kohberger’s home
Bryan Kohberger appears in court in Idaho for the first time
A court in Idaho has extended a gag order issued earlier this month prohibiting law enforcement officials from revealing information about the murders of four University of Idaho students and the arrest of their accused killer Bryan Kohberger.
On Thursday Latah County Chief Magistrate extended the previous order to the duration of the entire court proceedings until a verdict is reached.
It has also barred victims’ families from giving out any information relating to the case.
Meanwhile, authorities have seized a trove of evidence from Kohberger’s Washington apartment - but several key items, including the murder weapon, remain unaccounted for.
Among the evidence seized items with “reddish or brown stains”, a computer tower and a disposable glove, according to search warrant records released on Wednesday.
Investigators also seized mattress covers and the dust container of a vacuum cleaner.
Mr Kohberger is accused of the fatal stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.
The order, issued by the Latah County Chief Magistrate on 4 January, was extended on Thursday and will remain in place throughout court proceedings until a verdict has been reached or unless the mandate is modified by the court.
The order, issued by the Latah County Chief Magistrate on 4 January, was extended on Thursday and will remain in place throughout court proceedings until a verdict has been reached or unless the mandate is modified by the court.
Judge extends gag order in Idaho murders case
Order on non-dissemination of information is extended to victims’ families
ICYMI: The items seized from Bryan Kohberger’s home
Police investigating the murder of four Idaho students seized a string of items from suspect Bryan Kohberger’s apartment, including possible hair strands, a disposable glove, items with red and brown stains and a computer, according to a newly unsealed search warrant.
According to the search warrant unsealed on Wednesday, these are the items seized from his apartment:
- One nitrite type black glove
- 1 Walmart receipt with one Dickiestag
- 2 Marshalls receipts
- Dust container from Bissell PowerForce” vacuum
- 8 possible hair strands
- FireTV stick with cord/plug
- 1 possible animal hair strand
- 1 possible hair
- 1 possible hair
- 1 possible hair
- 1 possible hair strand
- 1 computer tower
- 1 collection of dark red spot (collected without testing)
- 2 cuttings from uncased pillow of reddish/brown stain (larger stain tested)
- 2 top and bottom mattress covers packaged separately with multiple stains(one tested)
Wording about ‘co-defendant’ in Bryan Kohberge’s defence discovery request is ‘just part of the standard requests,’ expert says
A prominent attorney has debunked speculation that suspected killer Bryan Kohberger had an accomplice in the stabbing murders of four University of Idaho students.
Duncan Levin, a former assistant district attorney in the Manhattan DA’s office and attorney at Levin & Associates, spoke to The Independent about the criminal case against the 28-year-old criminology PhD student.
Last week, Mr Kohberger’s attorney Ann Taylor filed a discovery request in the case, asking the judge to order the prosecution to hand over all discovery in the case within 14 days. Among the discovery requests were witness statements, digital media and police reports about the case. It also included a request for information about a “co-defendant”.
Kaylee Goncalves was considering rekindling relationship with longtime boyfriend before she was murdered
Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed during a 13 November attack in the small college town of Moscow.
The murders gripped the nation and a secretive investigation by the FBI, Moscow Police, and Idaho State Police eventually materialised into the 30 December arrest of Washington State University PhD criminology student Bryan Kohberger.
Goncalves’ family has now shed new light on why she might have been calling her ex-boyfriend Jack DuCoeur in the hours before she was brutally attacked.
In a sit-down interview with the YouTube channel Chronicles of Olivia — filmed two days before Mr Kohberger’s arrest– the Goncalves said their daughter broke up with Mr DuCoeur ahead of her post-graduation move to Texas, but had later voiced concerns that she “might not ever find another Jack” and was considering getting back together with him.
Here’s what Idaho murders investigators were looking for at Bryan Kohberger’s apartment
In a newly unsealed search warrant application, investigators outlined exactly what they were looking for at the home of the 28-year-old graduate student who was arrested in Pennsylvania last month.
