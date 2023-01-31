Idaho murders – news: Bryan Kohberger attorneys receive thousands of documents and photos as evidence in case
Bryan Kohberger is accused of the fatal stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November
Bryan Kohberger appears in court in Idaho for the first time
Attorneys representing Bryan Kohberger have now received thousands of documents and photos as evidence in the University of Idaho murders case.
Court filings reveal that prosecutors in Moscow, Idaho, handed over the huge trove of evidence to lawyers for the 28-year-old suspected mass killer last week, including 995 pages of documents, one audio/video file, and 1,865 photos.
The evidence – which shows what led investigators to arrest the criminology PhD student for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin – came in response to the defence’s discovery request in the case.
However, the state objected to handing over some information in the case, including the identity of potential informants.
This comes as it emerged that Mr Kohberger’s attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, has ties to the families of two of the student victims.
Public defender Anne Taylor previously represented the father and stepmother of Mogen in now closed criminal cases. She also represented Kernodle’s mother Cara Northington on drugs charges at the time of Mr Kohberger’s arrest – before dropping her as she took on Mr Kohberger’s case.
The ties have raised concerns about a possible conflict of interest in the case.
These were the items seized from Bryan Kohberger’s Washington state home:
Unsealed search warrants have revealed what evidence was seized from Bryan Kohberger’s apartment in Pullman and his office at Washington State University (WSU) during searches in late December.
This included:
- one nitrite type black glove
- one Walmart receipt with one Dickie’s tag
- two Marshalls receipts
- dust container from a vacuum
- multiple possible hair and hair strands
- one possible animal hair strands
- two cuttings from uncased pillow of reddish/brown stain
- two top and bottom mattress cover with multiple stains
- items with a ‘dark red spot’
- a computer tower
- a Fire TV stick
No items were seized from his office which he shared with other PhD students.
Fraternity member found dead at alleged Idaho murderer’s Washington State University
WSU made national headlines last month when one of its criminology graduate students, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, became the main and only suspect in the brutal quadruple murders in the neighbouring college town of Moscow.
The university and its Greek life have now come under scrutiny after 19-year-old freshman Luke Tyler was found dead on 22 January at the Pullman campus.
Foul play is not suspected but Tyler’s official cause of death will be determined by an autopsy later this week, The Daily Evergreen reported.
A group of Tyler’s friends have since claimed that his sudden death followed “a long and cruel pledging process allowed by his fraternity,” Theta Chi, The Spokesman-Review reported.
In a Change.org petition, they demanded that the fraternity is disbanded.
Madison Mogen's father reveals what he did when he learned of Bryan Kohberger’s arrest
The devastated father of slain University of Idaho student Madison Mogen has revealed that he just “broke down and cried” when he learned that his daughter’s accused killer had been taken into custody by police.
Ben Mogen had been clinging onto hope that the murderer who violently stabbed his daughter to death alongside her friends Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin would be brought to justice.
Finally, seven weeks on from the 13 November slayings, an investigator broke the news to him that a suspect – Bryan Kohberger – had finally been arrested and charged with their murders.
Mr Mogen spoke out about the moment that he learned about the break in the case on ABC’s “Good Morning America” earlier this month.
“He said, ‘Ben, this is the moment we’ve been waiting for,’” he said the officer told him.
“I just broke down, and I just cried.”
The grieving father said that learning about Mr Kohberger’s arrest felt like “a huge weight that got lifted”.
The evidence found inside Bryan Kohberger’s home:
Unsealed search warrants have revealed what evidence was seized from Bryan Kohberger’s apartment in Pullman and his office at Washington State University (WSU) during searches in late December.
This included:
- one nitrite type black glove
- one Walmart receipt with one Dickie’s tag
- two Marshalls receipts
- dust container from a vacuum
- multiple possible hair and hair strands
- one possible animal hair strands
- two cuttings from uncased pillow of reddish/brown stain
- two top and bottom mattress cover with multiple stains
- items with a ‘dark red spot’
- a computer tower
- a Fire TV stick
No items were seized from his office which he shared with other PhD students.
Kaylee Goncalves had moved out of student home shortly before the stabbings
Idaho murders victim Kaylee Goncalves had already moved out of the home where she and three other students were brutally murdered – but tragically returned to Moscow to visit her best friend that fateful weekend.
Goncalves’ parents told NBC’s “Dateline” that the 21-year-old had recently left the student rental property on King Road, Moscow, ahead of her upcoming graduation that December and a move to Austin, Texas, for a new job at a tech firm.
