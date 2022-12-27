Idaho murders – latest: Ex-tenant reveals details about King Road house where four students were killed
Follow for live updates on the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow
Father of Idaho murder victim says ‘means of death’ do not match
The investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students has entered its seventh week with no signs police are any closer to catching the killer.
Christmas marked the six-week anniversary of the day Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.
At the time of the murders, two other housemates were home and are believed to have slept through the violent attacks.
A former tenant told ABC News that the house on King Road was “very familiar” to a lot of students in the college town – while he revealed that it would have been difficult for the killer to move around unnoticed in the “creaky” property.
“It’s definitely an old, creaky house,” said Cole Altenede.
“You can’t walk up any of the stairs or on any of the floors without everybody in the house knowing it.”
As the investigation rumbles on, police are still hunting for the occupant or occupants of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra seen “in the immediate area” of the crime scene around the time of the slayings.
Madison Mogen’s father says he remains hopeful killer will be caught
Despite the murder probe rumbling on, Madison Mogen’s father spoke out to say that he is remaining hopeful that his daughter’s killer will finally be caught.
“From the very beginning, I’ve known that people don’t get away with these things these days,” Ben Mogen told the Spokesman-Review, as he spent Christmas without his 21-year-old daughter.
“There’s too many things that you can get caught up on, like DNA and videos everywhere. This isn’t something that people get away with, that goes unsolved.”
He added that investigators have access to resources from all across the country including the FBI.
“I have to just know that they know what they’re doing, and if they don’t, then they know someone that does,” he said.
Why murders take a long time to solve
While it is perfectly understandable that the public wants a quick resolution in shocking murder cases, Professor David Carter, a criminologist who has studied police clearance rates, says this often doesn’t match up with the reality of police work.
The more expansive the crime and crime scene, the longer it takes to investigate.
“I understand the community need and social media need,” he tells The Independent. “We want to know what happened. We want to know who the suspect is.”
However, he says a case like the Idaho murders has numerous elements that police need to work through slowly and deliberately to get things right: a large crime scene, extensive blood at the murder site, and multiple victims. Then, there’s all the usual elements of police work: interviewing witnesses, searching for surveillance footage, and cross-referencing information between different evidentiary sources.
“It’s incredibly time-consuming to do all this,” Professor Carter says.
Ex-tenant reveals it would have been hard for killer to move around ‘creaky’ Idaho murders house unnoticed
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idahostudents were butchered in their beds has revealed that it would have been difficult for the killer to move around the “creaky” house unnoticed.
Cole Altenede lived in the six-bedroom, off-campus home on King Road, Moscow, during his junior year, before graduating from the college in 2022.
On 13 November, current tenants Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend – who was staying with her for the night – were brutally stabbed to death inside the property.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:
Ex-tenant reveals details of idaho murders ‘creaky’ house
Graduate Cole Altenede says the home was ‘very familiar’ to a lot of students in the college town, revealing that it had a ‘very active party life’
Madison Mogen’s father hits out at ‘misinformation’
Mogen’s father, Ben Mogen, told the Spokesman-Review that he still has many questions about his daughter’s murder, but noted that authorities have worked tirelessly to keep his family informed about developments in the probe.
Mr Mogen went on to decry the overwhelming amount of conspiracies and debunked theories that continue to circulate on the internet despite authorities’ attempts to make accurate information available whilst keeping the integrity of the case.
“It’s hard for me to read all of these articles,” Mr Mogen told the Review. “I can get all my news about it right from there [authorities], and I don’t have to try and drudge through all this misinformation.”
The Independent has the story:
Madison Mogen’s father hits out at ‘misinformation’ around Idaho murders
Ben Mogen says authorities have worked tirelessly to keep him informed about developments in the investigation into his daughter’s murder
Idaho investigators still continue to sort through tips
According to an update on Friday, Idaho investigators are processing and working through more than 7,650 emailed tips, 4,313 phone tips, 4,583 digital media submissions.
More than 250 interviews have been conducted.
