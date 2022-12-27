✕ Close Father of Idaho murder victim says ‘means of death’ do not match

The investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students has entered its seventh week with no signs police are any closer to catching the killer.

Christmas marked the six-week anniversary of the day Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.

At the time of the murders, two other housemates were home and are believed to have slept through the violent attacks.

A former tenant told ABC News that the house on King Road was “very familiar” to a lot of students in the college town – while he revealed that it would have been difficult for the killer to move around unnoticed in the “creaky” property.

“It’s definitely an old, creaky house,” said Cole Altenede.

“You can’t walk up any of the stairs or on any of the floors without everybody in the house knowing it.”

As the investigation rumbles on, police are still hunting for the occupant or occupants of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra seen “in the immediate area” of the crime scene around the time of the slayings.