Then, on the weekend of 12 November, she decided to go back to the college town to visit her best friend Madison Mogen.
The two young women had been inseparable since meeting in the sixth grade and Goncalves wanted to show Mogen her new Range Rover that she had saved up for and bought.
The pair also planned to go to a party together on the night of Saturday 12 November.
“These girls were best friends since sixth grade, like inseparable,” said Goncalves’ mother Kristi Goncalves.
“That was the last time that I saw Kaylee.”
Hit-and-run unfolded outside Bryan Kohberger’s home on night of Idaho college murders
A hit-and-run unfolded outside of Bryan Kohberger’s home on the same night that he allegedly murdered four University of Idaho students, it has been revealed.
At around 11.40pm on the night of 12 November, police were called to a report of a crash in front of an apartment complex on the Washington State University (WSU) campus, in Pullman, Washington state, according to authorities.
The apartment complex, which houses mainly graduate or PhD students, had been home to Mr Kohberger since August when he relocated from his home state of Pennsylvania to start a PhD program in criminal justice at the university.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found two pedestrians – a male WSU student and a woman – with injuries after being struck by a car.
The driver had already fled the scene.
Defence attorneys receive thousands of documents and photos as evidence in case
Attorneys representing Bryan Kohberger have now received thousands of documents and photos as evidence in the University of Idaho murders case.
Court filings reveal that prosecutors in Moscow, Idaho, handed over the huge trove of evidence to lawyers for the 28-year-old suspected mass killer last week, including 995 pages of documents, one audio/video file, and 1,865 photos.
The evidence – which shows what led investigators to arrest the criminology PhD student for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin – came in response to the defence’s discovery request in the case.
However, the state objected to handing over some information in the case, including the identity of potential informants.
“The State objects to requests by the Defendant for anything not otherwise addressed above on the grounds that such requests are outside the scope of I.C.R. 16 and/or are not subject to disclosure under ICR 16(g) (work product and informants),” prosecutors wrote in the court filings.
What can be expected from Bryan Kohberger’s preliminary hearing on 26 June?
Duncan Levin, a former assistant district attorney in the Manhattan DA’s office who has no official connection to the Idaho murders case, speaks to The Independent about the strength of the criminal case and what to expect next as it makes its way through the courts.
Further evidence and information about the case is not expected to be made public until the preliminary hearing on 26 June, after a judge issued a gag order preventing officials from talking about the case.
Behind the scenes, both sides will be “conducting investigative work, examining discovery and moving the case forward,” said Mr Levin.
In the preliminary hearing, the prosecution and the defence will then both lay out their cases in court for the first time, witnesses will likely be called and the defence will have the opportunity to cross-examine them, and Mr Kohberger will enter a plea on the charges.
“I think this case looks like it is headed to trial,” said Mr Levin, adding that due to the complexity of the case it could take some time.
“As a case where the death penalty is on the table, it will take a long time to wind its way through the courts and it will be a lengthy court proceeding,” he said.
“It’s not the kind of case a court regularly handles so whether it’s in 2023 is an open question.”
Computer, hair, glove and stained items seized from Idaho murders suspect’s home
Police investigating the murder of four Idaho students seized a string of items from suspect Bryan Kohberger’s apartment, including possible hair strands, a disposable glove, items with red and brown stains and a computer, according to an unsealed search warrant.
Investigators stated in the search warrant application that they hoped to find hair strands that could link the suspect to the scene of the horrific November crime in Moscow, Idaho.
They said in the application that this could be either through the four victims or through a dog that was at the rental house at the time of the slayings, reported The New York Times.
Police said that one of the items found at the suspect’s apartment at nearby Washington State University was a “possible animal hair strand.”
In the documents, investigators said one item had a “collection of dark red” spotting, and that a pillow had a “reddish/brown stain” on it.
Bryan Kohberger’s attorney has ties to second victim’s family
The attorney representing Bryan Kohberger has ties to the family of a second victim of the University of Idaho murders, it has been revealed.
Public defender Anne Taylor previously represented the father and stepmother of Madison Mogen in now closed criminal cases, according to court records seen by Inside Edition Digital.
The connection comes after it emerged that Ms Taylor was representing Xana Kernodle’s mother Cara Northington on drugs charges at the time of Mr Kohberger’s arrest.
Court documents, filed on 5 January, showed that the attorney then dropped her as a client – the same day that she took on Mr Kohberger’s case and represented him in court in Moscow for the first time on charges of murdering Kernodle, Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Kaylee Goncalves.
The ties to the victims’ families has raised some concerns about a possible conflict of interest in the case.