“Investigators believe someone has information that adds context to what occurred on the night of the murders and continue requesting additional pictures, video, and social media content,” a statement by the Moscow Police Department said.
“Our focus remains on the investigation, not an individual’s activities displayed in the tip. Whether you believe it is significant or not, your information might be one of the puzzle pieces that help solve these murders.
Moscow, Idaho, is not as peaceful as you think
In the aftermath of the quadruple murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, droves of reporters descended into Moscow to cover the 13 November crime.
The town has been largely portrayed in cable news as a fairly safe town, Stephen Lyons reports for The Independent.
“These out-of-town parachuters use words like “idyllic” and “peaceful” to describe the city of 25,000, as if wheat fields and wilderness could never harbor such violence,” he writes.
“If the reporters had dug a little deeper they might have discovered that dramatic murders, disappearances and even mass shootings are part of Moscow’s legacy.”
Read the full story.
University of Idaho professor sues TikToker for baselessly linking her to college student murders
History chair Rebecca Scofield argued in the lawsuit filed last week in Moscow that TikTok user Ashley Guillard accused her of participating in a murder-for-hire plot in the killings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
Ms Guillard inaccurately claims to have solved high-profile mysterious deaths through tarot reading on the platform, where she has more than 100,000 followers. She has posted several videos linking Prof Scofield romantically with one of the victims and falsely stating that was the motive behind the killings.
The professor’s attorneys argue that none of the victims took any of her classes and she does not recall ever meeting them. On the night of the murders in Moscow on 13 November, Prof Scofield had travelled to Portland, Oregon, with her husband.
When reached by The Independent, Prof Scofield’s attorney Wendy Olson said Ms Guillard’s claims had affected the professor’s reputation and re-victimised loved ones of the slain students.
Read the full story.
Murder home described as ‘an old, creaky house’ by former resident
A University of Idaho graduate who lived in the home where four students were killed in November, has said that residents usually could hear each other’s footsteps.
“It’s definitely an old, creaky house,” Cole Alteneder, who graduated in 2022, told ABC News last week.
“You can’t walk up any of the stairs or on any of the floors without everybody in the house knowing it.”
Police have said that two surviving roommates who were in the home at the time of the killings have been cleared, Moscow Police said.
The department said that the roommates are not believed to be witnesses of the crime and likely slept through the attack.
Grieving father shares his determination to find his daughter’s killer
Steve Goncalves spoke to CNN about his determination to keep faith in the investigation as more than five weeks have passed since the 13 November murders with no arrests made and no suspects identified.
When asked if he believes that police will find his daughter’s killer, he responded: “Yes, I have to, I have to. I couldn’t sleep if I thought…”
He added that the family is “trying to do everything to help and we’re trying to collaborate with” law enforcement as – with the case dragging on – relations have become increasingly fraught.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the story:
Idaho victim’s father says he ‘has to believe’ murders will be solved
Murder victim’s father says he doesn’t believe mystery white Hyundai Elantra is still in Moscow more than five weeks on
Victim’s ex-boyfriend was left devastated by loss, online vilification
The ex-boyfriend of one of the four slain University of Idaho students has been left devastated by the loss of “the love of his life” and the subsequent harassment he has experienced from online sleuths, a family member said.
Six weeks on from the brutal murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on 13 November, police in the college town of Moscow seem no closer to finding the perpetrator.
The lack of substantial updates, often decried by grieving family members, has fueled overwhelming conspiracy theories from sleuths trying to crack the case.
In some of those theories, Jack DuCoeur, Goncalves’ ex-boyfriend and a fellow University of Idaho student, has been baselessly accused of participating in the crime.
Speaking to the New York Post on Friday, Mr DuCoeur’s aunt Brooke Miller said the rampant speculation has deeply affected the 22-year-old, who is already experiencing a great deal of loss.
Mr DuCoeur was cleared as a person of interest by Moscow Police early on in the investigation.
“They’re just the most ridiculous conspiracies ... He’s not only lost the love of his life, and what we all thought and he probably thought as well, would be his future wife — you know, get married and have kids and all of that,” Ms Miller said.