First, the application, filed in Washington’s Superior Court on 29 December, gave police permission to search for “blood, or other bodily fluid or human tissue or skin cells, or items with blood or other bodily fluid or human tissue or skin cells on the items.”
Hit-and-run unfolded outside Bryan Kohberger’s home on night of Idaho college murders
A hit-and-run unfolded outside of Bryan Kohberger’s home on the same night that he allegedly murdered four University of Idaho students, it has been revealed.
At around 11.40pm on the night of 12 November, police were called to a report of a crash in front of an apartment complex on the Washington State University (WSU) campus, in Pullman, Washington state, according to authorities.
The apartment complex, which houses mainly graduate or PhD students, had been home to Mr Kohberger since August when he relocated from his home state of Pennsylvania to start a PhD program in criminal justice at the university.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found two pedestrians – a male WSU student and a woman – with injuries after being struck by a car.
The driver had already fled the scene.
Witness Turner Gardner told Business Insider the incident was “horrifying” and the two victims were taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.
Hours later, 19-year-old student Carmen Fernandez was arrested and charged with DUI, felony vehicular assault and hit-and-run, the Pullman Police Department said at the time.
It is not clear if Mr Kohberger witnessed the hit-and-run which took place within the eyeline of his apartment.
The prosecution’s case against Bryan Kohberger
It will be another six months before Bryan Kohberger and the families of his alleged victims come face to face in court again, after his preliminary hearing was postponed until the summer.
The 28-year-old criminology PhD student could face the death penalty if convicted when he eventually goes on trial for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin – the four students who were found violently stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.
Duncan Levin, a former assistant district attorney in the Manhattan DA’s office who has no official connection to the Idaho murders case, speaks to The Independent about the strength of the criminal case and what to expect next as it makes it way through the courts.
VOICES: I lived through an attack similar to the Idaho murders. We must defend the survivors
“It was an amazing, fun, vibrant summer of 1992,” Alenna Zabel writes for The Independent.
“I was living in a three-level house off campus from the University at Buffalo with five of my Chi Omega sorority sisters. Mine was the front room, a converted patio.”
Zabel’s roommate was attacked at their apartment 21 years ago,
Similarly to the roommates in the Idaho murders case, she did not immediately realise that a crime had taken place.
Now, she explains why it is important for the public to understand what survivor witnesses experience in the aftermath of a violent attack.
Kaylee's ex pens tribute posts on IG account for their dog
Goncalves’ mother Kristi Goncalves shared that Jack DuCoeur is behind an Instagram account dedicated to Murphy, the pet dog found inside the home when police made the grim discovery on 13 November.
The dog was handed over to animal services and was later released to Mr DuCoeur.
Although the couple had recently broken up ahead of Goncalves’ move to Texas, they had remained friendly, their relatives have said.
On the account’s first post on Monday, Mr DuCoeur posted a picture of the Labradoodle with the caption: “Missing my mom every day, but trying to live my best life. I got to admire her beauty in the sky this evening.”
“This is a throwback photo of me. My mom loved this one,” another post read.
On Thursday, Mr DuCoeur posted a picture that Goncalves had taken of him and Murphy.
The account already has more than 10,000 followers, with people commenting heartfelt messages.
“This hurts my heart. You’re a good boy Murphy. So happy you and your Dad have each other,” an Instagram user wrote. “You’ll be best pals for life. Much love and sympathy to everyone mourning Kaylee.”
ICYMI: Kaylee Goncalves’ family reveal potential reason why she called ex-boyfriend before Idaho murders
Kaylee Goncalves’ family has now shed new light on why she might have been calling her ex-boyfriend Jack DuCoeur in the hours before she was brutally attacked.
In a sit-down interview with the YouTube channel Chronicles of Olivia — filmed two days before Mr Kohberger’s arrest– the Goncalves said their daughter broke up with Mr DuCoeur ahead of her post-graduation move to Texas, but had later voiced concerns that she “might not ever find another Jack” and was considering getting back together with him.
Kaylee’s father Steve Goncalves said that the couple had remained friends and the slain student was looking “for every excuse for [Mr DuCoeur] to pick up the phone.”
